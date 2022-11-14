ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Bring it to the north side: Aldi opens second store in Lafayette

Most of the north side of Lafayette has lacked a full-service grocery store for years, but on Thursday that changed. Discount grocer Aldi opened the first full-service grocery store in decades of north Lafayette and east of Evangeline Thruway at 3210 Louisiana Ave. Customers took shelter from the wind and 40-degree temperatures to be the first to see store, which is the second to open in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

City of Carencro and Lafayette Consolidated Government working to expand bus transportation in Carencro

Carencro, La(KADN)- Public bus service for Carencro's northside is in the hands of the city and Lafayette Consolidated Government. For one resident who wished not to be on camera, walking is his only way to get around, praying the Lafayette City Council approves the ordinance to help expand bus stops in the city. "They got one bus stop by Walmart, if you have to go across the bridge you have to walk. A lot of the time I have to go across the bridge and sometimes I walk."
CARENCRO, LA
KPLC TV

What to expect from the Allen Parish Fair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Stepping into the future but not forgetting our past” is the theme of the 2022 annual Allen Parish Fair. A good way to do that is by adding new traditions as well as following old ones. Remembering where it all began, the fair...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

I-10 construction over U.S. 165 breaks ground

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For those that travel I-10 every day, it’s hard to miss the road and ramp closures near the overpass bridges on U.S. 165 in Jeff Davis and Calcasieu Parishes. While it may be an inconvenience at the moment, the project will soon improve the...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Developing Lafayette

The New McAlister’s Deli In Opelousas Is Set To Open November 17th

McAlister’s Deli®, a leading fast casual chain, will open its doors in Opelousas, LA at 688 Creswell Lane Opelousas, LA 70570 at 10 a.m. on November 17, 2022. Their ears must have been ringing, because several of our followers were asking us just today for opening date information. And at the time, we didn’t know. But hey, look at that, McAlister’s slipped into my email like pssst, we are opening soon!
OPELOUSAS, LA
brproud.com

Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project

Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana Legislature’s Joint Highway Priority Construction Committee convened Thursday and heard from truck drivers concerned about the […] The post Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Work starting on I-10 widening project

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on Tuesday broke ground on an Interstate 10 widening project between Iowa and Lacassine. The project will update a more than 5-mile stretch of interstate that includes areas of both Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. The stretch will be widened from two lanes...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kvol1330.com

Blue Dog in Space Exhibit Coming to New Iberia

A Blue Dog art exhibition is coming to New Iberia. It is called, “Blue Dog in Space,” with Wendy Rodrigue. It’s part of the Life and Legacy Tour. This is a chance to see George Rodrigue’s original paintings up close. She is making a few stops in Mississippi and then on-ward to Louisiana for a visit in New Iberia, George Rodrigue’s hometown.
NEW IBERIA, LA

