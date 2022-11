Cedar Springs — Todd Simmons hasn’t put up many decorations in his new office yet, but that’s mostly by design. “My goal is to never come in (my office) unless I have to, and just be in classrooms and hallways all day,” says Simmons, the new principal at Cedar Springs High School. “I want to be where you can support and communicate and assist and just be there, with the kids and with my teammates. … I’m all about being visible and welcoming people in.”

