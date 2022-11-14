Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Original Juice WRLD Biography: The Story Behind The Chicago NativeThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locationsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
laportecounty.life
The City of Portage will welcome the holiday season with a day full of activities on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Portage Department of Parks & Recreation will kick off the day hosting its Annual Christmas Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road.Some 70 vendors will be available during the show. There is no admission fee, however visitors are asked to bring a...
midwestliving.com
Festive Trains to Ride This Holiday Season
Throughout November and December, scenic trains across the Midwest transform into decked-out, magical locomotives bursting with cheer. These family-friendly holiday train rides are short and sweet, ranging from hour-long jaunts to two-hour voyages, and often include Christmas treats, dazzling decorations, enchanting music and visits with Santa Claus. Allstate CTA Holiday...
Odyssey Fun World’s New AMAZE Light Festival Kicks Off This Coming Friday
As Christmas beckons our beloved seasonal events have started returning, providing us all with a shining light during the Midwest’s notoriously mean winter. Already home to a handful of returning light shows and Christmas pop-ups, the new AMAZE Light Festival is coming back bigger and better after debuting inside Rosemont’s Impact Field stadium last season. This time the immersive holiday universe is filling the expansive Odyssey Fun World in Tinley Park with “sparkle, music, food, dance, celebration, and wonder” starting this Friday, November 18th. Delighting people of all ages, AMAZE is pure holiday magic featuring a million twinkling lights inside various themed worlds. Guests can take in the wonder on a train ride, browse Sparky’s Sweet Shop or Zing’s Toyporium, and meet the lovable characters, Zing and Sparky, from the Amaze storybook, who bring the stage dancers, singers, and light show to life with their magic powers.
‘Ray Of Sunshine’ South Side Crossing Guard Has Brought Joy To Kids With Toy Giveaway For Nearly 20 Years
WOODLAWN — Angela Thompson helps Woodlawn neighbors safely cross 61st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue every weekday morning and afternoon. Thompson’s bubbly, outgoing demeanor can draw a big grin out of kids and grown people on any given day. But a project of hers has made neighborhood kids smile even brighter on one special day per year for nearly two decades: a Christmas toy giveaway.
panoramanow.com
Winter Lights Festival- Valparaiso Indiana
Porter County Parks & Recreation opened the Winter Lights Drive Thru on Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Rd. in Valparaiso. The Winter Lights Drive Thru is open from Nov 19th – Jan 2nd, 2023 from 5pm – 10pm, free, donations accepted. (note, there is no festival in 2021)
nwi.life
Crown Point Accepting Adopt a Family Donations
The City of Crown Point and Mayor Pete Land will again partner with the Crown Point Community School Corp. to spread cheer to local families in need during the holiday season. This year, the City will assist approximately 12 families and 30 children selected by the Crown Point Community School Corp. The city and school district have partnered for 14 years to make this program a success.
Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Thursday
The Chicago Bears, Jewel-Osco and Miller Lite will give out meals to veterans and their families.
Chance The Rapper hosting 'Night at the Museum' family event next month
CHICAGO (CBS) – A popular Chicago rapper and Grammy winner is giving back by using arts and education to empower kids. South Side's own Chance the Rapper announced Wednesday that a big party is coming to one of the city's favorite cultural destinations.Chance will be hosting "A Night at the Museum" on Dec. 16 at the Museum of Science and Industry.The fourth annual family-focused event will feature music, access to the exhibits, and a clothing drive for the homeless."We like to create experiences for those in need. An opportunity to get out of the house. To get some food entertainment," Chance said. "We like doing something for free for people who don't get access to stuff. It's been something close to my heart, it's good to see all those families smiling just connecting during the coldest part of the year."It's just one of the events chance's non-profit Social Works does during their Warmest Winter Initiative. The organization also helps at warming centers, free haircuts, food giveaways, and clothing drives in January.
fox32chicago.com
500 Chicago Public School students to get free winter coats
CHICAGO - As the temperature shifts, some families will struggle to meet basic needs this winter. That's why the nonprofit "Communities in Schools" is distributing necessary winter boots, coats and supplies to children and their parents. The giveaway event kicked off Wednesday at the Lawndale Christian Health Center. Families who...
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: Academic competitions and theater events at Marquette Catholic
Marquette Catholic High School’s Performing Arts put on its fall plays on November 11, 12, and 13 in the Rudy Hart Theatre. The production, “An Evening of One Acts,” included three short plays: “Cut,” “A Game,” and “Paper or Plastic.”. The three...
Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act...
CBS News
Winter coat giveaway pop-up starts Monday afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the arrival of cold weather, a Chicago nonprofit is hosting a pop-up winter coat drive taking place Monday afternoon. The Mr. Dad's Father's Club is hosting two winter coat giveaways this month, including Monday's event in the Roseland community at 111th and Michigan. The giveaway starts...
Records show work at vacant Woodlawn school was done to turn it into migrant shelter
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Electricians, carpenters, and other tradespeople have clocked hundreds of hours at a Woodlawn neighborhood elementary school – but the school is vacant.We told you last month that the city denied the construction at the former Wadsworth Elementary School and later University of Chicago Charter School, at 6420 S. University Ave., was for a migrant shelter.But CBS 2's Lauren Victory has now learned the Mayor's office was not exactly being transparent.Back on Monday, Oct. 24, CBS 2's cameras captured several vans parked outside the now-empty Chicago Public Schools-owned building. An email also went out from Ald. Jeanette Taylor...
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'
Cookie Collision Shake? Gonzo Bonzo Salad? Lucky 7? How to order from Potbelly's 'secret menu'. Image by t3xt, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Although you may have your tried and true favorite menu items, sometimes it can be fun to change things up a bit and order something off the beaten path.
Lake effect snow hits Northwest Indiana
It looks and feels like winter in Northwest Indiana where the lake effect dropped between one and two inches on the town of Chesterton Wednesday night.
New Store In Orland Park, Illinois Is Like A Shopping Time Capsule
A new store in Orland Park is triggering a sense of nostalgia for some residents. It's not the current store but the faded memories of a defunct big box store many Illinois residents might remember. A new Meijer store in Orland Park may look different on the inside but some of the exteriors is like looking into a time machine.
Northwest Indiana students stage walkout, say Lowell High School bans LGBTQ+ items in classrooms
Some LGBTQ+ teens say they have been made to feel invisible at their Northwest Indiana high school.
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: Fun times at Westville High
Westville High School (WHS) recently had its first Prom Committee meeting. The Prom Committee is a crucial aspect to the planning process of Westville High School’s prom held annually in May. Robyn Markos is this year’s sponsor of the Prom Committee. Markos is the office secretary for WHS and...
laportecounty.life
Porter County Veterans Affairs Office: A small office making a huge impact
The Porter County government is made up of many wonderful departments, but one of the county’s best-kept secrets is the Veterans Affairs Office, a group of hard-working individuals striving to make a positive, invaluable impact on the veterans within the community. The Veterans Affairs Office’s mission is to assist...
South Side church giving away hundreds of turkeys, free meals Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side church is working to feed the community.The Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church is giving out more than 300 frozen turkeys and 500 hot meals to community members Saturday afternoon. Anyone can swing by the church, located near California and Harrison Street starting at noon to grab a free turkey and plate of food while supplies last. Church members will also deliver food, to those nearby, in need.
Comments / 0