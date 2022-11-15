ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Defiance, VA

Fort Defiance, November 16 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 2 days ago

The Hidden Valley High School volleyball team will have a game with Fort Defiance High School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00.

Hidden Valley High School
Fort Defiance High School
November 15, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Volleyball PRO

Washington, November 15 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Rappahannock High School volleyball team will have a game with Rappahannock County High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WASHINGTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

UVA Press Conference

Lord Botetourt golfer Ashton Harper signs with Virginia …. Lord Botetourt golfer Ashton Harper signs with Virginia Tech. Here is a round-up of the latest outdoors news from across the region. Humble Hustle holds winter coat drive for students. Humble Hustle holds winter coat drive for students. Avoiding a “tripledemic”...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WFXR

Cousin confirms UVA football player killed in shooting

Charlottesville, Va. (WFXR) — A cousin to one of the UVA victims has confirmed that Lavel Davis Jr., a UVA football player, had been shot and killed in last night’s shooting. Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for Newberry College in South Carolina, Sean Lampkin is Davis’s cousin. He posted earlier about the passing of his cousin. […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg teacher named Elementary State Conservation Teacher of the Year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A teacher in Harrisonburg is getting statewide recognition for her conservation efforts. Alexandra Szucs has worked at Spotswood Elementary School for five years where she’s been able to combine her passion for environmental science with her love for teaching. That’s what led her to named the 2022 Elementary State Conservation Teacher of the Year.
HARRISONBURG, VA
rchsprowler.com

RCHS Showing off School Spirit

The 2022 Homecoming week festivities got everyone ready for the Homecoming dance and the big football game the Friday Night before. Some festivities include the Friday pep rally, hallway decorations, and spirit days. Each class gets to decorate a hallway that is judged by some of the teachers and administrators. The hallway decorators went all out this year, but some spirit days were a complete bust.
LEXINGTON, VA
emu.edu

Sending care and support to UVA and the EMU community

Our hearts go out to the University of Virginia campus community today. Last night, a shooting occurred on the UVA campus, taking the lives of three students and injuring others. Recent news has reported the suspect is in custody. We will continue to monitor updates as they unfold. Safety within...
HARRISONBURG, VA
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy