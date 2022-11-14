Read full article on original website
#1StudentNWI: Academic competitions and theater events at Marquette Catholic
Marquette Catholic High School’s Performing Arts put on its fall plays on November 11, 12, and 13 in the Rudy Hart Theatre. The production, “An Evening of One Acts,” included three short plays: “Cut,” “A Game,” and “Paper or Plastic.”. The three...
Gary school students place third in Spell Bowl competition
GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- For the first time in years, Gary school students returned to the Spell Bowl and showed they can spell victory.The students come from Banneker at Marquette and Daniel Hale Williams Elementary. They took third place among 15 teams in the spell bowl this week in Merrillville.One team member spells words during each round. Winning teams have the highest cumulative score.Teachers say the students are already talking about next year's competition.
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Erin Hawkins
Director of Social Emotional Learning for Valparaiso Community Schools, Erin Hawkins has been immersed in education for a long time now. She’s been in multiple positions since 2001, adapting to the times as they come. Hawkins grew up in La Porte, which is where she, too, took her first...
#1StudentNWI: Hoosier Hysteria at La Porte
On October 19, La Porte High School (LPHS) students that are in AK Smith took a field trip to the AK Smith Career Center in Michigan City. The students showed over 200 eighth-grade girls career opportunities that they might not have originally thought to do and gave tours around the building to the incoming freshman.
GOTW Preview: Snider vs. Valparaiso
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider football is a win away from a trip to the 5A state title game as the Panthers are set to host Valparaiso on Friday night in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.” The winner of Friday’s Snider-Valpo game will face the winner of second-ranked Whiteland and 13th-ranked Castle […]
Food Bank of Northern Indiana to Hold Mobile Turkey Distribution
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold a mobile turkey distribution in Marshall County Monday, November 21. The distribution events will be at the Trinity Lutheran Church at 430 Academy Road in Culver from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET, and the Plymouth Parks pool parking lot at 1500 Grand Avenue in Plymouth from noon to 2 p.m. ET.
Region Students explore post-high school career opportunities at Center of Workforce Innovations’ sixth annual Construction & Skilled Trades Expo
Tradespeople, educators, workforce specialists, and students from dozens of schools and career centers across the Region congregated at the Lake County Fairgrounds on Tuesday for the sixth annual Construction & Skilled Trades Expo. A collaboration between Center of Workforce Innovations, Northwest Indiana Workforce Board, Construction Advancement Foundation, We Build NWI,...
Korellis reroofs Crown Point High School as part of multi-million dollar expansion, renovation project
Schools across the Region are always at work upgrading and expanding their facilities, improving the quality-of-life for students and teachers and making room for growing populations. Crown Point High School is undergoing one of the more visible upgrades – a multi-million dollar overhaul adding classrooms, athletic facilities, and a new roof.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
Northwest Indiana students stage walkout, say Lowell High School bans LGBTQ+ items in classrooms
Some LGBTQ+ teens say they have been made to feel invisible at their Northwest Indiana high school.
Community Healthcare System symposium gets to heart of matter
The leading cause of death in the U.S. is heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And Northwest Indiana, in particular, has some of the highest rates of heart disease in the state, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Improving those rates was the goal...
Crown Point Accepting Adopt a Family Donations
The City of Crown Point and Mayor Pete Land will again partner with the Crown Point Community School Corp. to spread cheer to local families in need during the holiday season. This year, the City will assist approximately 12 families and 30 children selected by the Crown Point Community School Corp. The city and school district have partnered for 14 years to make this program a success.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Porter County Veterans Affairs Office: A small office making a huge impact
The Porter County government is made up of many wonderful departments, but one of the county’s best-kept secrets is the Veterans Affairs Office, a group of hard-working individuals striving to make a positive, invaluable impact on the veterans within the community. The Veterans Affairs Office’s mission is to assist...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
The City of Portage will welcome the holiday season with a day full of activities on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Portage Department of Parks & Recreation will kick off the day hosting its Annual Christmas Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road.Some 70 vendors will be available during the show. There is no admission fee, however visitors are asked to bring a...
A look at totals in the lake-effect snow belt
SO HOW MUCH LAKE EFFECT SNOW HAS FALLEN ACROSS LAKE MICHIGAN FROM CHICAGO? TURNS OUT LOCAL 13″+ TOTALS REPORTED NEAR BUCHANAN, MI IN BERRIEN COUNTY–AND THE LAKE SNOW CONTINUES FALLING IN THE LAKE-EFFECT SNOW BELT WHILE NON-LAKE EFFECT FLURRIES FLUTTER EARTHWARD AT TIMES IN CHICAGO. The heaviest multi-day...
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
Winter Lights Festival- Valparaiso Indiana
Porter County Parks & Recreation opened the Winter Lights Drive Thru on Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Rd. in Valparaiso. The Winter Lights Drive Thru is open from Nov 19th – Jan 2nd, 2023 from 5pm – 10pm, free, donations accepted. (note, there is no festival in 2021)
Gary Community School Corporation ratifies contract with teachers union but frustration remains
The president of the Gary Teachers Union continued to voice her frustration, even as she signed the 2022-2023 teacher contract Tuesday. It raises the starting salary to $49,885.96. Returning teachers rated "effective" or "highly effective" would get a 2.5-percent salary increase, along with a chance to get up to $7,150 in stipends for retention, attendance and performance. The contract also includes a retirement incentive of up to $22,000 for teachers over the age of 60 who've been with Gary schools for at least 10 years.
