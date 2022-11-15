ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, MI

Burton, November 15 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
 2 days ago

The St. Patrick High School volleyball team will have a game with Lansing Christian High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

St. Patrick High School
Lansing Christian High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
2022 MHSAA Girls Volleyball Quarterfinal

