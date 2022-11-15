ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Middletown, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Middletown High School soccer team will have a game with Xavier High School on November 15, 2022, 16:30:00.

Middletown High School
Xavier High School
November 15, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

