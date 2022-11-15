ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, KY

lakercountry.com

Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County

The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
wnky.com

KSP searching for man wanted for evading police

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is looking for a man they say is wanted for fleeing police. Jaylin S. Harris, 20, is described as 6 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on his location, please contact KSP Post 4 Elizabethtown at...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
q95fm.net

Pulaski County Law Enforcement Warning People of Phone Scam

Law enforcement in Pulaski County are warning people of a new phone scam. Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that the scammer claims to be a police officer, going by the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. According to officials, the scam callers will tell...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
935wain.com

Campbellsville Man Found Dead, Active Death Investigation Underway

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 4:17 p.m. Campbellsville Police and the Taylor County Coroner’s Office received a complaint of a deceased male on Lincoln Avenue. Taylor County Coroner’s Office took the deceased, 69-year old Tommy R. Pyles of Lincoln Avenue, to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Man Faces Charges Of Abusing An Infant

A Washington County man is facing several charges after police accused him of physically abusing an infant. On Sunday, Kentucky State Police were called after a one-month-old baby arrived at Spring View Hospital emergency room in Lebanon with signs of possible physical abuse. The infant had serious injuries and was...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Glasgow PD: Inmate hospitalized after assaulted by another inmate

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police are investigating after one inmate was flown to the hospital after being attacked by another inmate, police said. On Sunday, Glasgow Police responded to the Barren County Detention Center in response to a medical complaint. Officers say the inmate identified as Austin T. Brown...
GLASGOW, KY
WLKY.com

2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Hardin County crash; suspect arrested

WEST POINT, Ky. — A Radcliff woman is in jail following a crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force investigating cold case

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says officials are actively investigating a cold case from the year 2000. The Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force is investigating the disappearance of Peggy Sue Ashley. The sheriff’s office says Ashley’s last known location was in Scottsville in the early morning hours on July 29, 2000.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Somerset Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

A man from Somerset was arrested on Tuesday on multiple drug trafficking charges, following a traffic stop. Officers driving along KY-1247 are said to have spotted a black Lincoln driven by 35-year-old Justin Wilson, as it was crossing the center-line. A traffic stop was initiated and Wilson was given a field sobriety test.
SOMERSET, KY
q95fm.net

Various Illegal Drugs Seized During Traffic Stop

A Danville man was arrested on Wednesday on multiple drug-related offenses. Narcotics detectives with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were watching a man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs. At around 8:00 PM, detectives initiated a traffic stop after observing the suspect failing to signal at an intersection. 40-year-old Geovania...
DANVILLE, KY

