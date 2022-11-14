Read full article on original website
FireRescue1
'Total chaos': FF stunned by trauma injuries at Los Angeles police recruits' crash scene
Crews rushed to move the injured recruits off a live electrical wire downed in the crash and stabilize as many patients as possible — By Brittny Mejia. Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Marcos Espiritu was working an overnight shift at Station 96 when he heard dozens of recruits jog past just before sunrise.
NBC Los Angeles
13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in LA's Windsor Square Area
Authorities are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old boy reported missing in the Windsor Square area of Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol issued an advisory for Joseph Ki Lee, who was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Kingsley Drive and West Third Street between Harvard Boulevard and Ardmore Avenue.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
9-year-old among Target shoppers stabbed before guard stops attack, CA cops say
A man who armed himself with a butcher knife for sale stabbed a 9-year-old boy and another shopper at a Target store in downtown Los Angeles, California police reported. A store security guard shot and killed the man at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the store near Figueroa and 7th Streets, Chief Michel Moore said at a news briefing, as shared by ABC7 on YouTube.
Whittier crash that injured law-enforcement recruits believed to be intentional; driver arrested
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old driver who they believe intentionally slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in Whittier.
NBC Los Angeles
Authorities to Announce Results of Year-Long Cargo Train Thefts Investigation
Twenty-two people were taken into custody as part of an investigation into burglaries of commercial railroad cargo containers on tracks running through Los Angeles. Authorities planned to discuss the results of the year-long investigation at a 3 p.m. news conference. Details about the arrests were not immediately available. The cargo...
Stanton shooting closes Beach Blvd. lanes at Chapman
A shooting has been reported in the Stanton area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. Northbound Beach Blvd. was closed from Chapman Ave. to Bever Place.Deputies were searching the area for suspects who fled the scene of the shooting.One victim was receiving medical attention at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. The shooting victim's condition was not immediately reported.The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m.
elpaisanoonline.com
Breaking News: 24 Victims Injured in Whittier Crash
This morning, Nov. 16, a car slammed into a group of recruits on a morning run off of the intersection of Telegraph Road and Mills Ave. At least 24 victims have been reported to be injured, with 11 of these individuals reported to be in critical condition. According to Debbie...
Person shot near freeway offramp in Torrance area
A person was shot and wounded today near a freeway offramp in the Torrance area, and an investigation was underway. The northbound 405 Freeway closed from Western Avenue to Crenshaw Boulevard while an investigation was conducted.
Families whose vehicles were stolen in wild SoCal chase meet, share GoFundMe donations
Some good is coming out of a wild, destructive police chase that went through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week.
Bystander wounded after dispute ends in gunfire in West Long Beach, police say
Police said the shooting happened around 6:19 p.m. around the 1500 block of West Willow Street. The post Bystander wounded after dispute ends in gunfire in West Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman. The missing woman, Jessica Laura Ramirez, A.K.A. “Jess,” 32, was last seen on Wednesday at 9:25 p.m., on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in Stevenson Ranch, according to Sheriff’s officials. The missing woman has ...
2urbangirls.com
Woman shot to death in DTLA apartment building formerly used as a hotel
LOS ANGELES – A woman was fatally shot in a downtown Los Angeles apartment building, and an investigation was underway Tuesday. The victim died at the scene of the shooting at about 11 p.m. Monday near Sixth and Spring streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information on...
Supervisors extend $10K reward for info in San Dimas killing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person, or people, responsible for a 2018 killing in a San Dimas park. Michael Moreno, 35, was talking with friends in Pioneer Park on Dec. 23, 2018, when he fatally...
KMPH.com
Foot found in Yellowstone hot pool identified as that of LA man
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A foot found floating in a Yellowstone National Park hot pool last summer belonged to a 70-year-old man from Los Angeles, park officials said Thursday. It still isn't clear how the man, Il Hun Ro, ended up in the spring, but investigators don't...
yourcentralvalley.com
25 recruits with LA County Sheriff’s Department injured by wrong-way driver; 5 in critical condition
SOUTH WHITTIER, Calif. (KTLA) – A wrong-way driver plowed into a group of law enforcement recruits who were jogging in Southern California on Wednesday morning, injuring 25 — and five of them critically. The collision, which took place at about 6:25 a.m., sent dozens of police, fire and...
37-Year-Old Richard Mendoza Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Seal Beach (Seal Beach, CA)
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred in the northbound lanes of Interstate 405, just south of Seal Beach Boulevard.
Man allegedly killed by his neighbor wielding a bat in his driveway
A 74-year-old homeowner was killed in his driveway in Whittier on Saturday night after neighbors say he got into a confrontation with the attacker who struck him with a bat.
25 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Whittier (Whittier, CA)
A motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road. According to reports, a Honda CR-V was driving south on Mills Avenue when it veered into oncoming traffic and struck the victims who were running.
Police release photos, video of suspect wanted in fatal shooting outside South Los Angeles meat market
Police on Wednesday released images and video showing a man wanted for a shooting outside a meat market in South Los Angeles that left one person dead and two others wounded last month. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Oct. 23 in the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street, just east of Royalty Market, […]
citywatchla.com
Modest Proposals For Mayor-Elect Karen Bass And The Reconstituted City Council
My focus is what I have investigated for previous Planning Watch columns, the causes and cures for the housing and climate crises. These crises appear to be unrelated, but they share the same cause: private sector pursuit of highly profitable business deals, oblivious to their long-term consequences. The housing crisis:...
