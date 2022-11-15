ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Snow on the way: Milwaukee DPW ready to salt roads

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
Milwaukee is preparing for its first snowfall of the season and the Department of Public Works (DPW) is ready to salt the roads.

Though it won't be a major winter storm, snow is on the way with amounts ranging from less than 1" lakeside to as much as 3" inland. Rain and snow showers are possible late Monday night, but the bulk of the snow will fall Tuesday morning.

Roads will become slippery as on-and-off rain and snow showers linger throughout Tuesday, possibly into Wednesday and Thursday.

According to DPW, brine was applied to the city's main streets Monday. Salt drivers will be out on the roads early Tuesday morning prior to rush hour.

DPW says residents will likely see delays for some garbage and recycling routes due to current staffing levels, however, most routes will be collected on schedule. Residents are urged to set out their carts as scheduled and leave them until emptied.

Changes to parking regulations are not expected. If you park on the street, you can sign up for E-notify and text message notifications at Milwaukee.gov/parking . You can also sign up for winter parking text alerts at milwaukeeparkingalerts.com .

For more information and/or assistance, call (414) 286-CITY or visit DPW's website at milwaukee.gov/snow .

Keep up with the latest weather forecast at Tmj4.com/weather.

