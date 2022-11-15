ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Steve Bartle on CFP/Pac-12 race, Utah @ Oregon, postseason expectations + more

UteZone's Steve Bartle joins The Drive to discuss CFP rankings, Pac-12 title race, Utah's win over Stanford, a trip to Autzen, postseason expectations + more.
Craig Smith Coaches Show – 11/16/2022

The Coaches Show is back with Craig Smith and Bill Riley talking all things Runnin' Utes! 2022 tip-off, a 3-0 start.
Kyle Whittingham Coaches Show – 11/15/2022

The Coaches Show is back with Kyle Whittingham and Bill Riley talking all things Utes… A dominant senior night win over Stanford, Tavion's return, a trip to Autzen vs Oregon, Pac-12 title race, Logan Kendall/Simote Pepa stop by to chat + more.
Lincoln Kennedy talks Pac-12 title race, Utes, struggling Raiders + more

Former UW/NFL OL Lincoln Kennedy joins The Drive to discuss CFP scenarios, Pac-12 chaos over the weekend, a competitive conference title race, Utes gaining steam, what happened to Stanford(?), Raiders struggling + more.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game At Stanford

PROVO, Utah – The regular season finale for BYU football at Stanford now has a kickoff time. BYU’s second trip to The Farm will kick off at 9 p.m. (MT)/8 p.m. (PT) on November 26 on FS1. The 9 p.m. (MT) start is the latest kickoff of the year for BYU this season.
Bowl Projections for BYU After the Bye Week

After a much-needed bye week, BYU is 5-5 with two games remaining and one win away from reaching bowl eligibility. The Cougars are set to host newly-promoted FCS Utah Tech on Saturday, making it very likely that the Cougars will get their sixth win and become bowl eligible.
19 Incredible Places To Explore In Utah For Dinosaur Lovers

My family digs dinosaurs. My grandson sifts his sandpit, searching for fossils. Living in Utah, he’s likely to find some. Utah has more fossil records for dinosaur species than any other state. Little dinophiles grow up and study in Utah as many of the universities focus on paleontology. These institutions’ research museums and discovery sites have become tourist attractions. So if your family digs dinosaurs, here are some great places to fossick around.
Utah home builders offer new incentives to lure buyers

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As Utah's housing market gets squeezed by higher mortgage rates, there's at least one area where buyers could find some surprising deals. New construction, which has slowed way down in the changing market, is offering buyers a chance to get incentives and perks that just a few months ago were unheard of.
