Fort Defiance, November 16 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The 2022 Homecoming week festivities got everyone ready for the Homecoming dance and the big football game the Friday Night before. Some festivities include the Friday pep rally, hallway decorations, and spirit days. Each class gets to decorate a hallway that is judged by some of the teachers and administrators. The hallway decorators went all out this year, but some spirit days were a complete bust.

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO