1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
Did investigators overlook a crucial lead in girls’ murders?
On January 22, 1957, a motorist spotted what he believed were two mannequins along German Church Road near Willow Springs, in unincorporated Cook County. Upon further investigation, it was determined the mannequins were in fact the bodies of Barbara and Patricia Grimes. The teenage sisters had been missing from their Southwest Side Chicago neighborhood for […]
fox32chicago.com
Gun found at high school on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A gun was found at Mansueto High School on the Southwest Side Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a call of a weapon at the school, 2911 W 47th St., around 11:20 a.m., Chicago police said. The school was placed on lockdown during the search, police said. A short...
CPD: People doing residential improvements targeted by robbers in Englewood
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Tuesday regarding a string of robberies that happened in the Englewood neighborhood over the past couple months. According to CPD, six incidents happened across October and November where 1-3 African American males — described as being 18-30 years old, 5’7″-5’8″ in height, weighing around […]
WIFR
Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to announce political plans
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After weeks of speculation, former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn will soon unveil his plans for the 2023 election cycle. Quinn, who led the state from 2009 to 2015, is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Chicago. Before he became governor, Quinn held the Illinois Lt. Governor, state treasurer and Cook County Board of Appeals commissioner positions.
2 arrested after allegedly shooting woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard
LOMBARD — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Yorktown Mall in Lombard. According to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Ronald Grundy, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, fired multiple shots at three people around 3 p.m. […]
Man cited for crashing into Illinois State Police squad car on Chicago area expressway
COOK COUNTY - A Chicago man was issued a citation after crashing into an Illinois State Police squad car Tuesday night. At about 10:20 p.m., an ISP Trooper was stationary in the left lane on Interstate 290 eastbound near Pulaski Road in Cook County with emergency lights activated, investigating a crash.
Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence
It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
Chicago biker gang violence reportedly escalating after years of relative peace: 'A lot of bad blood'
Rival biker gangs in Chicago have reportedly been faced escalating violence as the Mongol National Motorcycle Club moves in on territory reportedly claimed by the Outlaws.
Illinois State Police chase ends in Far South Side crash; trooper injured
Based on video from the scene, the crashes were violent, causing major damage to both cars.
Lightfoot celebrates 3 years of INVEST South/West with Austin ground-breaking ceremonies
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday launched the "repopulation phase" of her signature plan to rebuild 10 long-neglected commercial corridors on Chicago’s South and West sides. To stop what Planning and Development Commissioner Maurice Cox calls "the bleeding of Black and Brown families" leaving Chicago, the plan calls...
ABC7 Chicago
Wicked Town street gang leader held responsible for 6 murders in Chicago racketeering trial
CHICAGO -- A federal jury Tuesday convicted the head of the relentlessly violent Wicked Town street gang and held him responsible for six murders at the end of a two-month racketeering trial at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse. In convicting Donald "Lil' Don" Lee, jurors found that many murders committed amid...
Chicago firefighters demonstrate how frying a turkey this Thanksgiving could go terribly wrong
People love fried turkey for the holidays, but it may not be the safest tradition to do at home. Chicago firefighters demonstrated putting a turkey in a deep fryer and it ended in flames. Officials say when frying a turkey always have a fire extinguisher on hand.
Chicago man arrested in DeKalb for murder of another man: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing a 27-year-old man on the city's South Side. According to police, the shooting occurred November 3, 2022, in the 8300 block of S. Cottage Grove Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood. On Sunday, 29-year-old Keith Williams was...
fox32chicago.com
Yorktown Mall shooting: Bond denied for man accused of opening fire on group in JCPenney parking lot
WHEATON, Ill. - Bond was denied for a man accused of opening fire at a shopping mall in west suburban Lombard last week. Ronald Grundy, a 22-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, and his alleged accomplice, Jakobi Kinsey, 24, of Chicago, appeared in bond court Monday for the shooting, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.
The Blonde Abroad
The Best Hotels to Stay at in Chicago
Whether you are into sports, art, nightlife, or food, Chicago has it all. Sports fans can catch a game at the famous Wrigley Field, while art lovers can enjoy a stroll through the Art Institute of Chicago. The Windy City has amazing award-winning restaurants and ample nightlife. No matter who...
fox32chicago.com
Here's how the feds trace guns when solving crimes
CHICAGO - It’s been four months since the Highland Park parade shooting took place on the Fourth of July. One aspect that stands out about the case is how quickly agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were able to trace the weapon the gunman used, which lead to his arrest just hours later that same day.
Woman Allegedly Shoves Flight Attendant During Confrontation on Chicago-Bound Plane
Chicago police and the FBI are investigating after a woman allegedly shoved a flight attendant on a plane landing at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday morning. According to authorities, a disturbance was reported on the flight as it approached the airport at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday. A passenger, who...
2 suspects wanted for burglarizing churches on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects accused of burglarizing churches on the South Side. In each incident, the offenders would gain entry to a church by damaging a door or window, police said. The offenders would then take items. The incidents occurred in the following locations and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Gunmen enter West Side business, shoot 15-year-old boy
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times Monday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 7:55 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a business in the 3100 block of W. Roosevelt Road when two unknown offenders entered, pulled out guns and fired shots. The teen was...
