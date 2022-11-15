ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milpitas, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Mission San Jose High School soccer team will have a game with Milpitas High School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00.

Mission San Jose High School
Milpitas High School
November 15, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

