WATCH: David Singleton Talks 3-Pointers, UCLA Prepping For Vegas
The Bruins' shooting ace off the bench is once again towards the top of the Pac-12 in perimeter production.
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Oregon
Kyle Whittingham said they'll be watching a lot of film to prepare for the Oregon Ducks.
Bowl projections: Utah, BYU and Utah State’s postseason outlook heading into a key week
National experts weigh in on the bowl outlook for the Utes, Cougars and Aggies heading into a critical Week 12.
247Sports
Here is what Craig Smith had to say after Utah's 70-58 win on Monday night
The Runnin' Utes won their third game of the season, improving to 3-0 on the year, defeating the Idaho State Bengals by a score of 70-58. Here is what head coach Craig Smith had to say about his team's performance as well as a look ahead to Thursday night... On...
Kyle Smith: 'This game will humble you' after WSU embarrassed 70-59 at Prairie View A&M
PULLMAN -- Down four players who would have at least been in the rotation, Washington State became the third Pac-12 team to lose a road game in the Pac-12-SWAC Legacy Series this season. Colorado lost to Grambling State, Arizona State lost to Texas Southern and WSU completed the hat trick with a 70-59 loss to Prairie View A&M in Texas on Tuesday. Frankly, the game wasn't that close.
247Sports
Matchup Preview - Utah Utes vs Oregon Ducks
The No. 13 University of Utah 8-2, 6-1 are coming off of a 42-7 victory over the Stanford Cardinal. The Utes will head to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Ore. The game is on Saturday, Nov. 19, kicking off at 8:30 pm MT on ESPN.
How to watch, listen, stream No. 10 Utah at No. 13 Oregon
Last week’s loss to Washington took some luster off of the Utah game this week, but not much. This is still one of the biggest games in the Pac-12 in the college football season. It’s just one of two huge matchups in the conference on Saturday as USC goes to the Rose Bowl to face cross-town rival UCLA. These games could be the semi-finals of the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas in December. Unfortunately, the TV networks don’t seem to be impressed as they have decided to put the Oregon-Utah game in the latest timeslot available. It’ll be a late night for Duck and Ute fans with a 7:30 pm PT/8:30 pm MT kickoff. How to watch Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Television ESPN Play-by-play: Dave Flemming Analyst: Rod Gilmore Sideline: Tiffany Blackmon 7:30 p.m. PT Autzen StadiumHow to listen to the Ducks Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK Oregon Sports Network KUJZ-FM 95.3, Eugene KFXX-AM 1080, Portland TuneIn.com Sirius: 133 XM: 197 Play-By-Play: Jerry Allen Analyst: Mike Jorgensen Sideline Reporter: Joey McMurry Pregame Show: Terry JonzHow to listen to the Utes Ethan Miller/Getty Images Utah Utes Sports Network 700 AM ESPN, Salt Lake City Sirius XM 81 TuneIn.com Play-by-Play: Bill Riley Analyst: Scott Mitchell Sideline: Stevenson SylvesterHow to streamfuboTV (try it free)11
Strong finish propels Runnin’ Utes to tougher-than-it-looks 70-58 win over visiting Idaho State
Utah basketball: Runnin’ Utes find a way to grind out a 70-58 win over visiting Idaho State on Monday
A look at the uniforms Utah and Oregon will wear in key Pac-12 showdown
No. 10 Utah and No. 12 Oregon meet on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in a pivotal matchup with Pac-12 title game implications.
