Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvik.org
Galesburg Branch and FISH Pantry Has Grand Opening
On Tuesday, an open house and ribbon cutting was held for the River Bend Food Bank, Galesburg Branch, and FISH of Galesburg food pantry. Joshua Gibb is the President and CEO of the Galesburg Community Foundation. "So the food bank that's based out of the Quad Cities, supplies food to...
1470 WMBD
Developer wants to build sports complex in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. – A local developer wants some land owned by the City of Pekin so that it can be turned into a sports complex and more. Casey Baldovini says he’s been working on plans for the last six months for some land on Route 98 to be a multi-sport complex.
New 18,000-square-foot food pantry opens in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. — Fish of Galesburg is teaming up with River Bend Food Bank to open their newest food pantry, located on the corner of Main and Henderson streets in the same building where Rheinschmidt's Carpet Center once stood. "Our current location would probably fit in just the shopping...
1470 WMBD
Proposal reborn to add pavilion to Donovan Park
PEORIA, Ill. – The group that wants to add a pavilion to Donovan Park in North Peoria is trying again to make their proposal a reality with the Park District. Peoria Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill says in a news release the park board has agreed to hear a status report on the proposed project by the group “PAV in the Park” at the board’s meeting Wednesday.
977wmoi.com
M-R Superintendent Fletcher Thanks Board of Education Members
November 15th is School Board Members Day and at the recent Monmouth-Roseville Board of Education meeting Superintendent Ed Fletcher recognized and thanked the board’s six members:. “November 15th is School Board Members Day. I thank our School Board members for what they do; giving of their time, leading the...
Dist. #205 considering increased tax levy but flat tax rate
Next month, the District 205 School Board will consider a tax levy of over $23.8 million dollars. That is an increase of $1.3 million from the year before but is based on a 5.9 percent increase in the Equalized Assessed Value of the district, not an increase in the tax rate.
25newsnow.com
Peoria advocacy group says unhoused population is in need as weather worsens
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Wet, cold and incapable of getting dry, that’s how those who are unsheltered described their conditions after the season’s first accumulative snowfall. “Snow always breaks my heart a little bit because for my friends who are sleeping outside it’s not fun, it’s not...
tspr.org
Regional food bank opens in Galesburg
A newly remodeled building at Henderson and Main streets in Galesburg is now a regional hub for River Bend Food Bank – and a new home for FISH of Galesburg food pantry. The new hub in the former Reinschmidt’s Carpet Center has 18,000 square feet of warehouse space that will increase access and help River Bend and FISH serve more people in need.
ourquadcities.com
Project 350 wraps up tree-planting for 2022
Project 350, a City of Galesburg initiative to plant 350 trees in Galesburg parks and city terraces, has wrapped up its work for 2022 at Lincoln Park. Community volunteers planted eight maple trees in areas where a large number of ash trees were lost near the gazebo and horseshoe pits, a news release says. Two serviceberry trees were also planted to anchor the entrance sign into Lake Storey at Machen Drive.
KWQC
Moline considering ‘Accessory Dwelling Unit’ ordinance
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is taking up an ordinance that could allow homeowners to build or convert an additional living space on their property. Accessory Dwelling Units or ADUs are more commonly known as cottage homes, granny flats or in-law quarters. An example would be a garage or basement converted into another living space that is independent of the main dwelling.
25newsnow.com
PPS superintendent gets 4-year contract extension, 2 school board members vote no
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public School’s Board of Education extended the contract with Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat for four more years, but she did not receive unanimous school board support. The board voted 5-2 Monday night for the extension with members Anni Reinking and Chase Klaus voting no....
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Schools approves updated dress code
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday night Peoria Public Schools District 150 approved an updated appearance or dress code. The vote was approved six to one. In August, the Parent Teacher Advisory Committee (PTAC) created a survey and proposed a more inclusive dress code that protects students’ individuality, diversity and self-expression.
Lind making progress, says FOP president
East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind continues to make progress in his recovery at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria after a devastating attack while on patrol on October 24. He recently underwent surgery to reinstall a section of bone flap that was initially removed to allow for brain swelling. “They got it placed back […]
ourquadcities.com
Sgt. Lind transferred from hospital to rehab facility
Early on Wednesday, Nov. 16, East Moline Sgt. William Lind was discharged from OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Ill., and transported to a residential rehabilitation facility in the Quad Cities area, according to a news release from East Moline Police. “This is a great moment in the progress...
977wmoi.com
Jamieson Community Center Christmas Store Brings Joy to Local Children
Applications for the Jamieson Community Center Christmas Store and Christmas Baskets are currently being accepted for children age birth to fourteen that live in Warren County, says Executive Director Nancy Mowen:. “The Community Christmas Store is an opportunity for parents to come and shop for their children. They pay $5...
From an art exhibit, to trivia, to a blues concert: Here are 5 things to do in Galesburg this week
Here are five things to do in Galesburg this week, courtesy Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau. Rock out to Knox College’s pop and funk bands, as well as guitar ensembles for their end of the term concert. Free and open to the public, this concert features Daddy’s Barbecue, Buttered Noodles, Miss Izabella’s Lost Friends, S.M.I.L.F. and Two Many Guitars! The tunes turn on at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Galesburg Community Arts Center, don’t miss a beat.
25newsnow.com
Hundreds join Peoria’s women-led hiking group
PEORIA (25 News Now) - ‘Hike it Like it’s Hot’ started around one year ago but has already amassed over 700 members. It started when the group’s founder, Tara Vornkahl, returned to Peoria after spending some years traveling. She’d become an avid hiker and was excited to hike alongside some women who also shared the same love for the hobby but was not able to find a group that catered to only women, so she made one herself. Vornkahl said the group allowed women to feel safe and encourage each other to try new trails.
Galesburg Council welcomes New City Manager, then gets back to business
It was a night of change at Monday’s Council meeting as Gerald Smith was given the oath of office as the new City Manager. Smith was welcomed by the council and community before the meeting with a reception. He joked that the Illinois weather would be tough to get used to after living in North Carolina, but considers Illinois home after going to college in Chicago.
Galesburg’s Project 350 beats the tree-planting goal by 42 trees
The City of Galesburg’s Project 350 is ahead of schedule. Project 350 is a five-year effort to plant 70 trees per year in Galesburg parks and city terraces. Galesburg has planted 112 this year. Sixteen trees were planted at Lake Storey Park, fifteen at Lincoln Park, Kiwanis Park received five, Standish Park and HT Custer each received three trees, and Colton Park got one. Fourteen trees were planted on terraces in downtown Galesburg. Resident requests for trees on terraces resulted in 55 plantings in various city neighborhoods at no cost to the homeowner other than a commitment to water the tree. Project 350 was initiated in 2022 by Mayor Schwartzman and relies heavily on volunteers coordinated by the Special Projects Coordinator, Tom Simkins, with the support and guidance of City employees in the Parks and Street Divisions. Trees were supplied by Timanda Nursery in Knoxville, GreenView Nursery in Dunlap, Hoerr Nursery in Peoria, Greenthumbers in Davenport, and the local Menards and Lowes. The project is funded by a $50,000 commitment in the city budget and a $5,000 donation from Knox College. The program is on track to planting another 238 trees in the coming years. Residents desiring to have a tree planted on the city terraces adjacent to their property in 2023 should contact the Special Projects Coordinator, Tom Simkins, at 309-299-6959.
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 3-9, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 3-9, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
WGIL - Galesburg's news
Galesburg, IL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT
Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.http://www.wgil.com
Comments / 1