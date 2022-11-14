A Stockton man was killed and his passenger seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash on Valley Home Road north of Oakdale, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred at 5:10 p.m. Friday when the 16-year-old driver of a 2013 Honda made a right turn onto Valley Home Road, failing to yield to a southbound Ford.

