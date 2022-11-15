Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Leaked Video Shows Jen Shah in Screaming Match on Streets of SLCAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
espn700sports.com
Steve Bartle on CFP/Pac-12 race, Utah @ Oregon, postseason expectations + more
UteZone’s Steve Bartle joins The Drive to discuss CFP rankings, Pac-12 title race, Utah’s win over Stanford, a trip to Autzen, postseason expectations + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
espn700sports.com
Craig Smith Coaches Show – 11/16/2022
The Coaches Show is back with Craig Smith and Bill Riley talking all things Runnin’ Utes! 2022 tip-off, a 3-0 start,. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
espn700sports.com
Kyle Whittingham Coaches Show – 11/15/2022
The Coaches Show is back with Kyle Whittingham and Bill Riley talking all things Utes… A dominant senior night win over Stanford, Tavion’s return, a trip to Autzen vs Oregon, Pac-12 title race, Logan Kendall/Simote Pepa stop by to chat + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter...
espn700sports.com
Josh Newman talks Pac-12 football, Utah over Stanford, trip to Autzen, CBB + more
The Tribune’s Josh Newman joins The Drive to talk Pac-12 football, Utah stomping Stanford, a weekend trip to Autzen, Utes headed to the pros/walking on senior day, college hoops tip-off, Jazz vs Knicks + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700,...
What Oregon coach Dan Lanning thinks about Kyle Whittingham, the Utes program and QB Cam Rising
Oregon coach Dan Lanning expressed his admiration for Whittingham and the Utes football program and quarterback Cam Rising this week ahead of their showdown Saturday in Eugene, Oregon, Saturday
espn700sports.com
Stevenson Sylvester on Utah’s trip to Autzen, win over Stanford, Pac-12 title quest + more
Former Utes/NFL LB Stevenson Sylvester joins The Drive to talk Pac-12 football, Utah’s dominant win over Stanford, a trip to Autzen, Tavion’s return, where this Utes team stands historically + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah...
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Oregon
Kyle Whittingham said they'll be watching a lot of film to prepare for the Oregon Ducks.
espn700sports.com
Lincoln Kennedy talks Pac-12 title race, Utes, struggling Raiders + more
Former UW/NFL OL Lincoln Kennedy joins The Drive to discuss CFP scenarios, Pac-12 chaos over the weekend, a competitive conference title race, Utes gaining steam, what happened to Stanford(?), Raiders struggling + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah...
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
kslsports.com
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game At Stanford
PROVO, Utah – The regular season finale for BYU football at Stanford now has a kickoff time. BYU’s second trip to The Farm will kick off at 9 p.m. (MT)/8 p.m. (PT) on November 26 on FS1. The 9 p.m. (MT) start is the latest kickoff of the year for BYU this season.
Utes football team shares condolences after Virginia shooting
The University of Utah football team and head coach Kyle Whittingham offered their support hours after three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed on campus.
Bowl Projections for BYU After the Bye Week
After a much-needed bye week, BYU is 5-5 with two games remaining and one win away from reaching bowl eligibility. The Cougars are set to host newly-promoted FCS Utah Tech on Saturday, making it very likely that the Cougars will get their sixth win and become bowl eligible. Remember, BYU...
travelawaits.com
19 Incredible Places To Explore In Utah For Dinosaur Lovers
My family digs dinosaurs. My grandson sifts his sandpit, searching for fossils. Living in Utah, he’s likely to find some. Utah has more fossil records for dinosaur species than any other state. Little dinophiles grow up and study in Utah as many of the universities focus on paleontology. These institutions’ research museums and discovery sites have become tourist attractions. So if your family digs dinosaurs, here are some great places to fossick around.
How great a start is it for Utah's snowpack?
A good sign the ski season started early is when the annual pre-season press conference to the coming season happens when resorts are open.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Salt Lake City metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Salt Lake City, UT metro area using data from Zillow
American Fork brothers missing for more than 2 weeks could be in southern Utah
Police are searching for three missing siblings out of American Fork who were believed to be headed to southern Utah.
Utah says goodbye to ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz in memorial
Utahns from all walks of life gathered Thursday and Friday to say goodbye to ABC4 senior crime reporter Marcos Ortiz, 68, after he died from a sudden heart attack last week.
kjzz.com
Utah home builders offer new incentives to lure buyers
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As Utah's housing market gets squeezed by higher mortgage rates, there's at least one area where buyers could find some surprising deals. New construction, which has slowed way down in the changing market, is offering buyers a chance to get incentives and perks that just a few months ago were unheard of.
kuer.org
The future of free student lunches is now in the hands of Utah schools and lawmakers
Most Utah K-12 students are paying for school lunches once again this school year after getting free meals since March 2020. But some in Utah are working to make sure the free meals continue. The federal program that allowed schools to feed all students during the pandemic expired on Sept....
