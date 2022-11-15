ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

KCCI.com

Tonight at 6: Southridge Mall’s future, freezing temperatures

DES MOINES, Iowa — Southridge Mall has gone through more changes than any shopping center in the region, but many Iowans remember the pride it brought to the area. “It was exciting to see a mall within walking distance, really, from where we were,” a longtime southsider told KCCI.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

The Most Efficient Way for Iowans to Warm Up Their Car This Winter

Today is one of the first days of this upcoming winter season where most of eastern Iowa will spend a big chunk of the day below 32 degrees. What makes that temperature so special? Glad you asked. It's the temperature at which water freezes. Anything below that is considered below-freezing. Glad we got that 1st-grade math out of the way. Eastern Iowa will spend most of the day below freezing so hopefully, you've purchased salt for your driveways/walkways as they could end up being pretty slippery by tonight.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

First snow of the season arrives in central Iowa

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Central Iowans woke up Tuesday morning to snow. Pleasant Hill, just south of Des Moines, was in the line of snowfall. "I think it's beautiful," said Judy Martin, Pleasant Hill. Martin says she loves the snow. Others may fall in line, but not everyone, especially...
PLEASANT HILL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Road Conditions as of 6:00 AM

(Area) The National Weather Service says accumulation has already begun on elevated and grassy surfaces, with some roads across southern and central Iowa becoming partially covered by snow. Light to at times moderate snowfall is expected to continue through most of the day today and into tonight, leading to increased travel concerns, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Northern half of Iowa expected to see snow that sticks around

There’s still more than a month of fall left but winter weather is moving into Iowa today. It’s snowing in parts of northwest and north-central Iowa and meteorologist Craig Cogil, at the National Weather Service, says the snow will continue well into the afternoon. “Right now, it looks...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Snow is on the way

(Area) A narrow band of precipitation is moving through western Iowa up through north central Iowa late this morning. Brooke Hagenhoff, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says some areas will receive a couple of inches of snow today, mainly across western into northern Iowa. She says a secondary system will come in pretty fast this evening and expand across the entire state by tomorrow.
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Winter Weather Advisory for most of the listening area Tuesday

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. .Ongoing accumulating snow extends through most of southern and central Iowa, and has begun in portions of northern Iowa as well. Accumulation has already begun on elevated and grassy surfaces, with some roads across southern and central Iowa becoming partially covered by snow. Light to at times moderate snowfall is expected to continue through most of the day today and into tonight, leading to increased travel concerns, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes.
DES MOINES, IA
natureworldnews.com

Another Winter System Moves Through Ohio, Several Parts Under Winter Storm Watch as Lake Effect Snow Sets In

Ohio is anticipating the passage of another winter system through the region. Winter Storm Watches are in effect in some areas. Lake Effect Snow will start to fall by midweek. Later today, the next winter system will progress into the Cleveland area. The morning commute will be uneventful, but evening showers with additional rain and a wintry mix will move in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. There will likely be little to no snow accumulation.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
We Are Iowa

Snow totals around central Iowa on Nov. 15

DES MOINES, Iowa — Central Iowa's first measurable snow of the season is here, and right on target, too!. The average first snow in Des Moines occurs on Nov. 15, so this round of snow is average for the city- not something we say every day. A Winter Weather...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Tonight at 6: Malls fight to survive, weather aware

Shopping malls are fighting to stay alive in the face of traditional retail practices falling out of fashion. “Even though you might see an empty storefront right now, you see there’s work being done in there. So that’s not really empty,” Merle Hay Mall’s manager told KCCI.
DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

Check this out: Largest Costco in the Midwest to open Thursday in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa — The highly-anticipated Ankeny Costco opens Thursday at 8 a.m. Local 5 Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence got a sneak peek at the new location. The wholesale store will be the biggest in the Midwest, featuring a food court, gas station, pharmacy, tire service and more. As part of...
ANKENY, IA
kmaland.com

Winter weather advisory for parts of southern Iowa through Tuesday

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of southwest Iowa Monday evening into Tuesday evening. Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis. Including the cities of Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Perry, Waukee, Adel, Des Moines, Newton, Grinnell, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Winterset, Earlham, Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Pella,...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Accumulating snow headed to central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. You can view road conditions at the Iowa DOT's website here. Clouds will continue to stream in through the afternoon. The snow across Northern Iowa should wrap up this afternoon before our second storm system moves in overnight. Light snow will begin in the overnight hours and continue through the majority of the day Tuesday. 1-3” is expected across the metro through Tuesday night. There could be a heavier snow band that develops and could put down isolated higher totals, but where that band sets up remains to be seen. Snow should wrap up tomorrow evening, and some leftover light snow showers/flurries will be around for the first part of Wednesday. Little to no accumulation should be expected with the leftover showers. Beyond the snow it gets colder for the end of the week, with highs in the 20s Thursday – Saturday.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/

