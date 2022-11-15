Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Community mourns loss of Somerset football coach
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky community is mourning the loss of a popular high school football coach. Coach Robbie Lucas died on Sunday. He had coached Somerset High School’s football team. Friends say he is being remembered as someone who always lifted up others first. Growing up...
wymt.com
DQ Roundball Previews: Somerset Lady Jumpers
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Jumpers are set to make another stride in 2023. Under first-year head coach Cassandra McWhorter, Somerset made it to the 12th Region semifinals last season. She says there’s a clear set of goals this season. ”This season, same kind of goals,” said McWhorter....
wymt.com
DQ Roundball Preview: Southwestern Warriors
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - In year two under head coach Jeron Dunbar, the Southwestern Warriors are putting in the preseason work to perform for four quarters. “I think last year at this time we were talking about how we’d had some bad practices,” said senior point guard Campbell Coffee. “This year I don’t think we’ve had one bad practice. We go in every day and work hard.”
Whitley County teen still missing 1 year later
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Kaeleigh Havard, now 17, has been missing since Nov. 14, 2021, from her Williamsburg home.
wymt.com
Corbin High School closed Wednesday due to electrical fire
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a fire at Corbin High School. Firefighters said they were called to the high school because of smoke in a mechanical room below the cafeteria. Officials said they found a small electrical fire in a water heater unit. They were able...
lakercountry.com
Russell, others remains ‘green’; Casey back to ‘yellow’
Russell County and the rest of Lake Cumberland district, except neighboring Casey County, are in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. Casey County, is in the yellow, or medium, level of community spread, according to...
1450wlaf.com
Duncan honored for 60 years of service in the ministry
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Most Campbell Countians have either heard or seen Dr. Clarence Duncan on WLAF or in person at Bethel Baptist Church these past four decades. This month marks 60 years of service in the ministry for the 89- year- old Duncan, and he was celebrated by family, friends and parishioners over the weekend.
WKYT 27
Areas in Leslie County without power, school system closed
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Viewers tell WYMT they are without power Tuesday morning in Leslie County. One viewer told us they lost power around 3:00 a.m. Leslie County Schools are closed for the day. We are reaching out to Kentucky Power to see what caused the outage. Below is...
fox56news.com
Anderson County shelter gifted 3,000 lbs. of dog food, Madison shelter in need
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — In an update to a story we recently brought you regarding the burglary of dog food from a local shelter, there has been some good news. According to Anderson County Animal Care and Control, they wanted to extend a thank you to the community for caring and supporting the shelter, where a whopping 3,000 pounds of dog food has been donated.
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
wymt.com
NTSB releases early findings in Harlan Co. plane crash
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal investigators are sharing early findings on a deadly Harlan County plane crash. The crash happened on November 3 near the Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport. Middlesboro native Dr. David Sanford, 55, died in the crash. He was living in Knoxville. No one else was on...
'It's just a tragic situation' | Middlesboro community mourns loss of child in fatal fire
BELL COUNTY, Ky. — A 10-year-old Bell County middle school student has died, according to the Middlesboro Independent Schools. Mark Smolick passed away in a house fire on Sunday, Nov. 13, MIS said. Counselors and social workers are available for staff and students. Shiloh Church, the church that Smolick's family attended, has started a GoFundMe fundraiser for his family.
wymt.com
Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 11/15/2022: We now know more information about a deadly crash in Pulaski County. Troopers said it happened on KY 635 just before 10:00 a.m. Monday. Police said a 2000 Peterbilt semi-truck was going west on KY 635 when the driver lost control and hit...
wymt.com
At least one dead in Southern Ky. crash, troopers say
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Pulaski County on Monday. Trooper Scottie Pennington said one person is dead after a two vehicle crash on KY 635. He said the crash was close to the Pulaski/Casey County line. We are expecting more information...
harlanenterprise.net
Fatal accident on KY 522 kills 1
Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of one individual. According to a news release, KSP Post 10, Harlan, received a report of a possible single-vehicle collision with injury on KY 522 near Putney at approximately 1:47 p.m. last Tuesday. Troopers responded to the scene. Upon arrival, the troopers located a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Putney Fire Department and Harlan County Rescue Squad also responded to the scene. The initial investigation indicates the operator of a 2008 Ford Edge failed to negotiate a curve while traveling westbound on Ky Hwy 522. The vehicle crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane of travel and exited the eastbound shoulder. The vehicle went over an embankment which caused the vehicle to overturn. Troopers located a single occupant inside. The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for positive identification. Once identification is made, KSP will release that information. Harlan County Corner Phillip Bianchi responded to the scene and pronounced the individual deceased.
WATE
Middlesbroo, Kentucky jewelry store heist
Police are seeking to identify several suspects after a jewelry store robbery in Kentucky was robbed Tuesday. Police are seeking to identify several suspects after a jewelry store robbery in Kentucky was robbed Tuesday. Accused thieves steal jewelry from Middleboro store. Six people suspected of stealing from the Antique &...
k105.com
Child unable to escape Bell Co. house fire perishes in blaze
A child has perished in a Bell County house fire. Mark Smolick, 10, a student at Middlesboro Middle School, died Sunday night after he was unable to escape a fire at his home. Firefighters arrived at the residence on Ironwood Road, in the heart of Middlesboro, at approximately 7:00 Sunday night and found the home was nearly fully engulfed in flames, according to multiple media reports. Five other people in the residence were able to escape the flames and suffered only minor injuries.
wvlt.tv
Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
lakercountry.com
Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County
The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
