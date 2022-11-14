To dismantle systemic racism in San Diego, local policies must center immigrants' needs

Chavez is an immigration attorney and partner at Jacobs & Schlesinger, the chair of the San Diego Chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and the advisory board legal representative for the San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium. She lives in Mountain View.

According to the U.S. Census, over 20 percent of San Diego County residents are foreign-born. Collectively, they speak an estimated 68 different languages . Sadly, despite our county of 3.2 million people being a binational region and home to the busiest U.S. land port of entry , anti-immigrant hate and fear-mongering persists here, and it has recently grown.

Fueled by the coronavirus pandemic and the previous administration’s xenophobic rhetoric, hate crimes in California jumped by 32.6 percent in 2021 . The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office prosecuted 30 hate crimes in 2021, from approximately 300 reported hate incidents .

Some of these incidents made the news. A Coronado city official resigned following anti-Asian racial slurs in March. An elderly Laotian man was attacked in Lincoln Park in January. And who can forget the infamous Coronado High School basketball tortilla-throwing incident in June 2021?

Despite incidents like these, members of immigrant communities continually strive to show that they should be welcomed into San Diego and treated with dignity and respect. There are several San Diego nonprofit organizations that have worked tirelessly to push for inclusion through advocacy and policy-making. These include the Council for American Islamic Relations , which focuses on advancing the rights of Muslim community members, and Haitian Bridge Alliance , which focuses on dismantling systemic anti-Blackness in the immigration system.

Another organization on the front lines is the San Diego County Immigrant Rights Consortium , a coalition of approximately 50 organizations across the county that fights for the rights of immigrants and refugees. This has included work to dispel anti-immigrant myths in partnership with local leaders. For example, the consortium advocated for local cities to pass “Welcoming City” resolutions during the anti-immigrant rhetoric of the 2016 presidential campaign.

San Diego was one such local government. As evidence of its commitment to being a “Welcoming City,” the city funded an immigrant affairs manager position in 2019, opened an Office of Immigrant Affairs and formally became a “Welcoming City” in December 2021, stating that the city is “one that affirms the beauty and richness of our diversity, and one in which all are welcome.” The county also created an Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs in June 2021 .

But these acts are merely stepping stones to providing justice and access to resources that are so desperately needed in the immigrant community.

Other San Diego-area “Welcoming Cities” include Encinitas , Lemon Grove , Solana Beach and Chula Vista , which all passed “Welcoming City” resolutions or proclamations in 2016, and National City, which passed a similar “Compassionate City” resolution in 2017.

Passing resolutions and creating government offices is not enough. And it can’t all be left to nonprofits’ advocacy work.

To unequivocally make San Diego County a safe and welcoming place for everyone, elected officials must keep immigrants at the forefront of their policies and legislative efforts. Elected officials are the public faces of our community — we elect them to represent our values and to represent every resident in their jurisdictions. This means that our representatives have to stand up for what is right and speak out against hate. And they have to do this through actions like passing legislation to support and uplift immigrant communities, which signals to the public that everyone in our region is welcome and valued, regardless of citizenship status.

While then-Gov. Pete Wilson’s anti-immigrant stances of the 1990s (including his push for Proposition 187 in 1994) made national headlines, the state’s progressive Legislature has more recently passed several pieces of legislation that protect immigrants, including granting driver’s licenses to noncitizens, extending Medi-Cal to all individuals regardless of citizenship, and restricting state and local law enforcement from acting as immigration officials in the TRUST Act , the TRUTH Act and the California Values Act .

Local government officials should follow suit. Our county supervisors and sheriff have the opportunity to stand up and send a strong message that all are welcome at the annual 2022 TRUTH Act Community Forum being held at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 during a meeting of the county Board of Supervisors at Room 310, 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego. The forum is required by state law when, during the previous calendar year, a law enforcement agency transfers an immigrant from state or local detention into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. They can choose to stop transferring individuals to ICE and notifying agency when releasing them from county jail. This harmful practice of double punishment has led to thousands of San Diegans being deported and has resulted in the separation of families in our region. This practice runs counter to the county’s own values of equity and inclusion. By choosing to protect and value all San Diego County residents, government officials can send a strong message that immigrants are an important part of our community and are welcome.

Dismantling systemic racism and injustice in San Diego County requires a full community response — especially by elected officials — where words are accompanied by corresponding actions. By standing together, we can root out anti-immigrant hate and create a truly inclusive society.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .