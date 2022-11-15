ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

beckersasc.com

Patient died following plastic surgery at ASC where OB-GYN provided anesthesia

A patient died at a plastic surgery center in Plantation, Fla., after an OB-GYN was used as an unlicensed anesthesiologist, the Tampa Bay Times reported Nov. 15. An administrative complaint filed by the Florida Department of Health said that on Sept. 17, 2021, an inspection found OB-GYN Millicent Muir, MD, was providing anesthesia for level 2 surgeries, though she is not licensed to do so. On Oct. 20, Dr. Muir handled the anesthesia for a Brazilian butt lift, liposuction and breast augmentation procedure.
PLANTATION, FL
Click10.com

Model mimics nutrient exchange between mother and fetus

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Researchers at Florida Atlantic University are learning more about the exchange of nutrients between a mother infected with malaria and her fetus. Dr. Sarah Du with the Schmidt College of Medicine and Dr. Andrew Oleinikov, with F.A.U.’s College of Engineering collaborated on the project.
BOCA RATON, FL
NewPelican

As many families struggle with high food prices, churches and organizations continue their missions of charity

This Thanksgiving season, many American families are struggling with “all-time high” prices in order to enjoy roasted turkey dinners with all the fixings at home. Nevertheless, there are local churches and other organizations that continue “giving back” to the community by helping and feeding those in need in Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Fort Lauderdale and other cities throughout Broward County.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

150+ rodent droppings, chips in a bathroom, bad odors from freezer: 5 restaurants including a CPK shut down

Bad odors coming from a freezer, rodent droppings found throughout two restaurants and flies landing in food shut down five restaurants in South Florida last week. Among the restaurants shut down were Tropical Island Restaurant in Boynton Beach, La Granja Parilla and Seafood in Miami, Q’Bola Café in Wellington, California Pizza Kitchen in Pembroke Lakes and Talay Thai & Japanese in Pompano ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The new, unconventional I-95 exit at Glades Road will finally debut in Boca Raton next year

A massive first-of-its-kind project in Palm Beach County, the new diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road, will transform the way people enter and exit the freeway. But drivers will have to wait just a little bit longer before the unique roadway is unveiled. To help people entering and exiting I-95, the busy Boca Raton interchange is being revamped into an unconventional, yet increasingly ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location

After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
MARGATE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward’s 911 system still needs critical fixes, panel warns — nearly 5 years after Parkland shooting

Nearly five years after the Parkland school massacre, the county’s 911 emergency system still faces some of the same problems that could cause delays in the police response, a state school safety panel warned Wednesday. That’s unacceptable, says Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, the chairman of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, the panel created to ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

