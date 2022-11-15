Read full article on original website
Related
Men arrested in $500K cocaine seizure on Mass Pike indicted by feds
A pair of Mexican nationals accused of trafficking 15 kilograms of cocaine by truck and arrested in connection with the late-August $500,000 drug bust at the Ludlow Service Plaza, was formally transferred to federal custody and indicted on felony drug trafficking charges this past month. Gerardo Madrigal Quintero, 23, of...
Mystery after woman, 25, found dead on roadside after leaving bar in taxi as passersby used key clue to identify victim
COPS have launched an investigation after the body of a missing 25-year-old woman who vanished after getting in a taxi was found on a Mexican highway. Ariadna Fernanda López Díaz disappeared in the area of La Condesa in Mexico City on October 30. She had just enjoyed an...
Georgia Officials Investigating Police Officers Seen On Video Beating Black Man in Prison Cell
Yet another police beating has been captured on video and has gone viral. Investigators are looking into the latest incident, which was filmed at a jail in Camden County, Georgia on Sept. 3. According to The Associated Press, the video shows five deputies jumping on Jarrett Hobbs, who was booked...
Speeding driver slams into 20-year-old motorcyclist, severing his leg, feds say
The man was driving more than 100 mph in a 45 mph zone in Virginia, prosecutors say.
Florida Man Who Robbed Bank Armed With Machete Gets 78 Months In Prison
A Florida man who robbed a bank while armed with a machete was sentenced to federal prison. Herve Fils Viaud, 31, was sentenced today by United States District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas to 78 months in federal prison, to be followed by five years of
CBS News
Police pursuit of stolen car ends with juvenile driver's arrest
Law enforcement used a car owner's cell phone app and a police helicopter to track a stolen car's flight from officers through the eastern metro area last week. Five youths from inside the car, ranging in age from 13 to 16 years old, were eventually caught.
Comments / 0