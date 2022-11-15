ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayce, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Former Richland One employee granted bond for alleged assault of student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County judge granted a personal recognizance bond for a woman charged with assaulting a Richland School District One student. Judge Tobias Ward Jr. granted Shermanda Thompson a personal recognizance bond of $1,087.50. The bond means she did not have to provide money to be released from jail but could lose the $1,087.50 if she fails to appear.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

1 dead in West Columbia domestic violence shooting incident

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a domestic violence-related shooting incident. According to Lexington Coroner Margaret Fisher, a man is dead. Officials say around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Westgate Drive. A woman, who has been identified as...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington Coroner identifies Comanchee Trail homicide victim

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is releasing the identity of a man who was shot and killed during an incident Monday shortly after 1:30 pm. at 1035 Comanchee Trail located in Riverbanks Retreat Apartments. According to Fisher, Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WJCL

Deputies: South Carolina employee arrested following fight with student

A South Carolina school district employee was booked and charged after an altercation with a student, according to deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on Tuesday, Shermanda Thompson, 38, a campus monitor at Lower Richland High School, got into a verbal argument with the student after telling her to leave the classroom.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Domestic violence related shooting in West Columbia under investigation

West Columbia Police officers responded to a domestic violence-related shooting Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. at 300 Westgate Drive. According to officials, a female victim was located and safely brought out of the residence. The scene was secured and investigated as a barricaded subject situation. Law enforcement was able to enter...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man killed in early morning Columbia club shooting

COLUMBIA, SC — A man is dead after he was shot at a nightclub. The incident took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Club Rose Gold. As officials arrived on scene, they found the man unresponsive in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Deputies asking for help locating Sumter teen

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old. 17-year-old Zaniyah Johnson was last seen near Joyce Street in Sumter on Tuesday, according to deputies. She was last seen wearing a pink zip-up sweatshirt with black and white plaid pajama pants...
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

'We don't like this': Police chief fired up after string of home break-ins

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WACH) — The chief of police for Forest Acres is speaking out after a series of break-ins that have plagued various neighborhoods throughout the city, as well as Richland County. It’s a problem several law enforcement agencies tell WACH FOX News they’ve started to see more of, and sooner than in previous years.
FOREST ACRES, SC
WIS-TV

Comanchee Trail death under investigation, victim identified

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday morning Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, identified the victim of the shooting on Comanchee Trail. Fisher said Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, of West Columbia was shot and killed on Nov. 14 around 1:30 p.m. at the Riverbank Retreat Apartments. Craft was shot multiple times...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

New memorial honors Sumter's missing

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Light of Hope memorial honors Sumter's missing. The light post and benches were unveiled on on Harvin Street on Sunday. "For 21 years, we’ve been searching for answers," Wilveria Sanders told me. That’s how long it’s been since Sanders’ brother Shelton went missing....
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Camden residents receiving $500+ electric bills protest

CAMDEN, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon, Camden residents took to the streets to voice their concerns over the high electric bills they have been receiving recently. Charlene Brooks is a resident in Camden who says her electric bill is higher than the mortgage on her home. "See there, it...
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

1 dead after early morning shooting at Broad River nightclub

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead at a nightclub on Broad River Road. Deputies were called to the scene at Club Rose Gold, 2219 Broad River Rd., around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Arriving at the scene, they found an unresponsive man in the parking lot. The man appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. EMS responding to the call determined the man was deceased.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Man arrested for deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a man for a deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr. According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the 100 block of Hardwood Dr. in Columbia on Sunday around 4:25 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Deputies located a man outside...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Benedict College P.D. debuts new station, K-9 officer, and electric patrol car

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –The Benedict College Police Department has officially opened its new headquarters at 2330 Laurel Street. As the police department and its cadet program grew, the officers needed more space than their previous location on Haskell Avenue could provide. Benedict College Police Chief Kevin Portee says the...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy