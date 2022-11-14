Read full article on original website
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks mailbag: Where will Tre Brown fit in the defense?
The Seahawks have a bye this week. But the Seahawks Twitter mailbag never rests. So let’s get to it, with questions this week about what happened in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay, where Tre Brown may fit in the defense and more. Q: @champion891971 asked: Will Tre Brown be...
Yakima Herald Republic
Analysis: As Russell Wilson’s struggles continue, frustration in Denver mounts
The Russell Wilson-Denver Broncos honeymoon has long since ended. It’s a topic that will interest Seattle sports fans as long as Wilson is in Denver, but more so now. The Seahawks own Denver's first-round draft pick in 2023 after the trade in March that sent the longtime Seattle star quarterback to Denver.
Yakima Herald Republic
From Penix to Davis: Inside one of the most memorable throws, catches and runs in Husky history
It was the most memorable throw, catch and run in recent Husky history …. Necessitated, in part, by a cataclysmic mistake. Trailing 31-27 with 14:35 left in the fourth quarter Saturday, Michael Penix Jr. took a snap under center at the Oregon 1-yard line. He faked a hand off to running back Cameron Davis, rolled right and saw an absence of open space.
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington men land Wesley Yates III, four-star recruit and Quincy Pondexter’s cousin
A big assist from Quincy Pondexter helped the Washington men’s basketball team land four-star prospect Wesley Yates III, who is one of the highest-rated recruits in Husky history. Yates, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, is ranked No. 37 on ESPN’s Top 100 list. The Beaumont, Texas, native spurned offers...
Yakima Herald Republic
OL Reign enter offseason with plenty of questions. Will Rapinoe and Barnes return in 2023?
OL Reign originals Megan Rapinoe and Lu Barnes are officially free agents. The NWSL required teams to disclose all transactions by Tuesday afternoon, which formally gave notice the two club staples are open to playing elsewhere for the first time since joining the league in 2013. Teammates Tobin Heath, a...
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:49 p.m. EST
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A prosecutor says a witness told police the University of Virginia student suspected of opening fire on fellow students as they returned by bus from a field trip targeted specific victims. The prosecutor gave a brief accounting of what police say happened Sunday night during the suspect's first court appearance Wednesday. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was ordered held without bond. His attorney did not address the substance of the charges against him. The school also announced Wednesday it was canceling its final home game of the season scheduled for the weekend against Coastal Carolina. The violence Sunday night left three football players dead and one player and another student wounded.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners make early offseason move landing Teoscar Hernández
SEATTLE (AP) — Teoscar Hernández was tuned into the rumors on television and social media so he wasn't blindsided when the call came that he was moving on from Toronto. “I kind of like was waiting for something to happen, but it’s always a surprise for a player, I think,” Hernández said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Garth Lagerwey voted to remain as Sounders GM by Alliance Members
RENTON — Garth Lagerwey was voted to be retained as Sounders general manager by Alliance Members, which is the club’s collective season ticket holder base. The announcement made Wednesday was part of the annual business meeting at the club’s new Sounders FC Center at Longacres in Renton.
Yakima Herald Republic
Morning Briefing: Nov. 16, 2022
NEW YORK — Outfielder Joc Pederson and left-hander Martín Pérez were the only players to accept $19.65 million qualifying offers from their former teams on Tuesday and end their free agency. Pederson decided to stay with the Giants and Pérez with the Rangers. Aaron Judge, Jacob...
