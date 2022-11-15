ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento makes thousands of dollars available for some child care centers, homes

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNO12_0jAplmJY00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of Sacramento that are in high need of child care services could soon be getting some help through stipends for centers and homes.

Family child care homes and centers could get $5,000, and center-based programs could receive $7,500.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

News & Headlines from FOX 40

The city said the money is being given to help an industry that took a hit during the pandemic.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, Sacramento County has seen the permanent closure of 272 child care facilities and a 13% drop in the childcare workforce,” the city’s post said.

Some centers and child care homes may have already been contacted by the local nonprofit Child Action, Inc. to be informed about the stipend. The applications were opened on Nov. 10 and will remain open until the funds run out.

According to the city, the money can be used to hire staff, provide sign-on and retention bonuses and cover operational expenses and supplies.

“Parents returning to work are struggling now more than ever as waitlists get longer and child care options get slimmer,” said Mayor Pro Tem Eric Guerra, who spearheaded the program. “This investment not only assists our providers, it also helps keep our child care workers employed and provides the critical support our families need.”

Sacramento’s historic snowfall in 1888 prompted a citywide snowball fight

Applications from those with the following zip code will be accepted: 95821, 95822, 95823, 95825, 95826 and 95838. To be eligible, the applicant must meet certain requirements.

  • Licensed before the COVID-19 pandemic, March 13, 2020.
  • Currently active and in good standing with Community Care Licensing.
  • Privately owned or operating as a non-profit.
  • Providing care in the City of Sacramento to children aged 0-5.
  • Negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of $881,000 will be allocated, which will go to about 67 child care homes and 67 centers.

The city said it would also be working with its partners to help people become providers or workers in the industry. One of their approaches to help the industry is to provide a stipend to help providers establish a child care center or home. The other is through an apprenticeship program to help people with job placement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rosevilletoday.com

Registered Nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville to take part in two-day strike

Workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing cited as reasons. Roseville, Calif.- In a historic year for nurses strikes, more than 21,000 registered nurses and nurse practitioners at 21 Kaiser Permanente facilities will hold a two-day strike on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, to protest what is viewed as the administration’s refusal to address their ongoing concerns about workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing, announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU).
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Student stabs another student in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, a student stabbed another student in the hand with scissors, according to the Sacramento Police Department. School administrators confirmed a “physical altercation causing an injury” occurred at Sacramento Charter High School. According to police, officers arrived at the campus after receiving reports of an assault. According to police, officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Vacaville man’s much-needed electric tricycle stolen

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Vacaville Police are looking for the man who took a motorized tricycle from an elderly man. “I knew it was not his,” Detective Kenny Meek said. “I’m very familiar with a lot of the transient subjects around town here. So, I knew that this particular scooter was not his. And I […]
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove healthcare facility bringing 120 jobs to arrive fall 2024

ELK GROVE -- A new health care facility is being built in Elk Grove to help patients recovering from medical issues.The center, which will be located along Lotts and White Lock Parkway, will have 60 beds and offer transitional care for patients who need rehabilitation from surgeries, strokes, and other illnesses.Allen Warren with New Faze Development said, "We believe we're doing something historic here. This project, from all the research that we can come up with, is the first of its kind in the city of Elk Grove."The health care location will bring 120 jobs to the area, including high-tech and high-paying jobs. The facility is expected to open in the fall of 2024. 
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Complaint: Man threatened Sacramento government officials

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 37-year-old man is accused of threatening Sacramento government officials, as well as a candidate running for office, according to a complaint filed on Tuesday by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. Alexander Francis Hoch sits in the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges related to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Rabbits found abandoned in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — Three abandoned rabbits were found in Citrus Heights Wednesday morning, the Citrus Heights Police Department said. According to police, around 7 a.m. the department’s Animal Services Unit got a call about 3 abandoned rabbits near Sayonara Drive and Lialana Way. The department said it wanted to remind people that animal […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fight between parents in front of River City High in West Sacramento prompts lockdown

WEST SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a group of parents got into a fight in the River City High School parking lot, prompting the school to go on lockdown. School officials say the incident happened Monday in the front parking lot at the school.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but the situation prompted River City High to go on a temporary lockdown. Campus security officers and administrators responded immediately and West Sacramento police were called. In a statement, the school urged parents to contribute to a positive culture at the campus. "Parents, please remember that school safety is a shared responsibility," River City High officials stated. The school says any disciplinary action is pending a thorough investigation of the incident. 
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Hospitals in Sacramento see a rise in RSV cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hospitals in the Sacramento region are seeing a surge in cases of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV, months ahead of when the virus usually peaks. "Dignity Health has been seeing a significant increase in RSV in the past two to three weeks," said...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Monopoly game available to purchase

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramentans and others can now buy the Sacramento-edition Monopoly game online.  The Monopoly game based on Sacramento has officially been released and includes some city landmarks on the cover.  The Sacramento landmarks featured on the cover include the Tower Bridge, the Ziggurat, the California State Capitol, a Sacramento Regional Transit light […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Therapy llamas to comfort university students before finals

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, four therapy llamas will be going to the University of the Pacific as a part of the “Save Your Drama for a Therapy Llama,” event. This event will allow students at the University of the Pacific will have the opportunity to pet, feed, brush and take photos with the […]
STOCKTON, CA
Sacramento Observer

Rancho Cordova Opens Potentially Transformative Youth Center

Bishop Parnell Lovelace Jr. and the congregation of Center of Praise Ministries occupied the property at 10455 Investment Circle as a place of worship in Rancho Cordova for nearly eight years before moving to a new location in midtown Sacramento. While the building rarely was used at full capacity, Lovelace...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

FOX40

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy