wvlt.tv
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
crossvillenews1st.com
INTOXICATED CROSSVILLE WOMAN CALLS POLICE ON HERSELF CLAIMING HELD AGAINST HER WILL THEN FLEES SCENE AND RETURNS
An officer responded to a call at Bootleggers from an unknown female claiming she was being held against her will by bar staff. Upon arrival the officer noticed a black Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding out of the parking lot and traveling outbound. He then called it out to another officer and he followed the vehicle. The vehicle turned into Bunkers and then turned around and began traveling back towards Bootleggers.
q95fm.net
Alleged Shoplifter Arrested At Wal-Mart
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that:. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Karen Lynn Moore age 47 of London on Saturday morning November 12, 2022 at approximately 9:54 AM. The arrest occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained this subject.
wymt.com
Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen ATV
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen ATV. The 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo Ghost Red Grey was taken from the Stoney Fork community. If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will...
WSMV
Nolensville Pike murder suspect arrested at Knox County weigh station
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man wanted in the fatal shooting of a co-worker at a Nolensville Pike construction site on Tuesday has been arrested near Knoxville, Metro Police said. Police said Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya, 31, was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County deputies at an interstate...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE COUPLE ARRESTED AFTER WOMAN BECOMES JEALOUS OVER VIDEO GAMES AND HEAD-BUTTS BOYFRIEND
City units were dispatched to Myrtle Ave. for a possible domestic dispute. Upon arrival an officer spoke to Olivia Delgrosso at the front door. She was unsteady on her feet, slurring her words, crying and had blood all over her face coming from her nose. She stated that she and her boyfriend, Tyler Potter, had gotten into an argument. Mr. Potter had a swollen lower lip and had a small amount of blood coming from his nose. They both stated that they had been drinking.
WATE
3 people charged after road rage shooting in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Officers said they are investigating what was an apparent road rage incident that led to shots being fired on Strawberry Plains Pike near Cracker Barrel Lane Wednesday evening.
somerset106.com
Laurel County Police Arrest Woman Who Allegedly Broke Into Business
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Tommy Houston was called out to a reported burglary at SEKRI off West Cumberland Gap Parkway. Deputy Houston arrived to find that allegedly a suspect had used a large metal pole to break out the window of a door. Surveillance video showed the suspect entering the business, taking an umbrella and then leaving. While canvassing the area, Deputy Houston located a woman matching the suspect on the video. During questioning, the woman, 39-year-old Jacqueline Rodriguez of Nancy, admitted to the break-in. Rodriguez was arrested and charged with burglary. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Joel Michael Guy Jr appeal response accuses law enforcement of entering home illegally
Joel Guy Jr is appealing a decision that denied him a new trial.
WATE
Man convicted of DUI crash, refusal to draw blood in Farragut
DA: Man convicted for second DUI after refusing to submit blood draw
WATE
3 charged following road rage situation
Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Kincannon’s campaign kickoff. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office facing major staff shortage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has been dealing with a staff shortage for a couple of years but they are now feeling the effects of being stretched thin. KCSO is teetering on the line of violating some federal guidelines at their jail and detention center. The Prison Rape Elimination Act was signed […]
Latest plea announced in Sevier County cocaine ring bust
Federal prosecutors have announced the latest guilty plea in the investigation into cocaine trafficking and stolen cars which culminated in a 2020 raid of the Sevier County courthouse.
KPD warns about call scammers posing as police officers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it has been made aware of people posing as police officers and calling up unsuspecting members of the community. The police officer impersonator says they need some financial information from the caller to close pending criminal cases, according to KPD. KPD...
Career thief sentenced to 24 years after Knoxville car break-ins
A man has pleaded guilty to stealing from several vehicles parked in downtown Knoxville parking garages. DA Charme Allen’s Career Gang Unit said he is a "career offender whose prior criminal history began in the 1980s."
hardknoxwire.com
wvlt.tv
Deadly I-40 Crash
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
