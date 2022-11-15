Read full article on original website
Related
Dan’s Daily: Sinking Capitals Get Frustrated, McGinn & Zucker Lift Penguins
It feels weird not putting a byline on a story for two whole days. The Pittsburgh Penguins are at home tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs before another road trip begins on Thursday in Minnesota. And yes, PHN will be there every step of the way through the Twin Cities, Winnipeg, and Chicago. Jason Zucker and Brock McGinn have been big reasons for the three-game points streak. Dave Molinari chastised the NHL for the (lack of) enforcement of its rules. Is Mike Hoffman, instead of Josh Anderson, available on the NHL trade block? The Washington Capitals are getting frustrated and angry with their game, and we have complete Hockey Hall of Fame coverage.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Parayko 'wait and see' for Blues at Blackhawks
Swayman activated by Bruins; Murray back for Maple Leafs. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. St. Louis Blues. Colton Parayko was not on the ice with the St. Louis Blues for the morning skate because...
KARE
Minnesota Wild place starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on IR
ST PAUL, Minn. — Coming off perhaps his best three-game stretch of the season, starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be absent from the crease for at least a week. The Minnesota Wild announced they've placed their starting goalie on Injured Reserve with an upper body injury, which makes him ineligible for at least seven days. In response to the move, the Wild recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from Iowa.
CBS Sports
Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2022: Vancouver Canucks legends Roberto Luongo, Sedin brothers headline group
The Hockey Hall of Fame has inducted its class of 2022, with a trio of former Vancouver Canucks taking center stage. Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, Daniel Alfredsson, Riikka Sallinen, and Herb Carnegie were all immortalized in the Hall of Fame over the weekend. In the 1999 NHL Draft,...
markerzone.com
RYAN REAVES' FUTURE WITH NYR COULD BE IN QUESTION, PER REPORT
According to a piece from long-time New York sports' correspondent, Larry Brooks, Ryan Reaves' place on the New York Rangers has reached a possible impasse. The Blueshirts' enforcer has appeared in just 12 of their 17 games this season, being a healthy scratch in four of the last five. Frankly,...
From the Archives: How the Leafs Got Their Revenge on the Habs
When a Montreal Canadiens goalie wondered how the Toronto Maple Leafs even made the playoffs in 1947, the Leafs got the last word, as Stan Fischler explores.
FOX Sports
Buffalo visits Ottawa after Skinner's 2-goal game
Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -166, Sabres +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Ottawa Senators after Jeff Skinner's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Sabres' 5-4...
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Claude Giroux has emotional return to Philadelphia, Devils just keep winning
Another weekend has come and gone in the NHL. We saw an emotional homecoming in Philadelphia and one team's winning streak reach nine games. Let's take a look at the top plays and storylines from the weekend that was in the NHL ranks. Goal of the weekend: Tage Thompson steals...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Capitals 2
Winning three of their last four games, the Panthers now sit at 9-6-1 in the standings. "Like every game, we came out and had a strong start," said Carter Verhaeghe, who scored a pair of goals in the win. "It was a gritty one. The special teams were huge with the PK. It was a solid win throughout."
NHL
Woman in hockey: Emilie Castonguay
Canucks assistant general manager discusses career advice, special musical talent. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Vancouver Canucks assistant general manager Emilie Castonguay:. Name: Emilie Castonguay. Title: Assistant general...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospect Report: Engstrom, Dichow & Europe
The Montreal Canadiens have prospects at different levels of development playing across several leagues around the globe. The focus of this prospect report will be those prospects playing in Europe. The Habs are also taking advantage of the extended period allowed to sign players to an entry-level contract (ELC) by drafting European players who don’t need to be signed in the two-year time frame that Canadian Hockey League players must be signed.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Have 3 Good Options if Head Coach Boudreau is Fired
It appears it’s not a matter of if, but when head coach Bruce Boudreau is fired. This after a monster season in 2021-22 that saw the Vancouver Canucks go 32-15-10 with him behind the bench following a slow 8-15-2 start under Travis Green. But that was then and this is now, and the Canucks are struggling to keep their heads above water in 2022-23 with the same coach that fans lovingly chanted “Bruce there it is!” after every goal/win last season.
FOX Sports
Sharks host the Red Wings on 3-game win streak
Detroit Red Wings (7-5-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Detroit Red Wings as winners of three straight games. San Jose has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 1-5-3 record on its home...
ESPN
Verhaege scores 2 goals, Panthers beat Capitals 5-2
SUNRISE, Fla. -- — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice in the final minutes and the Florida Panthers beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Tuesday night. Verhaeghe, who had six goals and 12 points in Florida’s six-game playoff series win over Washington last spring, scored on a loose puck to give the Panthers a two-goal lead with 3 minutes remaining before scoring into an empty net with 1:24 left.
Comments / 0