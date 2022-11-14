ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Jordan Marks declares victory in Assessor race over Barbara Bry

By Phillip Molnar
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Jordan Marks declared victory this weekend in the race for San Diego County Assessor over Barbara Bry as the last votes were being counted.

Marks, chief deputy assessor, had a lead of 29,434 votes for the top job at the department Monday night with about 80,000 ballots left to be counted.

His opponent, former City Councilmember Barbara Bry, had yet to officially concede but Marks said she sent him a "congratulations" text. Bry did not return a call from The San Diego Union-Tribune asking for comment.

As of Monday night, Marks had 51.8 percent of votes to 48.2 percent for Bry.

"We ran a positive campaign that focused on my trusted record of delivering results for the community," Marks said Monday.

Both candidates were seeking the opportunity to run the busy Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk department, with an $81 million annual budget, and take over for Assessor Ernest Dronenburg, who is retiring after 12 years. The term is four years.

The department has many responsibilities, including appraising real and personal property for tax purposes, processing birth, death and marriage records and fictitious business names.

Bry ran on a campaign of modernizing the department to make it more efficient and cost-effective. Marks sought to continue many programs he helped create at the department that brought tax savings to disabled veterans, seniors, homeowners and nonprofits.

Marks raised significantly more money than Bry in the campaign. In campaign filings starting in 2021 and leading up to this month, Marks raised just over $1 million. Some of his donors were real estate analyst Alan Nevin; Crab Hut restaurant owner Kim Phan; Santee Mayor John Minto; and restaurateur David Cohn.

Bry raised around $400,000, with donors such as The San Diego County Democratic Party; Masis Kevorkian, board member for Communities for California Cardrooms; and real estate developer Rod Stone.

The post is nonpartisan but Bry is a Democrat and Marks is a Republican.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
