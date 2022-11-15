ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Reading, November 16 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 2 days ago

The York Catholic High School volleyball team will have a game with Notre Dame High School - Green Pond on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00.

York Catholic High School
Notre Dame High School - Green Pond
November 15, 2022
16:00:00
2022 PIAA 2A Girls Volleyball Semifinal

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lebtown.com

CLSD shares plans for connector building between middle school and high school

The Cornwall-Lebanon School District announced plans for a major project overhauling its main campus at a school board public work session on Monday night. Although the Cornwall-Lebanon school board took no action, it was informed of the findings of a previously approved facilities study conducted by the architecture firm of Beers + Hoffman, related to upcoming renovations of Cedar Crest High School and Cedar Crest Middle School, as well as district’s educational service center that is located on the same campus in South Lebanon Township.
CORNWALL, PA
Daily Voice

Shocking New Details Emerge About Two Conestoga Valley HS Football Players Who Died Suddenly

Investigation details and new charges have been released in the shocking deaths of two Conestoga Valley High School football players who died over the weekend of June 25. Tyler Zook, a 17-year-old Senior at Conestoga Valley High School from Lancaster, was the driver of the 2014 Hyundai Sante Fe; his girlfriend Amalie Wendt, an 18-year-old 2022 CV graduate from Ronks was the front-seat passenger; and Tyreese Smith, a 16-year-old CV Junior from Lancaster, was a rear-seat passenger when the group was going over 90 mph in 40 mph zone of the 500 block of Willow Road around 12:13 a.m., according to an updated release on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
LANCASTER, PA
sanatogapost.com

Phoenixville Town Tap Unaffected by Announcement

CONSHOHOCKEN PA – Conshohocken Brewing Co., which operates the Town Tap in Phoenixville and four other serving locations, announced on Facebook its plans to close its Town Tap in Haverford on Nov. 27 (2022; Sunday). It did not explain why. The Haverford site has been in operation since 2018, according to the Breweries in PA website.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mummers string band to be part of Reading holiday parade

READING, Pa. — Reading will usher in the holiday season with its annual parade down Penn Street on this weekend before Thanksgiving, offering paradegoers a small preview of what's to come on New Year's Day in Philadelphia. Mayor Eddie Morán's office announced Wednesday that the Woodland String Band will...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus' newest sandwich shop creating lots of buzz

EMMAUS, Pa. - A new sandwich shop is creating a lot of buzz in Lehigh County. The Hive, offering made-to-order sandwiches and premium sides, opened Thursday at 417 Chestnut St. in Emmaus, just off the triangle. Partners George Younes, Edwin Lugo, Robert Sirmans and Pete Rodriguez spent five months renovating...
EMMAUS, PA
local21news.com

Freezing temperatures could lead to first snow fall this week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Temperatures tonight will dip below freezing in most locations tonight. It will be a mostly clear night. More sunshine and breezy weather is expected tomorrow with chilly highs in the mid 40s. More shower activity is looking likely as we head into Tuesday night...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Overturned tractor trailer stops Ben Franklin Bridge traffic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The eastbound lanes of the Ben Franklin Bridge heading into New Jersey were closed Monday afternoon, as crews worked to remove a tractor-trailer that overturned.The lanes reopened after 4 p.m., according to the Delaware River Port Authority, which operates the bridge.Footage from Chopper 3 showed the vehicle on its side.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies

Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Lights installed in Lancaster for ExtraGive celebration

LANCASTER, Pa. — Preparations are underway for theExtraGive on Friday. Shumaker PDT just installed hundreds of LED lights on 14 floors of the Griest Building in Penn Square in Lancaster. The lights will be used in a light show Friday night. The ExtraGive is a daylong fundraising campaign that...
LANCASTER, PA
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy