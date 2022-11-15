As PWMania.com previously reported, John Cena is expected to return to the ring at WWE Wrestlemania 39. Logan Paul mentioned being John Cena’s opponent during his podcast. “That’s my dream. I mean, think about it, man. I’ve proven the model twice now. I’ve proven the model of headstrong, capable Internet kid versus a GOAT, a top-tier industry leader. Floyd [Mayweather], that worked, generates $60, $75 million dollars. Crown Jewel became the number one most viewed international pay-per-view that WWE has ever had. I’ve done it twice now, and the reason is because when I’m paired with a legend, a top-tier industry leader, the model works. So after the Crown Jewel event, John Cena posted me on his Instagram, and then I saw an article that was saying he’s looking for an opponent for WrestleMania, and I favorited it and responded with the eyes because truthfully, I think me versus John Cena would break the Internet. I texted Triple H right away. I said, ‘Do you wanna break the Internet again?’ That’s a dream matchup, dude. At WrestleMania, in LA, next year, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone. Give me a birthday present, and let me take out John Cena. That’s be crazy.”

