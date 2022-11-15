ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

SMJUHSD students perform at Cal Poly's Band Day

By Jillian Butler
KSBY News
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Band students from Santa Maria Joint Union High School District were among more than 600 performers invited to participate in Cal Poly's Band Day on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Musicians from Santa Maria High School, Righetti High School and Pioneer Valley High School joined high schools from Orcutt to Atascadero in a combined half-time field show honoring Veterans and those who serve.

Bands individually rehearsed Cal Poly Professor Emeritus William Johnson's "United States Armed Forces Salute" and the Cal Poly fight song "Ride High You Mustangs" before coming together and playing at Cal Poly.

“Donned in their purple and gold, teal and black, and red and white uniforms, our Warrior, Panther, and Saint musicians gained a valuable and memorable experience while demonstrating that music is alive and thriving in Santa Maria,’’ said Righetti High School parent and teacher Scott Davis.

SMJUHSD bands will perform again on December 3 at the Santa Maria Parade of Lights.

