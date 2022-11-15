Read full article on original website
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
A Brooklyn Barber Turned His Home Into a Shelter For Venezuelan MigrantsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Unavailable Monday
Bailey (undisclosed) is expected to miss Monday's game against Ottawa, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Bailey was a late scratch Monday and it's unclear why he's not available. The veteran winger has five points while averaging 15:17 of ice time through 15 games this season. Ross Johnston will be back in the lineup to face the Senators.
Yardbarker
Are the New York Islanders back?
Tyler Yaremchuk: Let’s take a look at what we saw on the ice last night, another win by the Islanders. Because they’re now 8-2 in their last 10 games. And perhaps the most surprising part about the run this Islanders team has been on early in the year Lane Lambert has them scoring goals 10th in the NHL at 3.35 goals scored per game.
markerzone.com
RASMUS DAHLIN FURIOUSLY BASHES TWIG AFTER SABRES DROP 7TH IN A ROW
Stop me if you've heard this one before. After the Buffalo Sabres stormed out of the gate to start the season, they completely fizzled out, sinking them from near the top of the leaderboards right to the bottom. After starting 7-3, the Sabres sit just three points out of last...
Corning volleyball primed for State Final Four
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The dream season marches on. Corning volleyball, making their first trip to the New York State Final Four since 2016, will get another chance at history this weekend in Glens Falls. The Hawks (15-4) open in Class AA pool play and will face Section II’s Shenendehowa Saturday at 8:30 am. The […]
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Erik Swanson: Sent to Toronto
The Blue Jays acquired Swanson and left-hander Adam Macko from the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Swanson quietly emerged as one of the majors' top setup men in 2022, finishing with a 1.68 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 70:10 K:BB across 53.2 innings for Seattle while nabbing three wins, three saves and 14 holds. In Toronto, Swanson will face a more blocked path to the ninth-inning role with incumbent closer Jordan Romano coming off his first All-Star campaign. Swanson should at least remain a solid late-round target in deeper mixed and AL-only leagues for fantasy managers looking for stability in the ratio categories.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Not close to returning
According to coach Rod Brind'Amour, Andersen (lower body) isn't close to returning, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Andersen has already missed four games with his lower-body injury, and at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return. Antti Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov should continue to split the goaltending duties for the Hurricanes until Andersen is cleared to play.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Goes missing in loss
Gordon contributed four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 26 minutes during Monday's 122-106 loss to the Clippers. Gordon was a non-factor in the loss, highlighting just how volatile his value can be. Despite scoring in double-digits in the majority of games, he still sits well outside the top 150, meaning he should be viewed as nothing more than a possible streaming candidate on low-volume nights.
CBS Sports
Titans' Josh Lambo: Signs with Titans
The Titans signed Lambo to their 53-man roster Wednesday. For at least one week, Lambo will fill in for Randy Bullock, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Green Bay with a calf injury. Lambo has converted 87.1 percent of field-goal attempts in his career, but he's had trouble with point-after tries (89.9 percent) and won't get hep from the weather with Thursday's game likely played in sub-freezing temperatures.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Riley Pint: Joins 40-man roster
Pint was added to the Rockies' 40-man roster Tuesday. Pint, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 draft, stepped away from baseball in 2021 after significant struggles, but he rejoined the Rockies in March of 2022 and had some success as a reliever at Double-A and Triple-A. Now 25 years old, the former starter will focus on honing his command in order to contribute to the big-league bullpen in 2023.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Junior Fernandez: DFA'd by Pittsburgh
Fernandez was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday. The 25-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in early September and was called up to the majors for three appearances during the final week of the season. Fernandez had a 2.41 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 14:12 K:BB across 18.2 innings between Pittsburgh and St. Louis but won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Garrett was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Garrett made his major-league debut last season and hit well with a .276/.309/.539 slash line, four home runs and three steals in 27 games, but it apparently wasn't enough to retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: DFA'd by Toronto
Tapia was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. The 28-year-old was acquired from the Rockies in March and played in 128 games last season, but Toronto has elected to remove him from the 40-man roster in order to protect a prospect from the Rule 5 draft. Tapia had a .265/.292/.380 slash line with seven home runs, 52 RBI, 47 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 431 plate appearances during 2022.
NEWS10 ABC
CBA not satisfied after section title win
ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The CBA Brothers won their second straight Section 2 Class AA title Friday night over Shenendehowa. But it’s a different vibe this year. From the beginning of the season, they’ve had much bigger goals than winning Section 2. Last year after winning the...
New-look Spencerport boys volleyball hungry for state title
Rangers have won three straight sectional titles
CBS Sports
Jets' Max Mitchell: Practice window opens
New York opened Mitchell's (knee) 21-day practice window Monday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Mitchell has been on injured reserve since getting hurt in the Week 4 win over Pittsburgh. Now that the rookie offensive tackle's practice window has opened, the Jets have 21 days to add him back onto the active roster.
Maryland could get first real test as Binghamton visits
After two decisive wins against overmatched opponents, Maryland could get more of a test Tuesday night when it hosts Binghamton
