I-49 north at MM8 closed following serious crash
A serious crash has closed a portion of Interstate 49 northbound in Lafayette Parish Thursday evening
kadn.com
Northside Lafayette a longtime food desert finally gets a grocery store
Lafayette, La (KADN)- For a long time going to the northside, there have been empty grocery stores everywhere. Though now traveling a waze length for groceries is a thing of the past, as the northside finally has its own Aldi grocery store in arms reach. "We've been waiting for it...
theadvocate.com
Bring it to the north side: Aldi opens second store in Lafayette
Most of the north side of Lafayette has lacked a full-service grocery store for years, but on Thursday that changed. Discount grocer Aldi opened the first full-service grocery store in decades of north Lafayette and east of Evangeline Thruway at 3210 Louisiana Ave. Customers took shelter from the wind and 40-degree temperatures to be the first to see store, which is the second to open in Lafayette.
Lafayette resident concerned for integrity of house after road issues
A Lafayette resident is looking for help from the city with uneven roadways creating issues in her neighborhood on Walker Road.
Lafayette Road Becoming Dump Site and Major Eye Sore in The City
This is absolutely disgusting. I recently detoured to get to my son's school a few days ago and it sickened me what I saw on the side of the road. While I was on Lajaunie Road in Lafayette I first noticed a dead dog on the side of the road that did not appear to be hit by a vehicle.
Train hits car stalled on tracks in Opelousas, passengers escape
A rail train slammed into a car on the tracks in Opelousas late Wednesday evening
kadn.com
City of Carencro and Lafayette Consolidated Government working to expand bus transportation in Carencro
Carencro, La(KADN)- Public bus service for Carencro's northside is in the hands of the city and Lafayette Consolidated Government. For one resident who wished not to be on camera, walking is his only way to get around, praying the Lafayette City Council approves the ordinance to help expand bus stops in the city. "They got one bus stop by Walmart, if you have to go across the bridge you have to walk. A lot of the time I have to go across the bridge and sometimes I walk."
Current: City-Parish attorney had connection to property owners
The Current continues its coverage of City-Parish drainage project issues, reporting that Greg Logan had a connection to the family that owned a tract of land purchased for detention.
Ready to Get Rid of Household Hazardous Goods? Lafayette Has an Event
You can get rid of household waste items in Lafayette this weekend.
theadvocate.com
Chick-fil-A purchases five acres for its fourth location in Lafayette; Here's where it will open
Chick-fil-A has bought the property along Johnston Street for what would be its fourth Lafayette location. The Atlanta-based company purchased 5.3 acres from Goodwill Industries of Acadiana at 5300 Johnston St. for $2.35 million, land records show. The popular quick-serve restaurant chain had applied for a building permit with Lafayette...
KPLC TV
What to expect from the Allen Parish Fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Stepping into the future but not forgetting our past” is the theme of the 2022 annual Allen Parish Fair. A good way to do that is by adding new traditions as well as following old ones. Remembering where it all began, the fair...
KPLC TV
I-10 construction over U.S. 165 breaks ground
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For those that travel I-10 every day, it’s hard to miss the road and ramp closures near the overpass bridges on U.S. 165 in Jeff Davis and Calcasieu Parishes. While it may be an inconvenience at the moment, the project will soon improve the...
Both drivers killed in Iberia Parish two-vehicle crash
Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 14 at Leleux Road in Iberia Parish.
The New McAlister’s Deli In Opelousas Is Set To Open November 17th
McAlister’s Deli®, a leading fast casual chain, will open its doors in Opelousas, LA at 688 Creswell Lane Opelousas, LA 70570 at 10 a.m. on November 17, 2022. Their ears must have been ringing, because several of our followers were asking us just today for opening date information. And at the time, we didn’t know. But hey, look at that, McAlister’s slipped into my email like pssst, we are opening soon!
brproud.com
Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project
Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana Legislature’s Joint Highway Priority Construction Committee convened Thursday and heard from truck drivers concerned about the […] The post Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Lake Charles American Press
Work starting on I-10 widening project
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on Tuesday broke ground on an Interstate 10 widening project between Iowa and Lacassine. The project will update a more than 5-mile stretch of interstate that includes areas of both Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. The stretch will be widened from two lanes...
KPLC TV
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
kvol1330.com
Blue Dog in Space Exhibit Coming to New Iberia
A Blue Dog art exhibition is coming to New Iberia. It is called, “Blue Dog in Space,” with Wendy Rodrigue. It’s part of the Life and Legacy Tour. This is a chance to see George Rodrigue’s original paintings up close. She is making a few stops in Mississippi and then on-ward to Louisiana for a visit in New Iberia, George Rodrigue’s hometown.
$7,400 worth of firearms stolen from a Rayne home
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish looking for help finding those responsible for theft of $7,400 in firearms.
