Milford, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Milford.
The Guilford High School soccer team will have a game with Cheshire High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
Guilford High School
Cheshire High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
2022 CIAC Boys Soccer Semifinal
The Cheshire High School soccer team will have a game with Jonathan Law High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:01.
Cheshire High School
Jonathan Law High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:01
2022 CIAC Boys Soccer Playoffs
Comments / 0