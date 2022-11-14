ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital

RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Drivers should expect delays near Pasco Airport today

PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOTEast) says drivers should expect delays near the Pasco Airport throughout the day on November, 17. Road crews will be repairing an expansion joint in the right eastbound lane of I-182.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Family escapes garage fire in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15. According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage and...
PASCO, WA
610KONA

37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?

If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
BENTON CITY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Kennewick Coffee Shop Closed Until Monday to Mourn Death of Owner

A wave of sadness is rushing through Tri-Cities as a popular local business mourns the death of its founder. Rockabilly Roasting Co. made the announcement on their official Facebook page that Travis Jordan died unexpectedly. Travis is survived by his wife, Laura, and their daughter, Penelope. In the statement, Laura wrote that the future of Rockabilly Roasting Company remains uncertain. For the time being, the business will be closed until at least Monday morning to allow the family to grieve during this unimaginable time.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Fire destroys travel trailer in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. – A travel trailer behind a property on the 1200 block of Potter Avenue was lost in a fire in the late afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Fire Department Chief Mike Wroolie. Everyone is out but the trailer was lost. Crews are making the fire...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Rockabilly Roasting Company owner dies unexpectedly

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Travis Jordan, the owner of Rockabilly Roasting Company in Kennewick, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November, 16. According to a Rockabilly social media post, the popular coffee shop in downtown Kennewick will remain closed through Monday, as Jordan's family and coffee crew grieve and decide their next steps.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

ODOT cleans out homeless camps

PENDLETON – The Oregon Department of Transportation is cleaning out homeless camps around Exit 209 at Interstate 84. Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett said the city was notified by the Oregon State Police that the camps in the area had been served notices of orders to vacate. “Several camps...
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Update: I-84 reopened after crashes and icy conditions

LA GRANDE, Ore.- UPDATE:. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that I-84 is reopen after being closed for several hours this morning east of Pendleton. Oregon route 204 is also open for traffic. Drivers are still advised to use caution when driving in the area. 11-17-22 6:00 a.m. I-84 east...
PENDLETON, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Local Walla Walla native bringing back the Walla Walla Armory

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla Armory has been traditionally used by the National Guard for training, recruiting, driving military trucks from one place to another and hosting community events. After sitting dormant for over a year, a new U.S. National Guard recruiter has been assigned to Walla...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Republican Eisinger wins Benton County Prosecuting Attorney race

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Prosecuting Attorney race has been called for winner Eric Eisinger (R) as of the most recent ballot count, according to the Benton County Auditor. It is mathematically impossible for Ryan Lukson (R) to make up the difference. Eisinger currently has 51% of...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
yaktrinews.com

Benton County teenager crashed car while using cell phone

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A distracted teenager looked away from the road while driving with a group of people in their vehicle and lost control of the car on the outskirts of Kennewick on Monday night. According to a social media post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

It’s a double feature at Pendleton City Hall

PENDLETON – The Pendleton Development Commission meets today (Tuesday) at 6 p.m. That meeting will be followed by a city council meeting at 7 p.m. The commissioners are city council members doing business as the city’s urban renewal agency. The PDC will consider a resolution to consolidate multiple...
PENDLETON, OR

