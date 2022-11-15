The City of Galesburg’s Project 350 is ahead of schedule. Project 350 is a five-year effort to plant 70 trees per year in Galesburg parks and city terraces. Galesburg has planted 112 this year. Sixteen trees were planted at Lake Storey Park, fifteen at Lincoln Park, Kiwanis Park received five, Standish Park and HT Custer each received three trees, and Colton Park got one. Fourteen trees were planted on terraces in downtown Galesburg. Resident requests for trees on terraces resulted in 55 plantings in various city neighborhoods at no cost to the homeowner other than a commitment to water the tree. Project 350 was initiated in 2022 by Mayor Schwartzman and relies heavily on volunteers coordinated by the Special Projects Coordinator, Tom Simkins, with the support and guidance of City employees in the Parks and Street Divisions. Trees were supplied by Timanda Nursery in Knoxville, GreenView Nursery in Dunlap, Hoerr Nursery in Peoria, Greenthumbers in Davenport, and the local Menards and Lowes. The project is funded by a $50,000 commitment in the city budget and a $5,000 donation from Knox College. The program is on track to planting another 238 trees in the coming years. Residents desiring to have a tree planted on the city terraces adjacent to their property in 2023 should contact the Special Projects Coordinator, Tom Simkins, at 309-299-6959.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO