Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Sinking Capitals Get Frustrated, McGinn & Zucker Lift Penguins

It feels weird not putting a byline on a story for two whole days. The Pittsburgh Penguins are at home tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs before another road trip begins on Thursday in Minnesota. And yes, PHN will be there every step of the way through the Twin Cities, Winnipeg, and Chicago. Jason Zucker and Brock McGinn have been big reasons for the three-game points streak. Dave Molinari chastised the NHL for the (lack of) enforcement of its rules. Is Mike Hoffman, instead of Josh Anderson, available on the NHL trade block? The Washington Capitals are getting frustrated and angry with their game, and we have complete Hockey Hall of Fame coverage.
NHL Buzz: Parayko 'wait and see' for Blues at Blackhawks

Swayman activated by Bruins; Murray back for Maple Leafs. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. St. Louis Blues. Colton Parayko was not on the ice with the St. Louis Blues for the morning skate because...
KARE

Minnesota Wild place starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on IR

ST PAUL, Minn. — Coming off perhaps his best three-game stretch of the season, starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be absent from the crease for at least a week. The Minnesota Wild announced they've placed their starting goalie on Injured Reserve with an upper body injury, which makes him ineligible for at least seven days. In response to the move, the Wild recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from Iowa.
markerzone.com

RYAN REAVES' FUTURE WITH NYR COULD BE IN QUESTION, PER REPORT

According to a piece from long-time New York sports' correspondent, Larry Brooks, Ryan Reaves' place on the New York Rangers has reached a possible impasse. The Blueshirts' enforcer has appeared in just 12 of their 17 games this season, being a healthy scratch in four of the last five. Frankly,...
FOX Sports

Buffalo visits Ottawa after Skinner's 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -166, Sabres +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Ottawa Senators after Jeff Skinner's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Sabres' 5-4...
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Capitals 2

Winning three of their last four games, the Panthers now sit at 9-6-1 in the standings. "Like every game, we came out and had a strong start," said Carter Verhaeghe, who scored a pair of goals in the win. "It was a gritty one. The special teams were huge with the PK. It was a solid win throughout."
NHL

Woman in hockey: Emilie Castonguay

Canucks assistant general manager discusses career advice, special musical talent. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Vancouver Canucks assistant general manager Emilie Castonguay:. Name: Emilie Castonguay. Title: Assistant general...
Yardbarker

Canadiens Prospect Report: Engstrom, Dichow & Europe

The Montreal Canadiens have prospects at different levels of development playing across several leagues around the globe. The focus of this prospect report will be those prospects playing in Europe. The Habs are also taking advantage of the extended period allowed to sign players to an entry-level contract (ELC) by drafting European players who don’t need to be signed in the two-year time frame that Canadian Hockey League players must be signed.
The Hockey Writers

Canucks Have 3 Good Options if Head Coach Boudreau is Fired

It appears it’s not a matter of if, but when head coach Bruce Boudreau is fired. This after a monster season in 2021-22 that saw the Vancouver Canucks go 32-15-10 with him behind the bench following a slow 8-15-2 start under Travis Green. But that was then and this is now, and the Canucks are struggling to keep their heads above water in 2022-23 with the same coach that fans lovingly chanted “Bruce there it is!” after every goal/win last season.
FOX Sports

Sharks host the Red Wings on 3-game win streak

Detroit Red Wings (7-5-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Detroit Red Wings as winners of three straight games. San Jose has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 1-5-3 record on its home...
ESPN

Verhaege scores 2 goals, Panthers beat Capitals 5-2

SUNRISE, Fla. -- — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice in the final minutes and the Florida Panthers beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Tuesday night. Verhaeghe, who had six goals and 12 points in Florida’s six-game playoff series win over Washington last spring, scored on a loose puck to give the Panthers a two-goal lead with 3 minutes remaining before scoring into an empty net with 1:24 left.
