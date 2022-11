SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our warm weather from early last week was nice, but changes arrived Friday and the cold air is here to stay for the foreseeable future. Although we saw a bit of snow over the weekend, we are expecting a better chance at snow that arrives on Tuesday, and could start to accumulate in a more widespread fashion late Tuesday evening and early Wednesday. With the timing possibly impacting the Wednesday morning commutes, we are issuing a TV5 First Alert Weather Day for late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

