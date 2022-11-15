ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Kyle Smith: 'This game will humble you' after WSU embarrassed 70-59 at Prairie View A&M

PULLMAN -- Down four players who would have at least been in the rotation, Washington State became the third Pac-12 team to lose a road game in the Pac-12-SWAC Legacy Series this season. Colorado lost to Grambling State, Arizona State lost to Texas Southern and WSU completed the hat trick with a 70-59 loss to Prairie View A&M in Texas on Tuesday. Frankly, the game wasn't that close.
247Sports

Matchup Preview - Utah Utes vs Oregon Ducks

The No. 13 University of Utah 8-2, 6-1 are coming off of a 42-7 victory over the Stanford Cardinal. The Utes will head to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Ore. The game is on Saturday, Nov. 19, kicking off at 8:30 pm MT on ESPN.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch, listen, stream No. 10 Utah at No. 13 Oregon

Last week’s loss to Washington took some luster off of the Utah game this week, but not much. This is still one of the biggest games in the Pac-12 in the college football season. It’s just one of two huge matchups in the conference on Saturday as USC goes to the Rose Bowl to face cross-town rival UCLA. These games could be the semi-finals of the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas in December. Unfortunately, the TV networks don’t seem to be impressed as they have decided to put the Oregon-Utah game in the latest timeslot available. It’ll be a late night for Duck and Ute fans with a 7:30 pm PT/8:30 pm MT kickoff. How to watch Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Television ESPN Play-by-play: Dave Flemming Analyst: Rod Gilmore Sideline: Tiffany Blackmon 7:30 p.m. PT Autzen StadiumHow to listen to the Ducks Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK Oregon Sports Network KUJZ-FM 95.3, Eugene KFXX-AM 1080, Portland TuneIn.com Sirius: 133 XM: 197 Play-By-Play: Jerry Allen Analyst: Mike Jorgensen Sideline Reporter: Joey McMurry Pregame Show: Terry JonzHow to listen to the Utes Ethan Miller/Getty Images Utah Utes Sports Network 700 AM ESPN, Salt Lake City Sirius XM 81 TuneIn.com Play-by-Play: Bill Riley Analyst: Scott Mitchell Sideline: Stevenson SylvesterHow to streamfuboTV (try it free)11
