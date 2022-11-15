Read full article on original website
WATCH: Dan Lanning gives injury report, preview of of Ducks vs Utes
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an injury report on Oregon football's Bo Nix and others, discusses the coaching decisions he'd like to have back in the loss against Washington, and then looks ahead to this weekend's home game against Utah. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
The status of injured QB Bo Nix and others
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives an update on where the Ducks are at from a health standpoint and how they are moving past the loss to Washington.
Gators Top QB Target DJ Lagway Sets Commitment Date
Florida made waves by securing top 2023 quarterback Jaden Rashada last week. Can the Gators land one of 2024's top passers next month in DJ Lagway?
Pac-12 Bowl Projections: 3 Experts Put USC in College Football Playoff
One of the 11 sites we cite places Washington in the Rose Bowl. One other expert has Utah in the Rose Bowl
Georgia football commitment Demarcus Riddick rises in 247Sports rankings
On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2024 class and Clanton (Ala.) Chilton linebacker and Georgia commitment Demarcus Riddick saw his rating rise from 91 to 92 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 56 on 247Sports to No. 40 overall. He is the No. 2 linebacker in the country and the No. 3 overall recruit in Alabama on 247Sports. Riddick committed to Georgia on Nov. 4 and the 6-foot-2, 212-pound junior chose the Dawgs over Tennessee, Florida State, Auburn, Florida, and 10 other offers.
8 Detroit Lions Midseason Takeaways
Through the first nine games of the season, the Detroit Lions have had plenty of ups and downs. Though the first seven matchups were saturated with losses, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company have found recent success. As Week 10 in the NFL comes to a close, the Lions sit at 3-6, ahead of a game against the New York Giants.
Cornerback Kindle Vildor Among Numerous Bears Missing Practice
View the original article to see embedded media. After weeks when the Bears had very few injuries and opponents came into their game with a long list, the script has flipped. Guard Teven Jenkins (hip), cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle), defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee), and tight end Cole Kmet (thigh) all missed practice with injuries.
Former Gators Edge Brenton Cox Jr. Accepts East-West Shrine Bowl Invite
Cox, who started the first eight games of the year for the Gators, was dismissed from the program after Florida's 41-20 loss to Georgia in week nine for unknown reasons. Hours after the reports surfaced regarding said departure, Cox shared that the dismissal was "truly a shock" in a letter that simultaneously declared his entry into the 2023 NFL Draft pool.
Around the Big 12 - Week 12 Score Predictions
Taking a look around the Big 12 Conference.
Broncos Sign WR/KR Victor Bolden to Practice Squad
Filling a newly-created vacancy on their practice squad, the Denver Broncos signed wide receiver/kick returner Victor Bolden, the team announced Tuesday. A 2017 undrafted free agent, Bolden has made 15 NFL appearances — 13 with the San Francisco 49ers, two with the Buffalo Bills — and registered one career reception for 10 yards. He also spent nearly three years (2019-21) on the Detroit Lions' taxi squad and part of this past summer with the Cardinals.
Week 11's Recruiting Winners & Losers: Florida gunning for flips, Auburn opens new facility, Texas flops
Week 11 of the college football season gave us a little bit of everything. There were close calls (LSU stealing one at Arkansas, Georgia pulling away in the second half against Mississippi State), upsets (Washington over Oregon, Purdue over Illinois), blowouts (FSU throttling Syracuse, Ohio State rolling Indiana) and everything else in between. Like always, we take a look below at who won – and lost – the weekend from a reciting perspective.
Kirby Smart Updates Georgia’s Injury Report Ahead of Trip to Kentucky.
Georgia's defense is once again one of the premier units in the sport, giving up just 9 touchdowns through 10 games. But as the season has worn on, the Bulldogs have seen some of their key contributors sidelined. Nolan Smith, a team leader and projected first round pick, was lost...
Lions’ Midseason Grades: Defense Proves To Be Achilles’ Heel
Detroit's defense has primarily performed like a subpar unit through the team's first nine games in 2022. In fact, thus far this season, the Lions have allowed a league-worst 264 points (29.3 points/game). Without further ado, here are All Lions' first-half grades for the team's position groups on the defensive...
USC bowl game projections: forecasts go from playoff semifinals to the Vegas Bowl
Bowl projections are based on projected results. You can do the math here: If you think USC will win its next three games, you will probably put the Trojans in the College Football Playoff semifinals. If you think the Trojans will win the Pac-12 championship but lose to Notre Dame,...
Gators crack top 12 for this 2024 five-star EDGE
Five-star edge rusher Elijah Rushing narrowed his college options down to 12 programs on Monday and the Florida Gators made the cut. UF is joined by Arizona, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC,. , UCLA and Washington in Rushing’s top 12. He most recently visited the...
Florida set to host 4-star ATH commit on official visit
Florida’s longest-standing commitment in the class of 2023 belongs to four-star athlete Aaron Gates, but he’s just now preparing to take his official visit to the Swamp, according to 247Sports. The Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg, Georgia) product was the only commit to stick with Florida through the coaching change,...
USC women’s basketball secure bombshell Juju Watkins commitment
USC women’s basketball secured a massive signing for next season on Tuesday as Sierra Canyon HS star Juju Watkins, who is classmates with Bronny James, committed to the Trojans for next season. Via Woj:. “ESPN Sources: Juju Watkins – No. 1 in ESPNW’s Class of 2023 and considered a...
Cowboys Watch: ‘Crap’ Eagles Upset by 10.5-Point Underdog Commanders on ‘MNF’
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys can now come out of NFC East mourning. As stunned as the Cowboys surely are after their history-making collapse in Sunday's 31-28 OT loss at Green Bay, the Monday result in Philadelphia serves as an .... un-stun?. Yes, the NFL world is in shock after...
Warriors Sending James Wiseman to G-League for Extended Time
View the original article to see embedded media. Warriors fans were really expecting a lot out of James Wiseman after he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds during his rookie season. Unfortunately, Wiseman hasn't exactly panned out to the potential Warriors fans were hoping for, and now he's being sent to the G-League.
