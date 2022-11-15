Read full article on original website
Jason Cromer
2d ago
he saw exactly how much physicality it would take to play at Georgia and tapped out before he even stepped on the practice field. He is a " wants it handed to him" type of guy. You'll be better suited for the teams mentioned that are pursuing you.
Reply(4)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eleven Warriors
Mark Fletcher Decommits from Ohio State
Ohio State has lost its lone running back commitment in the 2023 class. Four-star Florida running back Mark Fletcher decommitted from Ohio State Wednesday evening, as the 6-foot-1, 225-pound bruising back has been flirting with other schools such as Florida and Miami. With Fletcher's decommitment, Ohio State is now down...
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2023 Linebacker Arion Carter Said His Official Visit to Ohio State “Set The Standard” for The Rest of His Recruitment
One of the most important recruiting visitors Ohio State hosted at Ohio Stadium on Saturday was Tennessee 2023 linebacker Arion Carter. The Buckeyes would love to pair the fast-rising four-star prospect with Arvell Reese to complete their linebacker recruiting for the current cycle, and after Carter made an official visit to Columbus last weekend, OSU has given itself a chance to land the heavily sought-after defensive prospect.
saturdaytradition.com
Braydon Lee, No. 1 2024 DB out of Maryland, includes 3 B1G teams on top 10 list
Braydon Lee, the top-rated defensive back in Maryland in the 2024 recruiting class, has narrowed his many choices to play college football to 10 schools, including 3 from the B1G. Maryland, Ohio State and Penn State are the 3 B1G programs that are in Lee’s final 10 schools. The other...
There's 1 Main Reason Why Ohio State Is Ranked Above Michigan
Ohio State remained ahead of Michigan in the third set of College Football Playoff rankings. Both Big Ten programs are 10-0, but the Buckeyes have ranked above the Wolverines each week. One key difference in their schedules has primarily caused a disparity between the two foes. According to Bill Rabinowitz...
Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Names Best Wideout He's Seen
Marvin Harrison was one of the greatest receivers to ever do it during his days in Indianapolis. And according to Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, Junior isn't too far behind. Speaking at Tuesday's press conference, Knowles called Marvin Harrison Jr. “the best I’ve ever been around." Which is high...
Danny Kanell Has Bold Comment About Ohio State, TCU
On Tuesday night, the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were revealed. However, before the start of the reveal show, college football analyst Danny Kanell had an interesting question. He seems to think TCU should be ranked above both Michigan and Ohio State. Kanell pointed to the Horned...
saturdaytradition.com
Marvin Harrison Jr. leads Power 5 WRs in multiple single-coverage stats
Ohio State has always had an embarrassment of riches at the wide receiver position, including Marvin Harrison Jr., this season has 60 catches for 969 yards and 11 touchdowns. According to PFF College, he is the best in the country against single coverage highlighted here:. 658 yards. 11 touchdowns. 32...
247Sports
Heisman Trophy odds updated: C.J. Stroud grows lead over Hendon Hooker; Blake Corum, Drake Maye take leap
C.J. Stroud took back the lead over Hendon Hooker in last week's Heisman Trophy updated odds, and the Ohio State quarterback sees his lead grow over the Tennessee star this week. Michigan running back Blake Corum and UNC quarterback Drake Maye also saw their stock rise in the latest odds update from Caesar's Sportsbook.
Ryan Day Has Brutally Honest Admission On Being Undefeated
Ohio State has largely cruised to a 10-0 record, but the Buckeyes have plenty of unfinished business. Head coach Ryan Day made it a point to emphasize during his Tuesday press conference that OSU has not "reached one of our goals yet," a fact he called "sobering." "Ohio State's goals...
saturdaytradition.com
Kamryn Babb Moment: Ohio State unveils emotional look at WRs journey to first career TD
Kamryn Babb has been on a journey like few other players over his career at Ohio State. During the Week 11 game against Indiana, it all eventually culminated in a touchdown for the Buckeye. A 4-star wide receiver and top 100 prospect via the class of 2018, Babb’s career has...
Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?
With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
Former Ohio State Basketball Star Dead At 52
A former Ohio State men's basketball star has passed away. Ohio State announced on Monday that former team captain Jamaal Brown has died at the age of 52. The Buckeyes paid tribute to Brown on Monday. "Ohio State men’s basketball is saddened by the news that former captain Jamaal Brown...
WUSA
The first Wendy's opens in Columbus, Ohio | Today in History
One of the world's biggest fast food chains celebrates a birthday. And hear about the innovation they created that we should all be thanking them for.
Arrest made in death of man found along road in Lawrence County
An arrest has been made in the death of a Meadville man who was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township earlier this month. Johnny Frank Henry Jr., 31, of Meadville, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, and is facing criminal homicide charges in the death of Joseph Detello, according to state police.
Police looking for man accused of breaking into north Columbus restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a north Columbus restaurant earlier this month. Police say surveillance cameras recorded a man breaking into a restaurant on Nov. 7 in the 1200 block of Morse Road. The suspect ran after activating the security alarm, per police. CPD also says […]
Comments / 16