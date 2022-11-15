ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

WFISD trustees approve school closures, consolidation

By Trish Choate, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 3 days ago

Lamar Elementary School and Farris Early Childhood Center will close for the 2023-2024 school year, and Haynes Northwest Academy will become an early learning center.

Wichita Falls ISD trustees voted 6-1 Monday night for the closures and consolidation , triggering changes to the attendance zones for over 10 elementary schools.

More: WFISD to consider closing two campuses for proposal that would change boundary lines

Place 5 Trustee Tom Bursey voted against both the measure for consolidation and the one for closures.

The plan calls for Lamar students to attend Southern Hills and Booker T. Washington elementary schools. Kids from Haynes, now an elementary campus, would go to Burgess Elementary School.

The consolidation and closures will bring changes to these schools' attendance zones: Burgess, Crockett, Cunningham, Fain, Fowler, Franklin, Jefferson, Milam, Scotland Park, Southern Hills, Booker T. Washington and Zundy.

Check back with www.timesrecordnews.com for more on this developing story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yhzrf_0jApg5t900

More: WFISD has chosen location of IB college-credit program in coming years

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia .

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: WFISD trustees approve school closures, consolidation

