Marquette, MI

Marquette, November 15 High School 🏐 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Inland Lakes High School volleyball team will have a game with Forest Park High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Inland Lakes High School
Forest Park High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
2022 MHSAA Girls Volleyball Quarterfinal

footballscoop.com

Sources: Kyle Nystrom steps down at Northern Michigan

Sources share with FootballScoop that Kyle Nystrom is stepping down from the head coaching role at Northern Michigan (D-II). We understand a team meeting was called for 3pm EST where he was sharing the news with the team. Nystrom, who grew up around the program since he was five years...
UPMATTERS

Gwinn Area Community Schools closed Tuesday due to an alleged threat

GWINN, Mich. (RRN) – According to WJMN Local 3’s media partners at the Radio Results Network, Gwinn Area Community Schools are closed Tuesday, November 15 as Forsyth Township Police Department investigates an alleged threat. Local 3 News has reached out to Forsyth Township Police Department for more details...
GWINN, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Portion Of Marquette’s Lakeshore Blvd. Closing Wednesday

The City of Marquette says that Lakeshore Boulevard will be closed to through traffic between Pine Street and Fair Avenue, for storm structure cleaning on Wednesday, November 16. This project will begin at 7 a.m. and is expected to be completed by the end of the day.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU Football head coach Kyle Nystrom resigns

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kyle Nystrom has resigned as Northern Michigan University’s head football coach, effective immediately, according to NMU Athletic Director Rick Comley. Comley said the team was notified early Monday afternoon of the decision. Nystrom’s squad completed the 2022 season last Saturday (Nov. 12) with a 33-11 victory at Lake Erie College to put the team’s record at 4-7 overall and 1-5 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

SAIL remembers late executive director Sarah Peurakoski

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of Sarah Peurakoski’s death. Staff from the Superior Alliance of Independent Living, or SAIL, gathered at Clark Lambros Park in Marquette to honor their late executive director while watching the sunrise. Peurakoski, who died at 41, had been with SAIL...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Feeding America distributing food in multiple counties Wednesday

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There will be two Feeding America mobile food pantry distribution events in Upper Peninsula counties today. Schoolcraft County will be having distribution at Central Park ball field off Tannery Road in Manistique. That will begin at 10 a.m. Marquette County will also host an event...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Four UP hospitals receive safety grades

NOVI, Mich. (WLUC) - The Leapfrog Group has announced its hospital safety grades for the fall. Four Upper Peninsula hospitals received evaluations during this process. UPHS-Portage was given an A for the ninth consecutive time, UPHS-Marquette received a B, Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson received its second straight A, and MyMichigan Medical Center Sault received a C.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Disturbance to bring heavy snow for some areas

Light lake effect snow will continue during the morning in Marquette and Alger counties. Otherwise, attention shifts to a small low-pressure system, which forms over western Lake Superior today. It will move onshore bringing heavy snow across the west this evening and spreading to the central tomorrow. Plan on higher accumulations in Gogebic and Ontonagon counties with 10-12″+ through Friday. Most areas in the higher elevations will have snow ranges between 7-9″, and lower elevations will be 4-6″ with lower amounts in the south. Roads will be slippery so take caution during your commute. Behind this snow, a colder air mass moves in through the weekend. Temperatures will be at least 10° below normal.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette Forensic Lab sees slight increase in fentanyl evidence

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Forensic Lab is located at the Michigan State Police (MSP) Eighth District Headquarters. It is one of six forensic labs across the state. The lab’s controlled substance unit is responsible for handling and analyzing drug evidence from across Upper Michigan. The lab’s analysis is meant to assist law enforcement in their investigations.
MARQUETTE, MI
wnmufm.org

Fire burns through floor of Iron Mountain home

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI— An Iron Mountain house was severely damaged by fire Friday night. Firefighters were dispatched around 9:15 p.m. to 607 Kent Street and found flames coming from the windows at the front of the home. They pulled a hose through the front door to attack the fire and search for victims.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
