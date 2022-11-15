Read full article on original website
Expect repair delays as mechanics balance new and old service requests
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Over a 10-hour span Monday, Minnesota State Patrol said it responded to 244 crashes and 104 vehicle spinouts statewide. "Most of those crashes could have been avoided by simply slowing down, increasing stopping distance and putting distractions away," the department tweeted Tuesday. "Don’t forget how to drive in the winter weather. Drive Smart."
New tool will help Minnesota firefighters save lives
MINNESOTA, USA — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division announced Wednesday that they are launching a new tool that will help firefighters identify patterns and hopefully prevent future fires. The new software platform, known as the Fire Risk Analysis Tool, maps which areas in a...
Multiple crashes reported during snowy Monday commute
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — After getting our first taste of snow back in October, the first real true round of winter weather continues to impact roads and travel conditions on Monday. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, most roads across the state are covered or partially covered with...
Smart thermostats save money during Minnesota winters
MEDINA, Minn. — Cold weather is settling in and with high natural gas prices, heating your home is going to cost about 18% more this year. So you don’t want to unnecessarily heat your house, and one of the best ways to avoid that is by using a smart thermostat.
Winter Hazard Awareness Week begins with a round of snow Monday
MINNEAPOLIS — Monday morning MnDOT plow crews are getting back into the flow of winter weather, as fluffy flakes fell across much of the western part of the state. The first snow coincides with the start of Winter Hazard Awareness Week in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Health, in partnership with the National Weather Service, wants to make sure everyone has a safe and fun season of snow.
Federal probe centers on underaged packing plant cleaners
MINNEAPOLIS — The US Department of Labor alleges a national company that cleans meat packing plants in Minnesota and other states has employed underaged workers. The DOL has filed for a restraining order against Packers Sanitation Services, Inc., or PSSI, based in Kieler, Wisconsin. In October, government investigators found 31 employees between the ages of 13 and 17 working in packing plant cleaning crews in Minnesota and Nebraska.
New SPPD Police Chief Axel Henry says his biggest concerns are guns on the streets, recruiting more officers
ST PAUL, Minn. — Axel Henry said he never imagined becoming the Chief of Police in St. Paul. He said when he started with law enforcement 24 years ago, he wanted to stay on patrol. But over the years, he went for promotions when they felt right. Now, he's at the top.
Give to the Max Day 2022: Here's how you can donate
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Thursday, Nov. 17 is Give to the Max Day, where Minnesotans can help support their favorite nonprofits, organizations, and schools through donations. The day-long give-a-thon helps thousands of groups statewide raise funds to support their missions heading into the busy holiday season and new year.
Nonprofits rely on Give to the Max Day after tough few years
MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday is a huge deal for Minnesota nonprofits, with many relying on Give to the Max Day for much-needed donations after COVID and inflation have put them in a hard spot. According to the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits' recent economy report and survey, 60% of organizations have...
Study: POC have higher COVID mortality rate
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota published a new study that shows Black, Hispanic, and Asian communities are significantly more likely to die of COVID-19, despite being vaccinated at higher rates than white communities. "There is no question that communities of color continue to be hit the hardest at...
Over $20 million in grants headed to 34 Minnesota communities
MINNESOTA, USA — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced Tuesday that more than $20 million worth of grants will be awarded to 34 cities, townships and counties around Minnesota. The grant money will be used to pay for rehabilitating housing and commercial buildings and updating public...
Pet Haven opens its first brick-and-mortar home for rescued animals
ST PAUL, Minn. — When you play hard, it's nice to have a soft place to crash. The rescued animals with Pet Haven now have that place in St. Paul's Rondo community. Established in 1952, Pet Haven is Minnesota's first and oldest animal rescue organization. And after 70 years, there is a brick-and-mortar building for staff and foster parents to work with the animals.
Nurses plan announcement on next steps in ongoing contract talks
On Thursday morning, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) are planning to make an announcement about the union's next steps in their ongoing contract negotiations with several local health systems. Back in September, nurses held a three-day strike in both the Twin Cities and Duluth Superior areas, protesting working...
Officers warn public about bump-and-rob carjackings
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sherrif's Office is warning that "bump and rob carjackings" are becoming more common in the Twin Cities Metro. After a fender bender in Maplewood on Wednesday night, four people exited their vehicle and approached the driver of the car they had bumped into.
North Dakota could see 18 inches of snow in first major storm of the season
FARGO, N.D. — The first winter storm of the season to blast off from the Rockies was unloading its energy Thursday primarily in North Dakota, where it could dump up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow and kick up winds as high as 50 mph (80 kph). The...
DNR: Anglers on Mille Lacs allowed one walleye beginning Dec. 1
MILLE LACS, Minn. — Winter anglers will be allowed to harvest one walleye from Mille Lacs Lake beginning Dec. 1, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Thursday. This season will be the seventh in a row allowing anglers to keep one walleye — either 21-23 inches long...
St. Paul issues boil water advisory for select areas
ST PAUL, Minn. — The City of St. Paul is asking residents in multiple neighborhoods to boil their water for three minutes before using it for cooking or drinking, or used bottled water. The warning is a standard precaution in what the organization calls the "unlikely" case that contamination...
Kids share what kindness means to them
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn — Ahead of World Kindness Day, KARE 11 reporter Eva Andersen spent time with students at the International School of Minnesota to speak with them about the topic of kindness: what it means, how they show it, and what others can learn from them. What does...
Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
Cat burgled: 2 kittens reportedly stolen from metro PetSmart locations
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Two kittens that were up for adoption at two separate Twin Cities PetSmart locations have been reported stolen. A spokesperson from Ruff Start Rescue, an animal rescue service that partners with PetSmart's adoption centers, says a kitten was taken from its kennel at the store's Eden Prairie location on the afternoon of Nov. 6.
