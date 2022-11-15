NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. suing Nike for $20 million

Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been in the news a whole lot recently as the current NFL free agent looks to catch on with a contending team .

Beckham suffered a torn ACL late last season en route to helping his former Los Angeles Rams team win the Super Bowl. With the star pass-catcher nearing a return to the gridiron, he’s now in the news for other reasons.

OBJ announced on Monday that he is suing Nike for witholding millions from his contract with the Fortune 500 company.

“Being a Nike Athlete and Brand Icon was a dream I’ve had since being a young boy. I wanted to be the next Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson, LeBron James or Kobe Bryant in the Nike Family. When Nike exercised its right of first refusal to match the Adidas offer and not only kept me as a Nike Athlete, but also made me one of their Brand Icons — my dream had been fulfilled. Unfortunately, Nike did not honor its commitments. Throughout our partnership, I have kept my promise and fulfilled my obligations to the brand. I am extremely disappointed that I’ve decided to take these measures to ensure Nike fulfills their obligations and promises.” Odell Beckham Jr. announcing lawsuit against Nike

OBJ then indicated that any further questions should be presented to his attorney, Daniel Davillier. He indicates that Nike withheld millions in payment.

Related: Ideal Odell Beckham Jr. landing spots

Odell Beckham Jr. contract with Nike and what it means

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The fine print of OBJ’s deal with the footwear giant is complicated . He signed the deal back in July of 2017. It calls for base salaries of between $3.25 million and $4.25 million annually from 2017-24. There are also guaranteed royalties in the contract through 2024, ranging from $1.4 million and $2.23 million annually.

Beckham claims that Nike withheld a $2.6 million payment he was owed back in March of this year. Nike had indicated that he committed footwear and glove violations by altering his uniform once he joined the Rams from Cleveland last season. In turn, OBJ asserts that Nike did not provide him with the necessary cleats or gloves to match the colors of his new team in Southern California.

Some current and former NFL players took to social media to share their support for Odell Beckham Jr. and his claims. That includes former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant .

As for OBJ and his return to the football field, he should soon be signing with a contending team. Right now, it seems as if the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Buffalo Bills are battling it out for his services.

More must-reads: