Mister X
2d ago

not sure how a comment that was specific to the time he said it can be called it didn't age well. it's not meant to age well when he was referring to the current state of the Cardinals back in 2016.Yes Hayward really didn't earn the money he was able to get from the Cubs. But he did get himself a world series championship and not every player who plays and say they got one.

Larry Brown Sports

Mariners could trade ex-All-Star slugger?

The Seattle Mariners may be shaking up the Scrabble board a bit just a few months after ending their lengthy franchise playoff drought. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Tuesday that the Mariners are willing to trade outfielder Jesse Winker this offseason. Morosi adds that Seattle is also open to moving one of two starting pitchers, Chris Flexen or Marco Gonzales (though, to this point, not in the same trade as Winker).
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

The Braves Have Already Shut Down A Major Trade Rumor

Ronald Acuna Jr. played through much pain during the 2022 season. The 24-year-old was coming off of a torn ACL that knocked him out for the back half of the 2021 season and caused him to miss the Atlanta Braves‘ World Series run. Acuna hit .266 with 15 home...
Yardbarker

Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays

The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
CHICAGO, IL
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Angels sign All-Star pitcher away from Dodgers

The Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday made a big addition to their pitching staff, and simultaneously weakened their crosstown rival. The Angels are signing pitcher Tyler Anderson to a 3-year, $39 million deal. Anderson rejected a qualifying offer from the Dodgers that would have paid him just under $20 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Astros Reportedly Want To Sign A Former Champion

The Houston Astros have had several key players from their World Series championship team hit the free agent market. Catcher Christian Vazquez, pitcher Justin Verlander, designated hitter Trey Mancini, and first baseman Yuli Gurriel are all now free agents. But it appears that the Astros will be moving swiftly to...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena gets last laugh

Jeremy Pena had a strong rookie campaign for the Houston Astros. Placed in the unenviable position of attempting to replace Carlos Correa, he exceeded expectations. Pena posted a solid .253/.289/.426 batting line with 22 homers and 20 doubles in 558 plate appearances, stealing 11 bases. Most years, that would be enough to warrant significant consideration for the Rookie of the Year award.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Braves make several roster moves ahead of Rule 5 Draft

Roddery Muñoz, Braden Shewmake, and Darius Vines are now all on the 40-man roster, which prevents them from entering the Rule 5 Draft. In corresponding moves, Silvino Bracho, Guillermo Heredia, and William Woods have all been designated for assignment. This doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of them. Each one of them could choose to ink a minor-league deal with the Braves, which is something to monitor.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees Mock Trade: Landing a quality pitcher from the Miami Marlins

The offseason for the Yankees has kicked into another gear with all sorts of hypotheticals and rumors running rampant. One guy I haven’t seen a lot of chatter surrounding, and I suppose for obvious reasons, is Jesus Luzardo. Luzardo is a phenomenal pitcher and is one the most intriguing...
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals Select Connor Thomas

The Cardinals announced that they have selected left-hander Connor Thomas to their 40-man roster. That protects him from being selected in the upcoming Rule 5 draft.

