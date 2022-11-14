It took nine weeks, but the Bucs finally had a good rushing game! Week 10 marked the first-time all-season Tampa Bay’s run game was able to generate a positive epa/play (0.0186). This means that this was the first game all season where each time the Bucs ran the ball, on average, they improved their chances of scoring. And while many will point to the volume of carries as the reason for the success I will point to a much different reason. I don’t think it was the number of runs, so much as the Bucs variation of runs that aided in their newfound success.

