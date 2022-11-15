Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Southridge Mall’s future, freezing temperatures
DES MOINES, Iowa — Southridge Mall has gone through more changes than any shopping center in the region, but many Iowans remember the pride it brought to the area. “It was exciting to see a mall within walking distance, really, from where we were,” a longtime southsider told KCCI.
The Most Efficient Way for Iowans to Warm Up Their Car This Winter
Today is one of the first days of this upcoming winter season where most of eastern Iowa will spend a big chunk of the day below 32 degrees. What makes that temperature so special? Glad you asked. It's the temperature at which water freezes. Anything below that is considered below-freezing. Glad we got that 1st-grade math out of the way. Eastern Iowa will spend most of the day below freezing so hopefully, you've purchased salt for your driveways/walkways as they could end up being pretty slippery by tonight.
Is It Illegal to Drive Your Car in Iowa Before Clearing Off the Snow?
The inevitable is finally here. We've recorded our first snowfall of significance this holiday season in eastern Iowa. You may notice cars driving a little bit slower to work today, snow plow trucks out on the road, and cars slipping and sliding on the roadways. Here's a big reminder to just take your time driving today.
KCCI.com
First snow of the season arrives in central Iowa
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Central Iowans woke up Tuesday morning to snow. Pleasant Hill, just south of Des Moines, was in the line of snowfall. "I think it's beautiful," said Judy Martin, Pleasant Hill. Martin says she loves the snow. Others may fall in line, but not everyone, especially...
Road Conditions as of 6:00 AM
(Area) The National Weather Service says accumulation has already begun on elevated and grassy surfaces, with some roads across southern and central Iowa becoming partially covered by snow. Light to at times moderate snowfall is expected to continue through most of the day today and into tonight, leading to increased travel concerns, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes.
Radio Iowa
Northern half of Iowa expected to see snow that sticks around
There’s still more than a month of fall left but winter weather is moving into Iowa today. It’s snowing in parts of northwest and north-central Iowa and meteorologist Craig Cogil, at the National Weather Service, says the snow will continue well into the afternoon. “Right now, it looks...
Iowa, It’s Illegal To Be The Annoying Person That Does This In The Winter
Snow is literally on our doorstep and there are some things that are illegal to do in Iowa when it comes to snow accumulation. I don't handle snow well at all if I have to be out in it. I hate driving in it, hate being cold, and yes I'm aware I'm in for an absolute treat between now through May.
Snow is on the way
(Area) A narrow band of precipitation is moving through western Iowa up through north central Iowa late this morning. Brooke Hagenhoff, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says some areas will receive a couple of inches of snow today, mainly across western into northern Iowa. She says a secondary system will come in pretty fast this evening and expand across the entire state by tomorrow.
KGLO News
Winter Weather Advisory for most of the listening area Tuesday
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. .Ongoing accumulating snow extends through most of southern and central Iowa, and has begun in portions of northern Iowa as well. Accumulation has already begun on elevated and grassy surfaces, with some roads across southern and central Iowa becoming partially covered by snow. Light to at times moderate snowfall is expected to continue through most of the day today and into tonight, leading to increased travel concerns, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes.
Iowa State Patrol, City of Des Moines gear up for 1st snow of the year
DES MOINES, Iowa — City road workers and the Iowa State Patrol have their hands full this week working to mitigate winter weather accidents. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol shared how he and his team are getting ready for the first snowfall of the season. "The...
natureworldnews.com
Another Winter System Moves Through Ohio, Several Parts Under Winter Storm Watch as Lake Effect Snow Sets In
Ohio is anticipating the passage of another winter system through the region. Winter Storm Watches are in effect in some areas. Lake Effect Snow will start to fall by midweek. Later today, the next winter system will progress into the Cleveland area. The morning commute will be uneventful, but evening showers with additional rain and a wintry mix will move in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. There will likely be little to no snow accumulation.
Massive Iowa Christmas Light Display Celebrating Its 26th Year [VIDEO]
A longtime Iowa holiday light display doesn't just delight people during the holidays. It benefits area adults, and even children, throughout the entire year. Rob Scheitler has always loved Christmas. He hung some outdoor lights while growing up on a farm as a kid. Little did he know what his love of the season would result in.
Snow totals around central Iowa on Nov. 15
DES MOINES, Iowa — Central Iowa's first measurable snow of the season is here, and right on target, too!. The average first snow in Des Moines occurs on Nov. 15, so this round of snow is average for the city- not something we say every day. A Winter Weather...
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Malls fight to survive, weather aware
Shopping malls are fighting to stay alive in the face of traditional retail practices falling out of fashion. “Even though you might see an empty storefront right now, you see there’s work being done in there. So that’s not really empty,” Merle Hay Mall’s manager told KCCI.
weareiowa.com
Check this out: Largest Costco in the Midwest to open Thursday in Ankeny
ANKENY, Iowa — The highly-anticipated Ankeny Costco opens Thursday at 8 a.m. Local 5 Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence got a sneak peek at the new location. The wholesale store will be the biggest in the Midwest, featuring a food court, gas station, pharmacy, tire service and more. As part of...
Snowy conditions blamed for deadly Mahaska County crash
Investigators believe snowy road conditions early Tuesday morning were the cause behind a crash that claimed the life of a Fremont man.
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for parts of southern Iowa through Tuesday
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of southwest Iowa Monday evening into Tuesday evening. Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis. Including the cities of Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Perry, Waukee, Adel, Des Moines, Newton, Grinnell, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Winterset, Earlham, Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Pella,...
West Des Moines fire crews respond to structure fire Tuesday night
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines and Clive fire departments responded to a structure fire at a condominium complex Tuesday night. Crews responded to Stoneridge Condos on 50th Street in West Des Moines, near I-235, before 8 p.m. Details are limited, but the investigation continues. Local 5...
KCCI.com
Accumulating snow headed to central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. You can view road conditions at the Iowa DOT's website here. Clouds will continue to stream in through the afternoon. The snow across Northern Iowa should wrap up this afternoon before our second storm system moves in overnight. Light snow will begin in the overnight hours and continue through the majority of the day Tuesday. 1-3” is expected across the metro through Tuesday night. There could be a heavier snow band that develops and could put down isolated higher totals, but where that band sets up remains to be seen. Snow should wrap up tomorrow evening, and some leftover light snow showers/flurries will be around for the first part of Wednesday. Little to no accumulation should be expected with the leftover showers. Beyond the snow it gets colder for the end of the week, with highs in the 20s Thursday – Saturday.
KCCI.com
Securing Our Schools: How Iowa school districts stack up against the rest of the country
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sending a child off to school and knowing they're safe is something every parent thinks about. The Hearst Television National Investigative Unit and Hearst Newspapers sent a school safety questionnaire to every school district in the country. 32 school districts in Iowa responded. All of...
We Are Iowa
Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Des Moines local newshttps://www.weareiowa.com/
Comments / 0