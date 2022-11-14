ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, TN

Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
MONTICELLO, KY
INTOXICATED CROSSVILLE WOMAN CALLS POLICE ON HERSELF CLAIMING HELD AGAINST HER WILL THEN FLEES SCENE AND RETURNS

An officer responded to a call at Bootleggers from an unknown female claiming she was being held against her will by bar staff. Upon arrival the officer noticed a black Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding out of the parking lot and traveling outbound. He then called it out to another officer and he followed the vehicle. The vehicle turned into Bunkers and then turned around and began traveling back towards Bootleggers.
CROSSVILLE, TN
Alleged Shoplifter Arrested At Wal-Mart

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that:. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Karen Lynn Moore age 47 of London on Saturday morning November 12, 2022 at approximately 9:54 AM. The arrest occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained this subject.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen ATV

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen ATV. The 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo Ghost Red Grey was taken from the Stoney Fork community. If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will...
BELL COUNTY, KY
Nolensville Pike murder suspect arrested at Knox County weigh station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man wanted in the fatal shooting of a co-worker at a Nolensville Pike construction site on Tuesday has been arrested near Knoxville, Metro Police said. Police said Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya, 31, was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County deputies at an interstate...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
CROSSVILLE COUPLE ARRESTED AFTER WOMAN BECOMES JEALOUS OVER VIDEO GAMES AND HEAD-BUTTS BOYFRIEND

City units were dispatched to Myrtle Ave. for a possible domestic dispute. Upon arrival an officer spoke to Olivia Delgrosso at the front door. She was unsteady on her feet, slurring her words, crying and had blood all over her face coming from her nose. She stated that she and her boyfriend, Tyler Potter, had gotten into an argument. Mr. Potter had a swollen lower lip and had a small amount of blood coming from his nose. They both stated that they had been drinking.
CROSSVILLE, TN
3 people charged after road rage shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Officers said they are investigating what was an apparent road rage incident that led to shots being fired on Strawberry Plains Pike near Cracker Barrel Lane Wednesday evening.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Laurel County Police Arrest Woman Who Allegedly Broke Into Business

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Tommy Houston was called out to a reported burglary at SEKRI off West Cumberland Gap Parkway. Deputy Houston arrived to find that allegedly a suspect had used a large metal pole to break out the window of a door. Surveillance video showed the suspect entering the business, taking an umbrella and then leaving. While canvassing the area, Deputy Houston located a woman matching the suspect on the video. During questioning, the woman, 39-year-old Jacqueline Rodriguez of Nancy, admitted to the break-in. Rodriguez was arrested and charged with burglary. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Man convicted of DUI crash, refusal to draw blood in Farragut

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was convicted after the jury found him to be driving while under the influence that caused a crash in October, according to District Attorney General Charme Allen. Ted Dustin Hamilton, 44, was convicted of driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, driving on a...
FARRAGUT, TN
3 charged following road rage situation

Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Kincannon’s campaign kickoff. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox County Sheriff’s Office facing major staff shortage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has been dealing with a staff shortage for a couple of years but they are now feeling the effects of being stretched thin. KCSO is teetering on the line of violating some federal guidelines at their jail and detention center. The Prison Rape Elimination Act was signed […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
KPD warns about call scammers posing as police officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it has been made aware of people posing as police officers and calling up unsuspecting members of the community. The police officer impersonator says they need some financial information from the caller to close pending criminal cases, according to KPD. KPD...
KNOXVILLE, TN
NEW: Career thief gets lengthy prison sentence

A professional thief with a history of committing crimes that dates back to the 1980s has been sentenced to spend the next 24 years of his life in state prison, according to the Knox County District Attorney General’s Office. David Ronald Jones, 52, entered into a plea agreement with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Deadly I-40 Crash

Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Shots fired, KPD investigating possible road rage incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. Knoxville police officers responded to Strawberry...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY

