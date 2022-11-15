Dearborn, November 16 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The winners, who were nominated by their peers and selected by a panel of industry leaders, represent hotels, resorts and restaurants from across the state. LANSING, MICH. – The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) honored the hospitality industry’s top leaders during its annual ‘Stars of the Industry’ Awards Dinner at the Saint John’s Resort in Plymouth on Nov. 9. The awards recognize outstanding individuals within Michigan’s hospitality industry who have demonstrated professionalism and creativity while going above and beyond their role to contribute to the positive image of the industry.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO