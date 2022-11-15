Read full article on original website
Families battling sick households as children incur string of illnesses
Did your child recently recover from being sick only to become ill again? Did their fever last for several days?
beckersasc.com
Patient died following plastic surgery at ASC where OB-GYN provided anesthesia
A patient died at a plastic surgery center in Plantation, Fla., after an OB-GYN was used as an unlicensed anesthesiologist, the Tampa Bay Times reported Nov. 15. An administrative complaint filed by the Florida Department of Health said that on Sept. 17, 2021, an inspection found OB-GYN Millicent Muir, MD, was providing anesthesia for level 2 surgeries, though she is not licensed to do so. On Oct. 20, Dr. Muir handled the anesthesia for a Brazilian butt lift, liposuction and breast augmentation procedure.
Click10.com
Areas of Hollywood, Pembroke Pines to be sprayed to reduce mosquito populations
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Relief is coming to parts of Hollywood and Pembroke Pines whose residents have been complaining about the increasing mosquito populations. On Thursday night, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., Broward County Mosquito Control will be spraying larvicide. According to a news release, “Truck-mounted sprayers will...
Click10.com
Model mimics nutrient exchange between mother and fetus
BOCA RATON, Fla. – Researchers at Florida Atlantic University are learning more about the exchange of nutrients between a mother infected with malaria and her fetus. Dr. Sarah Du with the Schmidt College of Medicine and Dr. Andrew Oleinikov, with F.A.U.’s College of Engineering collaborated on the project.
NBC Miami
Father, Grandmother of Kidnapped Miami Boy Found in Canada Extradited to South Florida
The father and grandmother of Jorge "JoJo" Morales, the Miami boy with autism who was found last month in Canada after being kidnapped months before by his father, were extradited to South Florida to face charges in the incident. Jorge Gabriel Morales, 45, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Wednesday...
Click10.com
Authorities identify culprits who trashed beautiful Biscayne Bay island
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There are still no arrests from a story Local 10 News exclusively reported on Tuesday about boaters caught on camera illegally dumping trash on a small island inside Biscayne National Park. Local and federal authorities know who the people in the video are, and there...
As many families struggle with high food prices, churches and organizations continue their missions of charity
This Thanksgiving season, many American families are struggling with “all-time high” prices in order to enjoy roasted turkey dinners with all the fixings at home. Nevertheless, there are local churches and other organizations that continue “giving back” to the community by helping and feeding those in need in Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Fort Lauderdale and other cities throughout Broward County.
Click10.com
Effort underway to save South Florida’s endangered bonneted bat
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Halloween may be the one time of year that we spend any time at all thinking about bats, but this flying animal some consider creepy is actually very necessary to our South Florida ecosystem and some are on the verge of becoming extinct. Elena Suarez...
150+ rodent droppings, chips in a bathroom, bad odors from freezer: 5 restaurants including a CPK shut down
Bad odors coming from a freezer, rodent droppings found throughout two restaurants and flies landing in food shut down five restaurants in South Florida last week. Among the restaurants shut down were Tropical Island Restaurant in Boynton Beach, La Granja Parilla and Seafood in Miami, Q’Bola Café in Wellington, California Pizza Kitchen in Pembroke Lakes and Talay Thai & Japanese in Pompano ...
The new, unconventional I-95 exit at Glades Road will finally debut in Boca Raton next year
A massive first-of-its-kind project in Palm Beach County, the new diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road, will transform the way people enter and exit the freeway. But drivers will have to wait just a little bit longer before the unique roadway is unveiled. To help people entering and exiting I-95, the busy Boca Raton interchange is being revamped into an unconventional, yet increasingly ...
Click10.com
Grandmother accused of helping to abduct grandson appears in Miami-Dade court
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who was accused of helping her son to abduct her grandson away from his mother was in Miami-Dade County to face charges after her arrest in Canada. Lilliam Morales appeared in front of Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Wednesday after she...
Click10.com
Miami Rescue Mission becomes ‘The Caring Place’ still supporting South Floridians in need
MIAMI – The Miami Rescue Mission has become “The Caring Place,” still supporting South Floridians in need for the last 100 years. The Miami Rescue Mission first opened its doors in the 1920s. A century later, the needs of the poor and hungry remain the same. The vision of “No One is Homeless” is a daily pursuit.
Grain and Berry Is Headed to Fort Lauderdale Next Year
The superfood cafe’s first Fort Lauderdale outpost will open in February or March
Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location
After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
Broward’s 911 system still needs critical fixes, panel warns — nearly 5 years after Parkland shooting
Nearly five years after the Parkland school massacre, the county’s 911 emergency system still faces some of the same problems that could cause delays in the police response, a state school safety panel warned Wednesday. That’s unacceptable, says Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, the chairman of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, the panel created to ...
Click10.com
Caught on Camera: Elderly Miami man rescued after being lost in Florida reserve
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida wildlife officials rescued a 91-year-old Miami man after he was lost in a preserve in Collier County. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said Antonio Tur was hunting hogs at the Big Cypress National Preserve, when he was separated from his partner, who is also from Miami on Monday.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade to identify woman’s body found in small wooded area in northwest Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities found a woman’s body Wednesday afternoon in a desolated small wooded area, south of the Ronald Reagan Turnpike and east of Red Road in northwest Miami-Dade County. Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the lot neighboring...
Click10.com
Soviet-era Cuban biplane crashes with 2 survivors in Florida Everglades
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Soviet-era Cuban biplane was belly up in the grassy shallow side of a canal after crashing on Monday afternoon in the Florida Everglades, about 15 miles west of the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. There were two survivors on board after the 1:30 p.m. crash...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade Animal Services gives dog another chance at life as owner faces charges
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A malnourished, abused dog is getting another chance at life thanks to Miami-Dade Animal Services. Police and the animal service center responded to a disturbing report of animal cruelty on August 10. in Homestead. Investigators found a severely emaciated dog chained to a tree with...
Click10.com
Police: Man airlifted after son stabs him in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Medics airlifted a man to a local trauma center after his son stabbed him in a domestic dispute in northwest Miami-Dade late Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The stabbing happened just after 4:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of Northwest 61st Street, which is just...
