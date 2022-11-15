ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

247Sports

Georgia football commitment Demarcus Riddick rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2024 class and Clanton (Ala.) Chilton linebacker and Georgia commitment Demarcus Riddick saw his rating rise from 91 to 92 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 56 on 247Sports to No. 40 overall. He is the No. 2 linebacker in the country and the No. 3 overall recruit in Alabama on 247Sports. Riddick committed to Georgia on Nov. 4 and the 6-foot-2, 212-pound junior chose the Dawgs over Tennessee, Florida State, Auburn, Florida, and 10 other offers.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

8 Detroit Lions Midseason Takeaways

Through the first nine games of the season, the Detroit Lions have had plenty of ups and downs. Though the first seven matchups were saturated with losses, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company have found recent success. As Week 10 in the NFL comes to a close, the Lions sit at 3-6, ahead of a game against the New York Giants.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Cornerback Kindle Vildor Among Numerous Bears Missing Practice

View the original article to see embedded media. After weeks when the Bears had very few injuries and opponents came into their game with a long list, the script has flipped. Guard Teven Jenkins (hip), cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle), defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee), and tight end Cole Kmet (thigh) all missed practice with injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former Gators Edge Brenton Cox Jr. Accepts East-West Shrine Bowl Invite

Cox, who started the first eight games of the year for the Gators, was dismissed from the program after Florida's 41-20 loss to Georgia in week nine for unknown reasons. Hours after the reports surfaced regarding said departure, Cox shared that the dismissal was "truly a shock" in a letter that simultaneously declared his entry into the 2023 NFL Draft pool.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Broncos Sign WR/KR Victor Bolden to Practice Squad

Filling a newly-created vacancy on their practice squad, the Denver Broncos signed wide receiver/kick returner Victor Bolden, the team announced Tuesday. A 2017 undrafted free agent, Bolden has made 15 NFL appearances — 13 with the San Francisco 49ers, two with the Buffalo Bills — and registered one career reception for 10 yards. He also spent nearly three years (2019-21) on the Detroit Lions' taxi squad and part of this past summer with the Cardinals.
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Week 11's Recruiting Winners & Losers: Florida gunning for flips, Auburn opens new facility, Texas flops

Week 11 of the college football season gave us a little bit of everything. There were close calls (LSU stealing one at Arkansas, Georgia pulling away in the second half against Mississippi State), upsets (Washington over Oregon, Purdue over Illinois), blowouts (FSU throttling Syracuse, Ohio State rolling Indiana) and everything else in between. Like always, we take a look below at who won – and lost – the weekend from a reciting perspective.
GEORGIA STATE
Centre Daily

Lions’ Midseason Grades: Defense Proves To Be Achilles’ Heel

Detroit's defense has primarily performed like a subpar unit through the team's first nine games in 2022. In fact, thus far this season, the Lions have allowed a league-worst 264 points (29.3 points/game). Without further ado, here are All Lions' first-half grades for the team's position groups on the defensive...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Warriors Sending James Wiseman to G-League for Extended Time

View the original article to see embedded media. Warriors fans were really expecting a lot out of James Wiseman after he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds during his rookie season. Unfortunately, Wiseman hasn't exactly panned out to the potential Warriors fans were hoping for, and now he's being sent to the G-League.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

