Minnesota State

Expect repair delays as mechanics balance new and old service requests

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Over a 10-hour span Monday, Minnesota State Patrol said it responded to 244 crashes and 104 vehicle spinouts statewide. "Most of those crashes could have been avoided by simply slowing down, increasing stopping distance and putting distractions away," the department tweeted Tuesday. "Don’t forget how to drive in the winter weather. Drive Smart."
PLYMOUTH, MN
New tool will help Minnesota firefighters save lives

MINNESOTA, USA — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division announced Wednesday that they are launching a new tool that will help firefighters identify patterns and hopefully prevent future fires. The new software platform, known as the Fire Risk Analysis Tool, maps which areas in a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Multiple crashes reported during snowy Monday commute

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — After getting our first taste of snow back in October, the first real true round of winter weather continues to impact roads and travel conditions on Monday. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, most roads across the state are covered or partially covered with...
MINNESOTA STATE
Winter Hazard Awareness Week begins with a round of snow Monday

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday morning MnDOT plow crews are getting back into the flow of winter weather, as fluffy flakes fell across much of the western part of the state. The first snow coincides with the start of Winter Hazard Awareness Week in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Health, in partnership with the National Weather Service, wants to make sure everyone has a safe and fun season of snow.
MINNESOTA STATE
Federal probe centers on underaged packing plant cleaners

MINNEAPOLIS — The US Department of Labor alleges a national company that cleans meat packing plants in Minnesota and other states has employed underaged workers. The DOL has filed for a restraining order against Packers Sanitation Services, Inc., or PSSI, based in Kieler, Wisconsin. In October, government investigators found 31 employees between the ages of 13 and 17 working in packing plant cleaning crews in Minnesota and Nebraska.
MINNESOTA STATE
Give to the Max Day 2022: Here's how you can donate

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Thursday, Nov. 17 is Give to the Max Day, where Minnesotans can help support their favorite nonprofits, organizations, and schools through donations. The day-long give-a-thon helps thousands of groups statewide raise funds to support their missions heading into the busy holiday season and new year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Nonprofits rely on Give to the Max Day after tough few years

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday is a huge deal for Minnesota nonprofits, with many relying on Give to the Max Day for much-needed donations after COVID and inflation have put them in a hard spot. According to the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits' recent economy report and survey, 60% of organizations have...
MINNESOTA STATE
Study: POC have higher COVID mortality rate

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota published a new study that shows Black, Hispanic, and Asian communities are significantly more likely to die of COVID-19, despite being vaccinated at higher rates than white communities. "There is no question that communities of color continue to be hit the hardest at...
MINNESOTA STATE
Pet Haven opens its first brick-and-mortar home for rescued animals

ST PAUL, Minn. — When you play hard, it's nice to have a soft place to crash. The rescued animals with Pet Haven now have that place in St. Paul's Rondo community. Established in 1952, Pet Haven is Minnesota's first and oldest animal rescue organization. And after 70 years, there is a brick-and-mortar building for staff and foster parents to work with the animals.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Nurses plan announcement on next steps in ongoing contract talks

On Thursday morning, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) are planning to make an announcement about the union's next steps in their ongoing contract negotiations with several local health systems. Back in September, nurses held a three-day strike in both the Twin Cities and Duluth Superior areas, protesting working...
MINNESOTA STATE
Officers warn public about bump-and-rob carjackings

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sherrif's Office is warning that "bump and rob carjackings" are becoming more common in the Twin Cities Metro. After a fender bender in Maplewood on Wednesday night, four people exited their vehicle and approached the driver of the car they had bumped into.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
St. Paul issues boil water advisory for select areas

ST PAUL, Minn. — The City of St. Paul is asking residents in multiple neighborhoods to boil their water for three minutes before using it for cooking or drinking, or used bottled water. The warning is a standard precaution in what the organization calls the "unlikely" case that contamination...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Kids share what kindness means to them

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn — Ahead of World Kindness Day, KARE 11 reporter Eva Andersen spent time with students at the International School of Minnesota to speak with them about the topic of kindness: what it means, how they show it, and what others can learn from them. What does...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
Cat burgled: 2 kittens reportedly stolen from metro PetSmart locations

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Two kittens that were up for adoption at two separate Twin Cities PetSmart locations have been reported stolen. A spokesperson from Ruff Start Rescue, an animal rescue service that partners with PetSmart's adoption centers, says a kitten was taken from its kennel at the store's Eden Prairie location on the afternoon of Nov. 6.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
