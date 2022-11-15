ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, November 15 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 2 days ago

The North Allegheny High School volleyball team will have a game with Pine Richland High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

North Allegheny High School
Pine Richland High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
2022 PIAA 4A Girls Volleyball Semifinal

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDKA News Radio

WPIAL Week 12 Spotlight Players 

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you? - I would say my coaches and teammates describe me as a team player because of the way I been able to adjust trying different positions. I am willing to do anything to help the team win.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon boys basketball in holding pattern for now

Joe Salvino is fortunate to have a large amount of experience behind him to handle what in other states would be a unique issue. Due to the success of Belle Vernon’s football program, and how the PIAA does the football schedule, getting the boys basketball team on track will take longer than some of their competitors.
BELLE VERNON, PA
Onward State

What To Do In Pittsburgh Over Thanksgiving Break

It’s time. We’ve almost made it to our first break of the semester. In a blink of an eye, we’re headed home for some necessary time off. No matter how successful, or rough, this semester has been, now’s the chance for much-deserved rest. Whether you’re headed home for the break or traveling to a destination outside of State College, we hope you find some activities that are relaxing and enjoyable.
PITTSBURGH, PA
athleticbusiness.com

Pitt Unveils Renderings for New $240M Victory Heights Athletic Center

The University of Pittsburgh this week unveiled plans and renderings for a $240 million athletic center that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for athletic training, sports performance and sports medicine facilities. The project was approved Thursday by Pitt's Property and Facilities Committee, and the plans will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

What would I tell a Black woman about moving to Pittsburgh?

Editor’s note: This marks the last column from contributor Tereneh Idia, who has been an invaluable voice at the Pittsburgh City Paper over the past few years. We here at the paper wish her all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for all of her hard work and insight.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cardiachill.com

Quarterback Kenny Minchey de-commits from Pitt

This is another reminder of how rapidly things change in the world of college football recruiting. In a stunning turn of events on Monday, 4-star Quarterback Kenny Minchey de-committed from the Pittsburgh Panthers. The quarterback out of Hendersonville, Tennessee was the top quarterback commit for the Panthers going into the 2023 season. It was only a week ago that reports surfaced that Minchey would enroll early at Pitt. In Minchey’s announcement on Twitter, he thanked Coach Narduzzi, Coach Dibiaso, and the rest of the Panthers staff for “believing in me and providing me with an opportunity to play college football.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

VIDEO: Deer caught in head-to-head matchup

A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years

Gabriel Fontana has been hammering, stitching, and buffing shoes for nearly 75 years. He was 35 and a recent Italian emigrant when he took over his brother-in-law’s Forbes Avenue shoe repair store in the 1970s. Back then, times were good for the trade he’d honed since boyhood. “It...
PITTSBURGH, PA
knightkrier.com

German Club takes on Hofbrauhaus

On October 27, Norwin High School’s German Club went on their first trip in over 3 years. The club traveled to the Hofbrauhaus in Pittsburgh. In total, about 40 students attended the restaurant with teacher-chaperone David Street. Students chose what they wanted to try from Hofbrauhaus’ extensive menu, such...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Foreigner coming to Pittsburgh area on Farewell Tour

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Foreigner will visit the Pittsburgh area for a show on their Farewell Tour in the summer of 2023. Video above: High school choir performs with Foreigner (2019) The rock band will perform Saturday, July 29, at the Pavilion at Star Lake, with special guest Loverboy. Tickets...
PITTSBURGH, PA
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy