Davis, CA

Stockton man killed in three-vehicle crash north of Oakdale

A Stockton man was killed and his passenger seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash on Valley Home Road north of Oakdale, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred at 5:10 p.m. Friday when the 16-year-old driver of a 2013 Honda made a right turn onto Valley Home Road, failing to yield to a southbound Ford.
STOCKTON, CA

