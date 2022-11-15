Read full article on original website
San Diego 2022 Holiday Guide: Events, Festivals, Attractions and Parades
A comprehensive list of everything happening in San Diego during the 2022 holiday season and our free holiday music channels!
NBC San Diego
San Diego Humane Society Throws Paw-ty for Pooch Waiting 2 Years for a Home
A special dog who has been waiting for her forever family for two years was thrown a birthday paw-ty by the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) to celebrate the pooch who has become a staff favorite. Dana, a nearly 7-year-old American pit bull terrier mix, was given the royal treatment...
Rock Church to host food distributions throughout San Diego
During November and December, the Rock Church will host weekly food distributions throughout San Diego, said a press release from the church.
eastcountymagazine.org
CRASH HITS KNOX HOUSE MUSEUM SIGN
November 15, 2022 (El Cajon) -- The driver of a white compact vehicle lost control early this morning around 6 a.m. while making a left turn from West Park Avenue onto southbound Magnolia Avenue. It crashed into a sign after jumping over the curb. Consequently the tall Knox House Museum sign was knocked down from its foundation and appeared to be broken into two pieces.
2,000 Holiday Gifts Handmade by San Diego Woodworkers on Sale Nov. 18-19
Santa and his many elves at the San Diego Fine Woodworkers Association have been getting ready for the annual two-day holiday gift sale on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, in their recently renovated and expanded shop in the Miramar area. The sale hours are 9.a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday...
Eater
All-Day Italian Restaurant and Market Landing in the UTC Area
A new Italian restaurant and marketplace is due to open by mid-December at the Collection at UTC, the mall-adjacent, mixed-use development that already houses restaurants like Pacific Catch and Menya Ultra Ramen. Owner and operator Vanessa Uteau is a hospitality pro, having run two Lean and Green Cafe locations in...
Rent relief could be on the way for National City mobile home residents
Residents of a South Bay mobile home park are once again speaking out about their rent.
Supervisors Vote to Advance $8.9 Million, 9-Acre Spring Valley Park Plan
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 Wednesday to advance plans for a new park in the community of Spring Valley. Supervisors authorized the purchasing and contracting department to find a contractor to build Calavo Park in a residential community that features multi-family housing located near three elementary schools — Casa De Oro, Highland and Loma — and Monte Vista High School.
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Horse Sanctuary Scrambles After Fraudulent Donation
A nonprofit group that cares for neglected and abused horses and other animals lost thousands of dollars recently after learning a large donation was fraudulent. The Horses of Tir Na Nog cares for more than 100 horses. The ranch also has more than 100 other animals including sheep, llamas and goats.
Chula Vista community members calling on officials to revamp Harborside Park
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The City of Chula Vista has turned to the community for feedback following controversy and safety issues surrounding Harborside Park. A public workshop was held Monday, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Harborside Elementary to engage the public for input on revitalizing the 5-acre property on Oxford Street.
kusi.com
Bayview Baptist Church to give away 18-wheeler full of turkeys
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Bayview Church is truly going to encompass the spirit of giving and thankfulness this month by donating an 18-wheeler full of turkeys to those in need. One thing that makes this donation event so unique is the church’s “no questions asked” policy for those...
City of San Diego holding job fair for Parks and Recreation Department
The City of San Diego is hosting a job fair Wednesday in an attempt to fill over 100 available positions in their Parks and Recreation Department.
Why are windows spontaneously shattering at the San Diego courthouse?
SAN DIEGO — A scary and unexpected problem is now happening at the San Diego County courthouse downtown. Glass windows on the building have been shattering, but no one knows why. Completed in 2017, at a cost of more than $500 million, the 22-story courthouse is considered one of...
NBC San Diego
‘Pennies From Heaven' Could Save Sweetwater Water Authority Customers Millions
They looked down at the water blasting through the Loveland Dam and called it “Pennies from Heaven." Sweetwater Water Authority engineers opened a valve at the base of the dam shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Millions of gallons of water blasted out of the dam near Alpine to begin a 17-mile trek down to the Sweetwater Reservoir in Spring Valley.
The cost of eating out compared to buying groceries for a Thanksgiving feast
SAN DIEGO — The price of food in the grocery store and at restaurants is racking up. CBS 8’s Abbie Alford found a Thanksgiving meal will cost you about $50 at the grocery store, and that's for just the essential ingredients. With grocery prices higher in 2022, many...
City Opens 3 Homeless Shelters As Overnight Temperatures Remain in 40s
Because of inclement weather, the city will open three homeless shelters Sunday for San Diegans in need. The San Diego Housing Commission, in partnership with the city of San Diego, activated the Inclement Weather Shelter Program. The three shelters are:. Father Joe’s Villages Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., for...
Crews stop spread of brush fire on hillside off I-15 in Grantville area
Crews have responded to a brush fire burning on a hillside off Interstate 15 in San Diego's Grantville area.
El Cajon community raving over 99-cent Tijuana-style tacos
EL CAJON, Calif. — No, your eyes aren't deceiving you – an El Cajon taqueria slips Tijuana-style tacos for 99 cents. El Cilantro Mexican Grill in the El Cajon area of San Diego County has drawn many food lovers and curious individuals to see what all the hype is about.
San Diego Channel
San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 17, 2022: More Santa Ana winds ahead
Santa Ana flow continues today but not nearly as windy as yesterday. Easterly winds of 25 to 40mph will be possible through the morning, tapering off into the afternoon and evening. Clouds will build into the afternoon which should lead to a colorful sunset. The sea-breeze briefly returns by tomorrow...
Fly back in time to Larry Himmel's favorite chicken wing spot
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Eight years ago this November, CBS 8's legendary storyteller Larry Himmel passed away. In this Zevely Zone, I returned to one of Larry's favorite restaurants in National City, where their special dish still flies out the door. "Do you have any idea how many chicken wings you cook a day here?" asked Larry in 2013 when he visited the Royal Mandarin Restaurant. According to Larry back then, "It's not for weak of palate, nor the faint of heart. But the Royal Mandarin restaurant in National City serves up a deep-fried delicacy that folks simply can't stop eating."
