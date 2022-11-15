ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Exploring San Diego: Things to do Nov. 17 - 20

By Krista Summerville
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C5qWe_0jAppBYz00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An opening of two outdoor ice skating rinks, a 3-day music festival, and a slew of holiday events headline things to do in San Diego this weekend.

A highly-anticipated 7+ stage, 80+ bands, 3-day music, and arts festival will descend upon the stunning waterfront of downtown San Diego. Plus, paint the town pink and cheer on more than 2,000 walkers in Del mar.

Here's a look at events to check out this weekend:

THURSDAY
Rady Children's Ice Rink
Where: Liberty Station; Cost: $15-$20
Lace up your ice skates and hit Liberty Station for a night of ice skating at the Rady Children's outdoor rink to start the holiday season. Proceeds from skaters will benefit the Thriving After Cancer program at Rady Children's.

Skating by the Sea
Where: Hotel Del Coronado; Cost: $35-$40
(Runs until Jan. 1) Where else can glide along the ice right next to the surf? This rink at the Hotel del Coronado’s Windsor Lawn is built every holiday season. Guest will also enjoy the Frostbite Lounge with roaring fire pits, holiday-themed libations, and delectable bites.

FRIDAY
Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival
Where: Downtown San Diego; Cost: $129-$600
(Friday - Sunday) Wonderfront Festival will bring more than 80 bands across seven stages on the city's waterfront from for a weekend of shows. Various parks and piers along the San Diego Bay will serve as venues for dozens of shows and hosts "festivals within a festival," featuring after parties, boat rides, a craft beer village, comedy, interactive art, and more.

Susan G. Komen 3-Day
Where: Downtown Del Mar Village
(Friday - Sunday) Help paint the town pink by cheering on thousands of San Diegans who will walk 60 miles, raising funds to help end breast cancer. The walk starts at Del Mar Fairgrounds and concludes on Sunday at Waterfront Park. It's a challenge, but it's not as hard as breast cancer.

SATURDAY
Bikes and Beer San Diego
Where: Societe Brewing; Cost: $25-$80
Take a 15, 30, 45-Mile bike ride this weekend with Societe Brewing, riding through Mission Bay and back, during Bikes & Beers. Free prizes, live music, and food trucks will keep the fun going at Societe during a post-race party.

Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show
Where: The Old Globe; Cost: $39 and up
It's back! A Christmas Carol will take center stage including the iconic ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Future — but with a comic local twist. Theater curtains are set to open at 7 p.m.

SUNDAY
Encinitas Holiday Street Fair
Where: Coast Highway 101 between D and J; Cost: Free
The holidays are alive in Encinitas, as the Holiday Street Fair rolls in to offer locals handmade crafts, antiques, and imports for the gift-giving season. The fair will also celebrate the season with a kid zone, food and drinks, and two stages of live entertainment.

Birds in Motion
Where: San Diego Dance Theater; Cost: $15-$25
This innovative all-day improv event will consist of a two-hour improv workshop, led by San Diego Dance Theater and Mockingbird Improv faculty. During this workshop, faculty will lead students through improv games, and audience members will be able to experience two art forms come to life!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allamericanatlas.com

27 Perfect Things to Do in San Diego Alone (2022)

SoCal’s second-largest city is home to gorgeous beaches, fascinating museums, diverse culture, and plenty of delicious eats. Whether you’re in San Diego for a solo vacation, a business trip, a tour of the university, or just passing through on the way to another destination, you’re going to want to make the most of your time in this sunny city!
SAN DIEGO, CA
thehoovercardinal.org

One of the best in San Diego

One of my favorite places to go eat is Santa Ana Fresh Mexican Food. Santa Ana´s has been a restaurant that has been putting out authentic Mexican flavors for over 22 years. It was founded by Julio Posada. When I go to eat at the restaurant, I usually get...
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California

What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
OCEANSIDE, CA
localemagazine.com

11 Sensational Seafood Restaurants in San Diego That Are Off the Hook!

From Oysters on the Half Shell to Fresh Sushi and Sashimi, These Restaurants Will Cure Your Seafood Cravings. You may be feeling shellfish, but San Diego’s got enough to go around when it comes to the art of seafood. Enjoy the city by the sea with the freshest it has to offer, from casual coastal to fine-dining delights. Get it grilled, taste it fried or try it raw; any way it’s served, it’s guaranteed to be fresh. With 11 sensational seafood spots in San Diego to choose from, your perfect ambiance and your favorite fish shouldn’t be hard to find.
SAN DIEGO, CA
globalmunchkins.com

The 6 Best Breakfast Spots in La Jolla, California

Everyone knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Well, if you find yourself in La Jolla, California it will also be the most exciting meal of your day too. La Jolla, a neighborhood in San Diego, has no shortage of unique and delicious dining options to please every member of your family. Make sure to take a break from seal sightseeing and check out one (or all!) of the 6 best breakfast spots in La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Jingle All the Way to the Holiday Market at Petco Park

The holiday spirit takes over Petco Park's Gallager Square this winter for the 3rd annual Holiday Market, an eclectic gathering of local artisan vendors, festive food and delicious drinks in celebration of the happiest time of the year. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 23, this pop-up event will take over...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy