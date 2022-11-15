ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Milford, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Milford.

The Guilford High School soccer team will have a game with Cheshire High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Guilford High School
Cheshire High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
2022 CIAC Boys Soccer Semifinal

The Cheshire High School soccer team will have a game with Jonathan Law High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:01.

Cheshire High School
Jonathan Law High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:01
2022 CIAC Boys Soccer Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sports Radio 940

Roasted by Rob: New Milford Man Takes Shots at Lack of Business Diversity

According to his Facebook page, Rob Ebin is a trainer at Toro Fitness in Brookfield, and he lives in New Milford, CT. New Milford has been re-branded as the "Best Town in the USA" but it appears Rob would change things a bit if given the opportunity. On November 8, 2022, Ebin shared his commentary on New Milford in a tourism style ad titled "Welcome to New Milford." As of November 14, the video had 1,900+ views.
NEW MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

What Does Danbury Need? A Hobby Lobby

I love building models. I've made cars, military vehicles, airplanes, dinosaurs, even replicas of famous firearms, back when they allowed those types of model kits to be sold. How did my interest in building model kits start? Hobby Lobby. I spent a portion of my childhood in Oklahoma City and...
DANBURY, CT
ctexaminer.com

Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.

The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse

DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
DANBURY, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: The light is back on

The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks (BPOE), Lodge #1010 in Bristol on South Street, recently had their large neon sign on the front of the building brought back to life. The letters are blue, which is very appropriate for Bristol. The lighting is back after 40 years of being out of service.
BRISTOL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Property transfers in Trumbull Nov. 5 through Nov. 11

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk's office from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11. Moorefield Farms Development LLC to Louis J. Lengyel. $759,900. 73 Ceil Road. Helen M. Collins to Joel Gaytan. $325,000. 51 Redspire...
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

Outdoor dining to end in West Hartford for winter

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – This winter, the town of West Hartford is telling restaurants to clear out of the streets instead of clearing plates. Restaurants in West Hartford are being required to remove a big portion of their outdoor dining areas for the winter season. Businesses were told they must remove tables from these […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Westport News: Child Bit By Dog Multiple Times

2022-11-15@10:27pm–#Westport CT– A child on Maple Avenue North has been bitten by a dog multiple times in the face, neck, and head according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
WESTPORT, CT
rew-online.com

Northeast Private Client Group® Facilitated the Sale of a Multifamily Property for $3,435,000 in West Haven, CT

Northeast Private Client Group® (NEPCG) has announced the sale of Terrace Heights Condos in West Haven, CT. Terrace Heights Condos sold for $3,435,000, located at 5 Treat Street in West Haven, Connecticut. It comprises three (3) one-bedroom one-bathroom units and 32 two-bedroom one-bathroom units. Terrace Heights features ample off-street parking for residents and visitors. The property was constructed in 1961, and all units feature spacious layouts, including open floorplans, hardwood flooring throughout, white shaker kitchen cabinetry, and modern hardware in the kitchen and baths. The property also includes a large central courtyard and two community laundry facilities.
WEST HAVEN, CT
AdWeek

Samaia Hernandez Joins WTIC Hartford as Multi-Skilled Journalist

Samaia Hernandez has joined Hartford Connecticut Fox affiliate WTIC. Hernandez announced her first day at the Fox affiliate on social media saying she was “so excited” to continue working in Hartford and that she missed the viewers. She left WTNH in Hartford in May. “Samaia Hernandez made her...
HARTFORD, CT
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy