Vote now: Who had the top Washington high school football play of Week 11?

Which play from Week 11 of the Washington high school football season was the best? Defense and special teams play highlighted the top plays from Week 11.

Cast your vote below. Voting ends on Friday at 9 a.m. and the winner will be announced shortly thereafter.

SBLive’s Top 10 plays of Week 11

Top 10 plays in Washington high school football, Week 11 (; 2:37)

10. In order to pull off the upset of La Center, Cashmere was going to have to come up with a big play or two. Linebacker Josh Meros' pick-6 late in the first half was the game changer.

9. After initially lining up to kick a field goal to end the first half, Mount Baker changed its mind and went for the touchdown instead. It worked as Landon Smith connected with Landen Hanstead for the score.

8. Filling in for a sick Jason Brown, O'Dea running back Sirkeenan Hart stepped up with a huge night. His 51-yard touchdown run in the second half put the Fighting Irish up by three scores.

7. Emerald Ridge's Logan Lisherness made plays on both sides of the ball against Eastlake. His interception in the fourth quarter set up an eventual touchdown run by him that made it a two-score game late.

6. Having to hit the road, Gonzaga Prep took a trip to Kamiakin. Holding a slim lead in the third quarter, William Alexander-Durr stepped in front of a pass and ran it back 38 years for a touchdown.

5. It was a dominant effort by Eastside Catholic all game against Spanaway Lake, but linebacker Wassie Lugolobi's scoop-and-score was the best of them all in a Crusaders' shutout victory.

4. Chiawana's special teams unit made special plays. First, it was Hunter Azure-Pryce running back a punt for a score. Then, it was Justin Webber getting in on the action by running back a punt himself.

3. No, it wasn't how Ferndale drew it up, but punter Phoenyx Finkbonner saw three guys running right at him and decided to pull the ball down and run all the way down the sideline for a Golden Eagles' score.

2. With Skyview forming a comeback bid, Graham-Kapowsin defensive back Vinicio Hansen put an abrupt halt to it all, jumping a route for the interception and returning it about 85 yards for an Eagles' touchdown with four minutes to go.

1. He will not be stopped. Yelm wide receiver Kyler Ronquillo brought down a pass just outside the 10-yard line and refused to go down, shedding off both Southridge defenders to score.