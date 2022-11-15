ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Well+Good

If the Midterm Elections Showed Us Anything, It’s That Americans Want the Right to Legal (and Safe) Abortions

It’s no secret that abortion rights and reproductive justice were on the line in the 2022 midterm elections. With Roe v. Wade no longer in place, a person's ability to get a legal abortion depends on the laws in their state as well as whatever may be passed on the federal level—which means that whoever represents you in the state and federal governments (like your governor, congressional representative, and senator) has more power than ever to shape reproductive health policy. (Terrible, we know.)
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why

Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
LOUISIANA STATE
KXAN

Texas transgender community members decry federal “Don’t Say Gay” bill

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, 33 House Republicans, including five Texas representatives, introduced legislation to ban the use of Federal funds for “sexually-oriented” material. It likely would not pass considering the current political makeup of the House of Representatives, but some critics of the document call it a federal “Don’t Say Gay” bill.  “Stop the […]
TEXAS STATE
WOWK 13 News

Senate on verge of history with same-sex marriage vote

The Senate is set to move Wednesday toward enshrining marriage equality into federal law, a historic moment that elected leaders across the political spectrum say represents a milestone for Congress and the nation. “Just a few years ago, there would not be the support there is today for protecting the marriages of people in interracial […]
UTAH STATE
Daily Beast

Trans Americans Face ‘Epidemic of Violence,’ Human Rights Campaign Says

A new report from the Human Rights Campaign says that over 300 transgender and gender non-conforming individuals have been killed in the United States over the last decade in what the organization calls “an epidemic of violence.”. These numbers come on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance, an...
Arizona Mirror

Arizona LGBTQ families fear Republican victories will lead to ‘erasure’

In light of the past year’s anti-LGBTQ legislation and political rhetoric, LGBTQ parents and advocates are worried Tuesday’s election could bring more of the same unless voters choose pro-equality candidates.  Derrick Fiedler moved his family from Iowa to Arizona when his 10-year-old son came out as trans, looking for a safer and more welcoming community. […] The post Arizona LGBTQ families fear Republican victories will lead to ‘erasure’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. job market remains healthy as fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, despite the Federal Reserve’s rapid interest rate hikes this year intended to bring down inflation and tighten the labor market. Applications for jobless claims for the week ending Nov. 12 fell by 4,000 to 222,000 from 226,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average rose by 2,000 to 221,000. The total number of Americans collecting unemployment aid rose by 13,000 to 1.51 million for the week ending Nov. 5. a seven-month high, but still not a concerning level. Applications for jobless claims, which generally represent layoffs in the U.S., have remained historically low this year, deepening the challenges the Federal Reserve faces as it raises interest rates to try to bring inflation down from near a 40-year high.
CALIFORNIA STATE
19thnews.org

Supreme Court case altering Medicaid is ‘an assault’ on older adults and people with disabilities, advocates warn

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week on a case disability, eldercare and health care advocates described as “an assault” on the rights of older adults, people with disabilities and their families. Advocates are so concerned over the potential impact of Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County v. Talevski that they’re still pressing both sides to withdraw or settle before a decision is rendered.
MARION COUNTY, IN
newsnationnow.com

32 transgender, nonbinary people killed in US in ’22: Report

(NewsNation) — Leading up to Transgender Day of Remembrance Nov. 20, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) released a report documenting that at least 32 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been killed in 2022 thus far. The study, titled An Epidemic of Violence: Fatal Violence Against Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming...

