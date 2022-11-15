ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvik.org

Galesburg Branch and FISH Pantry Has Grand Opening

On Tuesday, an open house and ribbon cutting was held for the River Bend Food Bank, Galesburg Branch, and FISH of Galesburg food pantry. Joshua Gibb is the President and CEO of the Galesburg Community Foundation. "So the food bank that's based out of the Quad Cities, supplies food to...
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Developer wants to build sports complex in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. – A local developer wants some land owned by the City of Pekin so that it can be turned into a sports complex and more. Casey Baldovini says he’s been working on plans for the last six months for some land on Route 98 to be a multi-sport complex.
PEKIN, IL
WQAD

New 18,000-square-foot food pantry opens in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. — Fish of Galesburg is teaming up with River Bend Food Bank to open their newest food pantry, located on the corner of Main and Henderson streets in the same building where Rheinschmidt's Carpet Center once stood. "Our current location would probably fit in just the shopping...
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Proposal reborn to add pavilion to Donovan Park

PEORIA, Ill. – The group that wants to add a pavilion to Donovan Park in North Peoria is trying again to make their proposal a reality with the Park District. Peoria Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill says in a news release the park board has agreed to hear a status report on the proposed project by the group “PAV in the Park” at the board’s meeting Wednesday.
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

M-R Superintendent Fletcher Thanks Board of Education Members

November 15th is School Board Members Day and at the recent Monmouth-Roseville Board of Education meeting Superintendent Ed Fletcher recognized and thanked the board’s six members:. “November 15th is School Board Members Day. I thank our School Board members for what they do; giving of their time, leading the...
MONMOUTH, IL
tspr.org

Regional food bank opens in Galesburg

A newly remodeled building at Henderson and Main streets in Galesburg is now a regional hub for River Bend Food Bank – and a new home for FISH of Galesburg food pantry. The new hub in the former Reinschmidt’s Carpet Center has 18,000 square feet of warehouse space that will increase access and help River Bend and FISH serve more people in need.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Project 350 wraps up tree-planting for 2022

Project 350, a City of Galesburg initiative to plant 350 trees in Galesburg parks and city terraces, has wrapped up its work for 2022 at Lincoln Park. Community volunteers planted eight maple trees in areas where a large number of ash trees were lost near the gazebo and horseshoe pits, a news release says. Two serviceberry trees were also planted to anchor the entrance sign into Lake Storey at Machen Drive.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Moline considering ‘Accessory Dwelling Unit’ ordinance

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is taking up an ordinance that could allow homeowners to build or convert an additional living space on their property. Accessory Dwelling Units or ADUs are more commonly known as cottage homes, granny flats or in-law quarters. An example would be a garage or basement converted into another living space that is independent of the main dwelling.
MOLINE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Public Schools approves updated dress code

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday night Peoria Public Schools District 150 approved an updated appearance or dress code. The vote was approved six to one. In August, the Parent Teacher Advisory Committee (PTAC) created a survey and proposed a more inclusive dress code that protects students’ individuality, diversity and self-expression.
PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Lind making progress, says FOP president

East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind continues to make progress in his recovery at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria after a devastating attack while on patrol on October 24. He recently underwent surgery to reinstall a section of bone flap that was initially removed to allow for brain swelling. “They got it placed back […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Sgt. Lind transferred from hospital to rehab facility

Early on Wednesday, Nov. 16, East Moline Sgt. William Lind was discharged from OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Ill., and transported to a residential rehabilitation facility in the Quad Cities area, according to a news release from East Moline Police. “This is a great moment in the progress...
EAST MOLINE, IL
977wmoi.com

Jamieson Community Center Christmas Store Brings Joy to Local Children

Applications for the Jamieson Community Center Christmas Store and Christmas Baskets are currently being accepted for children age birth to fourteen that live in Warren County, says Executive Director Nancy Mowen:. “The Community Christmas Store is an opportunity for parents to come and shop for their children. They pay $5...
WARREN COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

From an art exhibit, to trivia, to a blues concert: Here are 5 things to do in Galesburg this week

Here are five things to do in Galesburg this week, courtesy Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau. Rock out to Knox College’s pop and funk bands, as well as guitar ensembles for their end of the term concert. Free and open to the public, this concert features Daddy’s Barbecue, Buttered Noodles, Miss Izabella’s Lost Friends, S.M.I.L.F. and Two Many Guitars! The tunes turn on at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Galesburg Community Arts Center, don’t miss a beat.
GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

Hundreds join Peoria’s women-led hiking group

PEORIA (25 News Now) - ‘Hike it Like it’s Hot’ started around one year ago but has already amassed over 700 members. It started when the group’s founder, Tara Vornkahl, returned to Peoria after spending some years traveling. She’d become an avid hiker and was excited to hike alongside some women who also shared the same love for the hobby but was not able to find a group that catered to only women, so she made one herself. Vornkahl said the group allowed women to feel safe and encourage each other to try new trails.
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg Council welcomes New City Manager, then gets back to business

It was a night of change at Monday’s Council meeting as Gerald Smith was given the oath of office as the new City Manager. Smith was welcomed by the council and community before the meeting with a reception. He joked that the Illinois weather would be tough to get used to after living in North Carolina, but considers Illinois home after going to college in Chicago.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg’s Project 350 beats the tree-planting goal by 42 trees

The City of Galesburg’s Project 350 is ahead of schedule. Project 350 is a five-year effort to plant 70 trees per year in Galesburg parks and city terraces. Galesburg has planted 112 this year. Sixteen trees were planted at Lake Storey Park, fifteen at Lincoln Park, Kiwanis Park received five, Standish Park and HT Custer each received three trees, and Colton Park got one. Fourteen trees were planted on terraces in downtown Galesburg. Resident requests for trees on terraces resulted in 55 plantings in various city neighborhoods at no cost to the homeowner other than a commitment to water the tree. Project 350 was initiated in 2022 by Mayor Schwartzman and relies heavily on volunteers coordinated by the Special Projects Coordinator, Tom Simkins, with the support and guidance of City employees in the Parks and Street Divisions. Trees were supplied by Timanda Nursery in Knoxville, GreenView Nursery in Dunlap, Hoerr Nursery in Peoria, Greenthumbers in Davenport, and the local Menards and Lowes. The project is funded by a $50,000 commitment in the city budget and a $5,000 donation from Knox College. The program is on track to planting another 238 trees in the coming years. Residents desiring to have a tree planted on the city terraces adjacent to their property in 2023 should contact the Special Projects Coordinator, Tom Simkins, at 309-299-6959.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy