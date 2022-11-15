Washington, November 15 High School 🏐 Game Notice

Save the Dates: “Night of Wonder”, a choral celebration of Christmas and the holiday season. This Christmas season, the Valley Chorale has a musical story to tell. We invite you to attend “Night of Wonder”, a choral celebration of Christmas and the holiday season. Led by Artistic Director and Conductor Drew A. Young, the program will take you on a journey of wonder, excitement and contemplation weaving together choral traditions going back to the Middle Ages up to the 21st century.

WINCHESTER, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO