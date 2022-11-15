Read full article on original website
AOC says 'it's so out of touch to imply that abortion isn't an economic issue' after reproductive rights were at the top of voters' minds in the midterms
"Few things impact one's finances more than a having a child!" Rep. Ocasio-Cortez wrote after abortion was on the ballot in a number of states.
If the Midterm Elections Showed Us Anything, It’s That Americans Want the Right to Legal (and Safe) Abortions
It’s no secret that abortion rights and reproductive justice were on the line in the 2022 midterm elections. With Roe v. Wade no longer in place, a person's ability to get a legal abortion depends on the laws in their state as well as whatever may be passed on the federal level—which means that whoever represents you in the state and federal governments (like your governor, congressional representative, and senator) has more power than ever to shape reproductive health policy. (Terrible, we know.)
Question 4: Voters opt to keep law allowing immigrants without legal status to get driver’s licenses
The law takes effect on July 1. Massachusetts will keep a controversial law allowing residents to receive driver’s licenses regardless of their immigration status, voters decided Tuesday. With more than 87% of precincts reporting and 53.6% of the votes in favor, the Associated Press declared victory for the “yes”...
LGBTQ-friendly votes signal progressive shift for Methodists
The United Methodist Church moved toward becoming more progressive and LGBTQ-affirming during U.S. regional meetings this month that included the election of its second openly gay bishop. Conservatives say the developments will only accelerate their exit from one of the nation's largest Protestant denominations. Each of the UMC's five U.S....
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
BBC
Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why
Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
Texas transgender community members decry federal “Don’t Say Gay” bill
AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, 33 House Republicans, including five Texas representatives, introduced legislation to ban the use of Federal funds for “sexually-oriented” material. It likely would not pass considering the current political makeup of the House of Representatives, but some critics of the document call it a federal “Don’t Say Gay” bill. “Stop the […]
1 in 3 women of reproductive age now live over an hour away from an abortion clinic, study finds
One in three women of reproductive age in the U.S. now live over an hour away from the closest abortion clinic, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Tuesday. Before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the average travel time to a clinic was less than 30 minutes.
Thousands of asylum-seeking students in NYC spread out across more than 300 schools
A map showing the distribution of asylum-seeking students. Data obtained by Gothamist shows the neighborhoods that received the most students identified through a city program to welcome asylum-seekers. [ more › ]
Voters Rejected Montana’s Anti-Abortion Referendum. Here’s What it Means
Montana was one of five states with abortion-related ballot measures on Tuesday, and in all cases, voters chose to protect abortion access.
Mormon Church Says It Supports Codifying Protections For Same-Sex Marriage
The church has done aggressive political organizing against same-sex unions and still views marriage as between a man and a woman within the Mormon faith.
Westword
LGBTQ and Minority Communities Will Be Included in Colorado Social Studies Standards
At its November 10 meeting, the Colorado Board of Education voted to include references to the LGBTQ community and other minority groups in the state's social studies education standards. Last November, a draft of standards that complied with "Inclusion of American Minorities in Teaching Civil Government," a bill passed in...
Senate on verge of history with same-sex marriage vote
The Senate is set to move Wednesday toward enshrining marriage equality into federal law, a historic moment that elected leaders across the political spectrum say represents a milestone for Congress and the nation. “Just a few years ago, there would not be the support there is today for protecting the marriages of people in interracial […]
Teachers union tweet claims educators know 'better than anyone' what kids need to 'learn and thrive'
The National Education Association, a national labor union representing public school teachers, tweeted over the weekend that teachers know better than anyone else when students need "to learn and to thrive." "Educators love their students and know better than anyone what they need to learn and to thrive," read the...
Daily Beast
Trans Americans Face ‘Epidemic of Violence,’ Human Rights Campaign Says
A new report from the Human Rights Campaign says that over 300 transgender and gender non-conforming individuals have been killed in the United States over the last decade in what the organization calls “an epidemic of violence.”. These numbers come on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance, an...
Arizona LGBTQ families fear Republican victories will lead to ‘erasure’
In light of the past year’s anti-LGBTQ legislation and political rhetoric, LGBTQ parents and advocates are worried Tuesday’s election could bring more of the same unless voters choose pro-equality candidates. Derrick Fiedler moved his family from Iowa to Arizona when his 10-year-old son came out as trans, looking for a safer and more welcoming community. […] The post Arizona LGBTQ families fear Republican victories will lead to ‘erasure’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. job market remains healthy as fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, despite the Federal Reserve’s rapid interest rate hikes this year intended to bring down inflation and tighten the labor market. Applications for jobless claims for the week ending Nov. 12 fell by 4,000 to 222,000 from 226,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average rose by 2,000 to 221,000. The total number of Americans collecting unemployment aid rose by 13,000 to 1.51 million for the week ending Nov. 5. a seven-month high, but still not a concerning level. Applications for jobless claims, which generally represent layoffs in the U.S., have remained historically low this year, deepening the challenges the Federal Reserve faces as it raises interest rates to try to bring inflation down from near a 40-year high.
19thnews.org
Supreme Court case altering Medicaid is ‘an assault’ on older adults and people with disabilities, advocates warn
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week on a case disability, eldercare and health care advocates described as “an assault” on the rights of older adults, people with disabilities and their families. Advocates are so concerned over the potential impact of Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County v. Talevski that they’re still pressing both sides to withdraw or settle before a decision is rendered.
Schools must help homeless students. Here’s what you should know.
The definition of homelessness among K-12 students is laid out in the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, a federal law that details the help public schools must give unstably housed children. That includes students living in the following conditions:. motels, hotels or campgrounds when they have no other options. emergency or...
newsnationnow.com
32 transgender, nonbinary people killed in US in ’22: Report
(NewsNation) — Leading up to Transgender Day of Remembrance Nov. 20, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) released a report documenting that at least 32 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been killed in 2022 thus far. The study, titled An Epidemic of Violence: Fatal Violence Against Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming...
