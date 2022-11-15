On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2024 class and Clanton (Ala.) Chilton linebacker and Georgia commitment Demarcus Riddick saw his rating rise from 91 to 92 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 56 on 247Sports to No. 40 overall. He is the No. 2 linebacker in the country and the No. 3 overall recruit in Alabama on 247Sports. Riddick committed to Georgia on Nov. 4 and the 6-foot-2, 212-pound junior chose the Dawgs over Tennessee, Florida State, Auburn, Florida, and 10 other offers.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO