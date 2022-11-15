Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Moab, Utah, Has Become A Popular Tourist DestinationS. F. MoriMoab, UT
El Charro Is One Of Several Mexican Restaurants In Moab, UtahS. F. MoriMoab, UT
Going Through Carbon County Is A Way To Get To Moab, UtahS. F. MoriMoab, UT
Gabby Petito's Parents File Wrongful Death Suit Against PoliceAMY KAPLANMoab, UT
Gabby Petito's Family Files Lawsuit Against PoliceNews Breaking LIVEMoab, UT
Related
KSLTV
Utah hockey community mourns woman killed in Grand County climbing accident
The Utah hockey community is mourning the loss of a former player and mentor who died in a climbing accident in Grand County. They’re remembering the impact 21-year-old Emmalynn Herbstritt continued to have on high school hockey well after she graduated, and up until her death. According to the...
KUTV
Well-known Moab bar, Woody's Tavern, fights to keep liquor license
MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — A well-known Moab bar is fighting to stay open after a closure in July put their liquor license in jeopardy. Woody’s Tavern, a part of Moab for decades, is set to go before the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services Commission at the end of the month to try and keep their license after not notifying the commission that they would have to close for a number of days in July.
Canyoneering guide dies in climbing accident in Moab
A 21 year-old woman from Salt Lake City is dead after a climbing accident at the Morning Glory Arch Saturday afternoon.
nbc11news.com
Man shot dead in Wednesday’s early morning shooting identified by Coroner
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - An argument in the early morning hours of Wednesday turned deadly after one Grand Junction man was shot to death. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office completed its examination of the man slain, identifying him as 29-year-old Grand Junction resident Lucas Terry. According to the coroner, Terry was confirmed to have been killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.
Cop Who Let Laundrie and Petito Go Allegedly Threatened to Kill a Woman
Gabby Petito’s family has filed a lawsuit against the cops who pulled their daughter and boyfriend Brian Laundrie over on Aug. 12, 2021, taking aim at Moab City Police officer Eric Pratt, who was previously accused of domestic abuse in 2017. Pratt allegedly threatened to kill a woman he was dating with a crowbar when he was the police chief of a Utah town, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. The lawsuit alleges Pratt was “fundamentally biased” against Petito and the two cops should’ve better recognized the signs of intimate partner violence. Pratt and officer Daniel Robbins called Petito the “predominant aggressor,” threatening to put her in jail, body-cam footage shows. The lawsuit alleges the officers dropped the ball and allowed for Laundrie’s abuse of Petito to go unchecked, leading to her eventual murder. “If the officers had been properly trained and followed the law, Gabby would still be alive today,” the family’s attorney, James McConkie, said in August when the family a notice of claim alerting the Moab City Police Department of their lawsuit. Read it at Jezebel
Comments / 0